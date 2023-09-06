Watch Chile vs Uruguay live. La Roja and La Celeste, two of the most popular and strong national teams of this part of the continent, will face each other at the start of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifieres 2026 at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo this Friday, September 8th, as South America sorts out who will compete to become the new ‘king of soccer’ following Argentina’s winning last year in Qatar.

The South American qualifiers are considered one of the toughest in comparison from the ones in Europe, Africa and Asia, but for the next World Cup six nations from the continent will qualify automatically for the expanded 48-team global finals, which is being held in Canada, Mexico, and the USA.

One additional CONMEBOL nation will have the chance to qualify through the FIFA play-off tournament. In the road for Qatar 2022, Perú went into this match, but failed to win against Australia. From the 10 southamericans national teams, the last three at the bottom of the scoreboard will not qualify.

How to watch the game Chile vs. Uruguay

GAME CHILE VS. URUGUAY DATE Thursday, Sept. 7 TIME 4:00 p. m. PT | 5:00 p. m. MT | 6:00 p. m. CT | 7:00 p. m. ET PPV Fanatiz / Integrated Sports LIVE STREAM Fubo TV LOCATION Montevideo, Uruguay

What time does Chile vs. Uruguay kick off?

This match between Chile and Uruguay at the Estadio Centenario begins on Friday, September 8 at 7:00 p. m. (ET) local time in Miami, Florida; 4:00 pm. (PT) local time in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:

COUNTRY DATE KICKOFF TIME USA / CAN Friday, Sept. 8 7 p. m. ET USA / CAN Friday, Sept. 8 6 p. m. CT USA / CAN Friday, Sept. 8 5 p. m. MT USA / CAN Friday, Sept. 8 4 p. m. PT UK Saturday, Sept. 9 12 a. m. BST Australia Saturday, Sept. 9 9 a. m. AEST India Saturday, Sept. 9 4:30 a. m. IST Hong Kong Saturday, Sept. 9 7 a. m. HKT Malaysia Saturday, Sept. 9 7 a. m. MYT Singapore Saturday, Sept. 9 7 a. m. SGT New Zealand Saturday, Sept. 9 11 a. m. NZST

How to watch or live stream Chile vs. Uruguay in USA?

You can live stream the 2026 World Cup Qualifying Conmebol match between Chile and Uruguay on Fubo TV.

Also, you can watch the match live on pay per view (PPV) by ordering on Fanatiz or Integrated Sports.

Uruguay vs. Chile en vivo