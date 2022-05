When you realize when you got your nails done TWO WEEKS AGO - you were the Easter Egg for @taylorswift13 dropping 1989 merch and the This Love (Taylor’s Version) release 🤯💙🫶🏻 #ThisLoveTaylorVersion #ThisLoveTaylorsVersionOutNow @taylornation13 #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/uw9jGaOYm0