Watch the USMNT vs Uzbekistan game live and direct via Telemundo, TNT, UNIVERSO, fubo TV and Peacock this Saturday, September 9 from St. Louise, Missouri. (Photo: AFP)

Team USMNT will have an interesting international friendly game against Uzbekistan this Saturday, September 9 (5:30 p.m. ET | 2:30 p.m. PT) at the City Park stadium in St. Louis in the state of Missouri. Follow the broadcast live and direct via TNT, Telemundo, UNIVERSO and Peacock in the United States.

How to watch the game USMNT vs. Uzbekistan

GAMETEAM USMNT vs. UZBEKISTAN
DATESaturday, Sept. 9
TIME5:30 p. m. ET | 4:30 p. m. CT | 3:30 p. m. MT | 2:30 p. m. PT
TVTNT, Telemundo, Universo
LIVE STREAMWatch TNT, fubo TV, Peacock
LOCATIONCity Park in St. Louis, Missouri

What time does USMNT vs. Uzbekistan kick off?

This match between Team USMNT and Uzbekistan at the City Park begins on Saturday, September 9 at 5:30 p.m. (ET) local time in Miami, Florida; 2:30 pm. (PT) local time in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:

COUNTRYDATEKICKOFF TIME
USA / CANSatursay, Sept. 95:30 p. m. ET
USA / CANSatursay, Sept. 94:30 p. m. CT
USA / CANSatursay, Sept. 93:30 p. m. MT
USA / CANSatursay, Sept. 92:30 p. m. PT

USMNT vs. Uzbekistan live stream, TV channel

Below we explain how to watch this game of the International Friendly in selected areas of the main regions of the world:

RegionTVStreaming
USATelemundo, UNIVERSO, TNTPeacock, fubo TV, Watch TNT

When is the USMNT vs. Uzbekistan game?

The Team USMNT and Uzbekistan will face off on Saturday, Sept. 9.

What time is the USMNT vs. Uzbekistan game?

Kick-off time is set for 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT vs. Uzbekistan game?

CITYPARK, home of MLS side St. Louis City, is the venue for the game.

How to watch USMNT vs. Uzbekistan

The USMNT-Uzbekistan game will be broadcast on TNT in English. Telemundo and Universo will broadcast the game in Spanish.

How to live stream USMNT vs. Uzbekistan

The USMNT-Uzbekistan game will be available to live stream via in English and on Peacock in Spanish.

