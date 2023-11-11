Watch Chelsea vs Manchester City live on the USA. This Sunday, November 12, one of the most anticipated games of the season will be played when the Citizens visit the Blues at the Stanford Bridge stadium in London in a key match for both teams. Therefore, know the schedule, the TV and streaming channel to watch the game, the lineups and more.

It has not been a good season for Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea, despite last week’s crushing victory against Tottenham. In 11 games, the pensioners have only obtained 4 wins and three draws, a very irregular trend.

On the other hand, those led by Pep Guardiola remain at the top of the table with wins and two losses, surpassing the Spurs by one point, whose 4-1 defeat against Chelsea gave the leadership to the citizens.

Chelsea vs Manchester City: match details

Date: Sunday, November 12

Time: 4:30 p.m. (London local time)

Stadium: Stanford Bridge

Tournament: Premier League

Season: Week 12

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City live on TV?

The match for week 12 of the Premier League is available through ESPN, the signal that also broadcasts the other matches of the season in the United States. You can find the sports network on the following Pay TV operators:

Comcast Xfinity: 2 - 3

DirecTV: 2 - 206

Spectrum: 2 - 206

Cox: 2 - 206

AT&T U-verse: 2 - 206

Verizon Fios: 2 - 206

Dish Network: 140

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City live via streaming?

Likewise, the match between Chelsea vs Manchester City will be available on ESPN+, the sports network’s streaming service, which has two subscription models:

$6.99 per month

$69.99 per year

How to register for ESPN+?

Enter the official ESPN website

Create an account on ESPN+ and select a payment method.

Sign in to your ESPN+ account.

Look for the Chelsea vs Manchester City match in the list of live events.

Click on the match to start watching.

With the same account, you can also access ESPN applications for mobile devices.