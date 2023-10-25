The 2023-24 NBA season kicks off with a high-stakes game as the defending NBA champions Denver Nuggets, the defending champion, will host LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena in Colorado at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 24 . Here’s the complete guide to watching the game live on TV and streaming.

It will be one of two duels on the opening day of the new season and other important players will be on the court, such as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray for the home side. Anthony Davis will join The King in his 21st year of action in the best league in the world.

It is worth remembering that the protagonists met in May of this year 2023, when they faced each other in the the Western Conference Finals, and the Nuggets celebrated with a sweep of Nuggets celebrated with a 4-0 sweep, before going on to win the ring in the final series against Miami ring in a 4-1 series sweep over the Miami Heat.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Info

When: Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

TV: TNT

Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: USA schedule

With the United States having four time zones (ET, PT, CT, MT and AT), Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers will have different times per city.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets Online

How are the Los Angeles Lakers coming into the season?

The Los Angeles Lakers had a good 2022-2023 season, finishing seventh in the Eastern Conference with 43 wins and 39 losses. This season they had a big change in the roster and they are looking for this time to be at the top of the tournament, so they will have to win as many games as possible to be the champions. Their last game was on October 19, 2023 and resulted in a 123-100 loss against Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena and thus lost their last preseason game.

How are the Denver Nuggets coming into the season?

The Denver Nuggets in the 2022-2023 NBA tournament finished first in the Western Conference with 53 wins and 29 losses. In the postseason they destroyed every team they faced and ended up becoming last season’s tournament champions. Their goal this year is to repeat the feat and become two-time champions. Their last game was on 19 October 2023 and resulted in a 103-90 victory against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena and thus won their last warm-up game.

Nuggets vs Lakers Background

The Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets have met on several occasions. In the last 5 meetings, the Denver Nuggets have won 5 in a row.

What was the last Nuggets vs Lakers matchup?

The last time these two teams met was on May 22, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, in that game the Denver Nuggets won 113-111. That game was a very even matchup in points and rebounds that we hope will happen again today.

Nuggets vs Lakers: probable starting line-ups

Denver Nuggets: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr, Aaron Gordon y Nikola Jokic.

Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr, Aaron Gordon y Nikola Jokic. Los Angeles Lakers: D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Taurean Prince y Anthony Davis.