USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago will play on the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, for the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Nations League on November 15 at 8:00 p.m. The U.S. Men’s National Team is looking for its first championship after being eliminated from the Gold Cup a few months ago. Check the schedule, lineups, and TV and streaming channels to watch the game live.
USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago - Concacaf Nations League
- Date: November 16, 2023
- Schedule: 8:00 p.m. (CT)
- Tournament: Concacaf Nations League
- Stadium: Q2 Stadium
- City: Austin, Texas
USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago live on TV and streaming
|Country
|TV
|Streaming
|United States
|TUDN, ESPN and Universo
|Concacaf GO, Paramount+ and ViX+
|Mexico
|TUDN
|Concacaf GO and ViX+
|Canada
|TSN and RDS
|Concacaf GO, TSN Direct and RDS GO.
|Costa Rica
|Repretel and Teletica
|Concacaf GO, Repretel Play and Teletica Play
|Honduras
|Televicentro
|Concacaf GO and Play Sports TV
|Guatemala
|Claro Sports
|Concacaf GO and Claro Sports App
|El Salvador
|Channel 4 TCS
|Concacaf GO and TCS GO
|Nicaragua
|Channel 10
|Concacaf GO and Channel 10
|Panama
|TVMax and RPC
|Concacaf GO, TVMax Play and RPC Play
|Dominican Republic
|Telesistema and Digital 15
|Concacaf GO and Flow Sports App
|Cuba
|Telerebelde
|Concacaf GO and TeleRebelde App
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Flow Sports
|Concacaf GO and Flow Sports App
|Jamaica
|SportsMax
|Concacaf GO and SportsMax App
|Barbados
|CBC
|Concacaf GO
|Bermuda
|ZBM
|Concacaf GO
|Belize
|Channel 5
|Concacaf GO
|Curacao
|SportsMax and TeleCuraçao
|Concacaf GO
|Dominica
|DBS
|Concacaf GO
|Grenada
|Grenada Broadcasting Network
|Concacaf GO
|French Guiana
|RFO Guyane
|Concacaf GO
|Martinique
|RFO Martinique
|Concacaf GO
|Montserrat
|ZJB
|Concacaf GO
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|SVGTV
|Concacaf GO
|South America (Argentina, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia, Venezuela, Paraguay and Uruguay)
|-
|Concacaf GO and YouTube Concacaf
Schedules for USMNT vs Trinidad y Tobago
- Belize: 17:00 horas
- Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador: 18:00 horas
- Panama, México, Jamaica, Trinidad y Tobago, Guyana and Suriname: 19:00 horas
- Costa Rica, USA, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Barbados y Granada: 20:00 horas
- Canada, Cuba, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador y Perú: 21:00 horas
- Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Bolivia, Paraguay and Brazil: 22:00 horas