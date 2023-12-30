It’s almost time to welcome a new year and get 2024 started the right way. Once again, Times Square in New York City will be the center of the celebrations in the United States and if you are wondering how to watch live the 2024 New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in one of the world’s busiest pedestrian areas from home, Depor has you covered.

Around 50 million people visit every year this tourist destination, which has been the home to the New Year’s Eve ball drop celebration since 1907 and you’ll be able to watch the celebration on many popular smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and join the countdown to January 1st.

How to watch Times Square Ball Drop online

Can’t make it to New York City for the iconic Times Square Ball Drop? Celebrate virtually and experience all the excitement right from your home! Join us live at 6 PM EST on December 31st for a six-and-a-half-hour, commercial-free webcast of the NYE 2024 festivities.

Where to watch Times Square Ball Drop?

TimesSquareNYC.org / TimesSquareBall.net : Stream the webcast directly from your computer or mobile device.

Stream the webcast directly from your computer or mobile device. Livestream App: If you have the app on your smartphone or tablet, connect to the webcast seamlessly.

If you have the app on your smartphone or tablet, connect to the webcast seamlessly. Social media: Streaming will also be available at Facebook.com/TimesSquareNYC and Twitter.com/TimesSquareNYC.

When is Times Square Ball Drop? Check the US Time zones

We share with you the U.S. schedules so you can watch the countdown of the Times Square Ball Drop on 2024 New Year’s Eve:

U.S. Time Zone U.S. Cities 12:59 am ET (UTC-5) - Eastern Time West Virginia, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware and Connecticut. 11:59 pm CT (UTC-6) - Central Standard Time Wisconsin, Texas (Majority of states), Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas and Alabama. 10:59 pm MT (UTC-7) - Mountain Standard Time Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso and Hudspeth), South Dakota (MST), Oregon (MST), North Dakota (MST), New Mexico, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado and Arizona. 9:59 pm PT (UTC-8) - Pacific Standard Time Washington, Oregon (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST) and California.

Who hosts the Times Square Ball Drop?

Looking to catch the iconic Times Square Ball Drop this New Year’s Eve? Get ready to ring in 2024 with celebrity host Jonathan Bennett! The beloved actor and TV personality, known for his starring roles in “Mean Girls” and the recent Hallmark holiday film “The Holiday Sitter,” returns to Times Square for another year of festive fun. Alongside him, seasoned live event host Jeremy Hassell brings his experience and charisma to the co-hosting role. Hassell has been a familiar face at the New Year’s Eve celebration since 2016, ensuring a seamless and entertaining countdown for viewers worldwide.

Times Square Ball Drop 2024 performers

Get ready for a star-studded countdown at the Times Square Ball Drop 2024! Two music legends, Flo Rida and Paul Anka, will take the stage live, electrifying both the Times Square crowd and viewers worldwide through the commercial-free webcast and TV pool feed.

Flo Rida brings the party with a hit-packed set featuring “My House,” “Low,” “Wild Ones,” and “GDFR.” But that’s not all! Be the first to witness the world premiere of his brand-new song, “OMG.” Witness this highly anticipated single live before its official January 2024 release! Sage the Gemini joins him for an extra boost of energy on “OMG” and “GDFR.”

Paul Anka delivers a soulful performance of his signature classic, “My Way,” with specially updated lyrics to resonate with the times. As the clock nears midnight, he ushers in the New Year with the timeless and poignant “Imagine” by John Lennon, making it a truly unforgettable New Year’s Eve moment.

Is the Times Square Ball Drop free?

Free Times Square Ball Drop! No Tickets Needed, But Watch Out for Scams!: Experience the magic of New Year's Eve in Times Square without breaking the bank! The iconic ball drop is free and open to everyone, on a first-come, first-served basis. Simply grab your warmest clothes and head to the heart of NYC for a night to remember.

Beware of "All Access" Scams: While you won't need tickets for the main event, be wary of companies offering "Multiple Venue/Pay-One-Price/All Access" passes. These passes often promise access to multiple Times Square venues on New Year's Eve, but they're often invalid. In past years, holders were denied entry beyond security checkpoints, leaving them frustrated and out of pocket.

While you won’t need tickets for the main event, . These passes often promise access to multiple Times Square venues on New Year’s Eve, but . In past years, holders were denied entry beyond security checkpoints, leaving them frustrated and out of pocket. Stick to the Safe Zone: For a guaranteed celebration, check out the many private parties hosted by Times Square restaurants and hotels. Book your tickets in advance to secure your spot for a night of food, drinks, and entertainment. Visit the Times Square Alliance website for a complete list of official party options.