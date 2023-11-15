US Man National Team vs Trinidad y Tobago live from Q2 United in Texas (Foto: USMNT / Instagram)
US Man National Team vs Trinidad y Tobago live from Q2 United in Texas (Foto: USMNT / Instagram)

USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago will play on the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, for the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Nations League on November 15 at 8:00 p.m. The U.S. Men’s National Team is looking for its first championship after being eliminated from the Gold Cup a few months ago. Check the schedule, lineups, and TV and streaming channels to watch the game live.

USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago - Concacaf Nations League

  • Date: November 16, 2023
  • Schedule: 8:00 p.m. (CT)
  • Tournament: Concacaf Nations League
  • Stadium: Q2 Stadium
  • City: Austin, Texas

USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago live on TV and streaming

CountryTVStreaming
United StatesTUDN, ESPN and UniversoConcacaf GO, Paramount+ and ViX+
MexicoTUDNConcacaf GO and ViX+
CanadaTSN and RDSConcacaf GO, TSN Direct and RDS GO.
Costa RicaRepretel and TeleticaConcacaf GO, Repretel Play and Teletica Play
HondurasTelevicentro Concacaf GO and Play Sports TV
Guatemala Claro SportsConcacaf GO and Claro Sports App
El SalvadorChannel 4 TCSConcacaf GO and TCS GO
NicaraguaChannel 10Concacaf GO and Channel 10
PanamaTVMax and RPCConcacaf GO, TVMax Play and RPC Play
Dominican RepublicTelesistema and Digital 15Concacaf GO and Flow Sports App
CubaTelerebelde Concacaf GO and TeleRebelde App
Trinidad and TobagoFlow SportsConcacaf GO and Flow Sports App
JamaicaSportsMax Concacaf GO and SportsMax App
BarbadosCBCConcacaf GO
BermudaZBMConcacaf GO
Belize Channel 5Concacaf GO
CuracaoSportsMax and TeleCuraçaoConcacaf GO
DominicaDBSConcacaf GO
GrenadaGrenada Broadcasting NetworkConcacaf GO
French GuianaRFO GuyaneConcacaf GO
MartiniqueRFO MartiniqueConcacaf GO
MontserratZJBConcacaf GO
Saint Vincent and the GrenadinesSVGTVConcacaf GO
South America (Argentina, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia, Venezuela, Paraguay and Uruguay)-Concacaf GO and YouTube Concacaf

Schedules for USMNT vs Trinidad y Tobago

  • Belize: 17:00 horas
  • Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador: 18:00 horas
  • Panama, México, Jamaica, Trinidad y Tobago, Guyana and Suriname: 19:00 horas
  • Costa Rica, USA, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Barbados y Granada: 20:00 horas
  • Canada, Cuba, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador y Perú: 21:00 horas
  • Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Bolivia, Paraguay and Brazil: 22:00 horas
SOBRE EL AUTOR

Periodista. Licenciado en Ciencias de la Comunicación, actualmente se desempeña como redactor del núcleo de audiencias. Interesado en deportes, lucha libre y entretenimiento.

TAGS RELACIONADOS

Contenido Sugerido

Contenido GEC