USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago will play on the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, for the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Nations League on November 15 at 8:00 p.m. The U.S. Men’s National Team is looking for its first championship after being eliminated from the Gold Cup a few months ago. Check the schedule, lineups, and TV and streaming channels to watch the game live.

USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago - Concacaf Nations League

Date: November 16, 2023

Schedule: 8:00 p.m. (CT)

Tournament: Concacaf Nations League

Stadium: Q2 Stadium

City: Austin, Texas

USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago live on TV and streaming

Country TV Streaming United States TUDN, ESPN and Universo Concacaf GO, Paramount+ and ViX+ Mexico TUDN Concacaf GO and ViX+ Canada TSN and RDS Concacaf GO, TSN Direct and RDS GO. Costa Rica Repretel and Teletica Concacaf GO, Repretel Play and Teletica Play Honduras Televicentro Concacaf GO and Play Sports TV Guatemala Claro Sports Concacaf GO and Claro Sports App El Salvador Channel 4 TCS Concacaf GO and TCS GO Nicaragua Channel 10 Concacaf GO and Channel 10 Panama TVMax and RPC Concacaf GO, TVMax Play and RPC Play Dominican Republic Telesistema and Digital 15 Concacaf GO and Flow Sports App Cuba Telerebelde Concacaf GO and TeleRebelde App Trinidad and Tobago Flow Sports Concacaf GO and Flow Sports App Jamaica SportsMax Concacaf GO and SportsMax App Barbados CBC Concacaf GO Bermuda ZBM Concacaf GO Belize Channel 5 Concacaf GO Curacao SportsMax and TeleCuraçao Concacaf GO Dominica DBS Concacaf GO Grenada Grenada Broadcasting Network Concacaf GO French Guiana RFO Guyane Concacaf GO Martinique RFO Martinique Concacaf GO Montserrat ZJB Concacaf GO Saint Vincent and the Grenadines SVGTV Concacaf GO South America (Argentina, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia, Venezuela, Paraguay and Uruguay) - Concacaf GO and YouTube Concacaf

Schedules for USMNT vs Trinidad y Tobago

Belize: 17:00 horas

Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador: 18:00 horas

Panama, México, Jamaica, Trinidad y Tobago, Guyana and Suriname: 19:00 horas

Costa Rica, USA, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Barbados y Granada: 20:00 horas

Canada, Cuba, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador y Perú: 21:00 horas

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Bolivia, Paraguay and Brazil: 22:00 horas

𝙉𝙚𝙭𝙩 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙃𝙖𝙨𝙚𝙡𝙮 𝘾𝙧𝙖𝙬𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙙 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙙𝙞𝙪𝙢 𝙞𝙨 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨!#ConcacafNationsLeague pic.twitter.com/N6YsQEUeUD — TTFA (@TTFootballAssoc) November 15, 2023