The season 32 finale of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ will air LIVE this Tuesday, December 5 on ABC, Disney+ and Hulu TV (the next day). It will be the first time in the dance competition that five couples will compete for the ‘Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy’. The 11th program starts at 8 pm ET (5 pm PT) and will be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough .

Who are the finalists of ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

These are the five couples that have qualified for the grand finale of season 32 of ‘Dancing with the Stars:

Jason Mraz and Daniella

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber

How is the winning couple of DWTS 2023 chosen?

The online vote of the fans and the scores of the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ jury will be decisive in choosing the winning couple for season 32.

How to vote online for your favorite couple on ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

Citizens of the United States and Canada will be able to vote for their favorite couple at https://dwtsvote.abc.com/ during the live broadcast of the program. Each of the votes will be taken into account by the jury to define the winners of season 32.

You can also send a text message to 21523 .

How will the DWTS 2023 season 32 finale take place?

The five couples that have qualified for the final of ‘Dacing with the Stars’ will have two opportunities to add the best score: redemption round and freestyle round.

Who makes up the DWTS 2023 jury?

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

“It’s been a wonderful season, having Julianne and Alfonso as new hosts. The cast is fantastic and so is the energy. I’ve been on a 60-city national tour during the show. I’ve been busy.” Derek Hough said.

What songs will they dance to in the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale?

Exchange round:

GRAMMY-winning singer Jason Mraz and professional Daniella Karagach will perform a foxtrot to Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me To The Moon.”

Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”) and professional Pasha Pashkov will perform a samba to the Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life.”

Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and professional Artem Chigvintsev will perform a tango to Astor Piazzolla’s “Libertango.”

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a foxtrot to Katy Perry’s “Unconditionally.”

Film and television star Alyson Hannigan and professional Sasha Farber will perform a salsa to Gloria Estefan’s “Get On Your Feet.”

Freestyle round

GRAMMY-winning singer Jason Mraz and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a freestyle to “Happy” by C2C featuring Derek Martin.

Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”) and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a freestyle to Beyoncé's “Run The World (Girls)”/Ciara’s “Level Up.”

Former Bachelorette Charity Lawson and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a freestyle to “Lose My Breath” by Destiny’s Child / “Sueltate” by Sam i and Jarina De Marco featuring Anitta and BIA.

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a freestyle with Distrito 78′s “Que Calor.”

Film and TV star Alyson Hannigan and pro Sasha Farber will perform a freestyle to Taylor Swift’s “Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)” / Jennifer Lopez’s “Papi.”

It takes 2 to tango. But it takes a giant team to make it look this good.



Thank you @DKaragach for the choreo, the coaching, the calm, and the compassion. Thank you Pasha Pashkov for the guidance. Thanks to @RayChewLive and his amazing band for bringing that @taylorswift13… pic.twitter.com/EPxYm4joj5 — Jason MMRRRaz (@jason_mraz) November 22, 2023

When is ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on?

“Dancing with the Stars” airs on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. on ABC. The event will be preceded by local programming, and followed by a new episode of “Press Your Luck” at 10 p.m.

What time does the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale start?

Schedules 50 states of the United States 8 pm ET (UTC-5) Virginia Occidental, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pensilvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware, Connecticut. 7 pm CT (UTC-6) Wisconsin, Texas, Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Misuri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas, Alabama. 6 pm MT (UTC-7) Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso y Hudspeth), South Dakota(MST), Oregón (MST), North Dakota (MST), New México, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado, Arizona. 5 pm PT (UTC-8) Washington, Oregón (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST), California.

What channel is ABC?

You can use the channel finder on your provider’s website to locate it: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, Dish.

How long has Dancing with the Stars been on TV?

Dancing with the Stars premiered June 1, 2005 and concluded its 31st season on ABC on Nov. 21, 2022. For Season 31, the dance reality series moved to Disney+, before additionally moving back to ABC as well for Season 32.

How to watch Disney Plus in the United States?

Users must subscribe to the Disney Plus streaming service to watch the final of ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

Subscription plans are Price Disney+ Basic $7.99 a month with ads Disney+ Premium $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year without ads Disney Bundle Duo Basic $9.99 a month for Disney + and Hulu with ads Disney Bundle Trio Basic $12.99 a month for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ with ads Disney Bundle Trio Premium $19.99 a month for Disney+ and Hulu without ads and ESPN+ with ads