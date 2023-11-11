Watch Chelsea vs Manchester City live on the USA. This Sunday, November 12, one of the most anticipated games of the season will be played when the Citizens visit the Blues at the Stanford Bridge stadium in London in a key match for both teams. Therefore, know the schedule, the TV and streaming channel to watch the game, the lineups and more.
It has not been a good season for Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea, despite last week’s crushing victory against Tottenham. In 11 games, the pensioners have only obtained 4 wins and three draws, a very irregular trend.
On the other hand, those led by Pep Guardiola remain at the top of the table with wins and two losses, surpassing the Spurs by one point, whose 4-1 defeat against Chelsea gave the leadership to the citizens.
Chelsea vs Manchester City: match details
- Date: Sunday, November 12
- Time: 4:30 p.m. (London local time)
- Stadium: Stanford Bridge
- Tournament: Premier League
- Season: Week 12
How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City live on TV?
The match for week 12 of the Premier League is available through ESPN, the signal that also broadcasts the other matches of the season in the United States. You can find the sports network on the following Pay TV operators:
- Comcast Xfinity: 2 - 3
- DirecTV: 2 - 206
- Spectrum: 2 - 206
- Cox: 2 - 206
- AT&T U-verse: 2 - 206
- Verizon Fios: 2 - 206
- Dish Network: 140
How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City live via streaming?
Likewise, the match between Chelsea vs Manchester City will be available on ESPN+, the sports network’s streaming service, which has two subscription models:
- $6.99 per month
- $69.99 per year
How to register for ESPN+?
- Enter the official ESPN website
- Create an account on ESPN+ and select a payment method.
- Sign in to your ESPN+ account.
- Look for the Chelsea vs Manchester City match in the list of live events.
- Click on the match to start watching.
With the same account, you can also access ESPN applications for mobile devices.