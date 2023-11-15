USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago will play on the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, for the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Nations League on November 15 at 8:00 p.m. The U.S. Men’s National Team is looking for its first championship after being eliminated from the Gold Cup a few months ago. Check the schedule, lineups, and TV and streaming channels to watch the game live.

USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago - Concacaf Nations League

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Schedule: 8:00 p.m. (CT)

Tournament: Concacaf Nations League

Stadium: Q2 Stadium

How to watch USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago live

In the United States , TUDN, ESPN and Universo are responsible for broadcasting USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago, in addition to all the matches of the Concacaf Nations League 2023. In addition, the match will be available on various streaming platforms such as Concacaf GO, Paramount+ and ViX+.

In Mexico , USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago can be seen on Concacaf GO and ViX+ via streaming.

, USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago can be seen on Concacaf GO and ViX+ via streaming. In Canada , the Concacaf Nations League match is broadcast on TSN and RDS, while streaming is available on Concacaf GO, TSN Direct and RDS GO.

, the Concacaf Nations League match is broadcast on TSN and RDS, while streaming is available on Concacaf GO, TSN Direct and RDS GO. In Costa Rica it can be seen on Repretel and Teletica on TV. Streaming is available on Repretel Play and Teletica Play.

it can be seen on Repretel and Teletica on TV. Streaming is available on Repretel Play and Teletica Play. In Honduras it is broadcast on Televicentro (TV) and Play Sports TV (streaming).

it is broadcast on Televicentro (TV) and Play Sports TV (streaming). In Guatemala via Claro Sports on TV and Claro Sports App in streaming.

via Claro Sports on TV and Claro Sports App in streaming. In El Salvador on TV via Channel 4 TCS while TCS GO via streaming.

on TV via Channel 4 TCS while TCS GO via streaming. In Nicaragua , it is seen on Channel 10 on television and via streaming on Channel 10 App.

, it is seen on Channel 10 on television and via streaming on Channel 10 App. In Panama , available on TV via TVMax and RPC; streaming on TVMax Play and RPC Play.

, available on TV via TVMax and RPC; streaming on TVMax Play and RPC Play. In the Dominican Republic it can be seen on Telesistema and Digital 15 on TV; and by streaming through Flow Sports App.

it can be seen on Telesistema and Digital 15 on TV; and by streaming through Flow Sports App. In Cuba it will be Telerebelde on TV and TeleRebelde App in streaming.

it will be Telerebelde on TV and TeleRebelde App in streaming. In Trinidad and Tobago it can be seen on Flow Sports on TV and by streaming via the Flow Sports App.

it can be seen on Flow Sports on TV and by streaming via the Flow Sports App. In Jamaica on TVJ and SportsMax on TV and in Streaming on SportsMax App

on TVJ and SportsMax on TV and in Streaming on SportsMax App In Barbados via CBC (TV)

via CBC (TV) In Bermuda via ZBM (TV)

via ZBM (TV) In Belize via Channel 5 (TV)

via Channel 5 (TV) In Curacao via SportsMax and TeleCuraçao (TV)

via SportsMax and TeleCuraçao (TV) In Dominica via DBS (TV)

via DBS (TV) In Grenada via Grenada Broadcasting Network (TV)

via Grenada Broadcasting Network (TV) In French Guiana via RFO Guyane (TV)

via RFO Guyane (TV) In Martinique via RFO Martinique (TV)

via RFO Martinique (TV) In Montserrat via ZJB (TV)

via ZJB (TV) In Saint Vincent and the Grenadines via SVGTV (TV)

via SVGTV (TV) In South America (Argentina, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia, Venezuela, Paraguay and Uruguay), the match will only be available in streaming through Concacaf GO and YouTube Concacaf.

Schedules for USMNT vs Trinidad y Tobago

Belize: 17:00 horas

Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador: 18:00 horas

Panama, México, Jamaica, Trinidad y Tobago, Guyana and Suriname: 19:00 horas

Costa Rica, USA, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Barbados y Granada: 20:00 horas

Canada, Cuba, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador y Perú: 21:00 horas

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Bolivia, Paraguay and Brazil: 22:00 horas