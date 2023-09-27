Inter Miami and the Houston Dynamo meet this Wednesday in the final of the US Open Cup with the spotlight on the physical stadium of Leo Messi, the unquestionable leader of the Florida team, who will be in doubt until the last minutes after suffering a relapse from a muscle injury last week.

Messi scored eleven goals in thirteen games since his arrival at Inter Miami, but his body took its toll due to the great waste of energy in the last month and a half and forced him to stop last week in an MLS duel against the Toronto. Argentine coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino will wait for him until the end, aware that no one like ‘la Pulga’ can tip the balance in favor of his team.

Where and How to watch the game Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo?

GAME INTER MIAMI VS. HOUSTON DYNAMO WHEN / DATE Wednesday, Sept. 27 TIME 8:30 pm ET | 7:30 pm CT | 6:30 pm MT | 5:30 pm PT TV Telemundo, TyC Sports Internacional, UNIVERSO NOW, CBS Sports Network LIVE STREAM Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, Peacock WHERE / LOCATION DRV PNK Stadium of Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Messi is not one hundred percent. Since last July 21, when he debuted with Inter Miami, he has played thirteen games and has barely had any time to rest, also joining the Argentine team for the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifying phase.

He would be ruled out for any league match, but the fact that he is ninety minutes away from the second title in Inter Miami’s history keeps doubts open about his participation in the cup final.

“Undoubtedly, there are footballers and footballers. In this case what I will do is sit with him, see what the feelings are. There are three questions. First the player, then the final, and then what is coming. All these types of questions make stop talking about the game itself because we talk about Leo,” Martino said at the press conference the day before.

Can’t make it to @drvpnkstadium for tonight’s Open Cup Final? Don’t worry you can still catch us in action! Check out where you can watch us take on Houston live tonight at 8:30PM ET ⬇️📺 pic.twitter.com/lrcFHI52JS — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 27, 2023

“In a league match we would not take any type of risk. There are ninety or 120 minutes that separate you from a new title. It is logical that we wait until the end. If it were another match, we would not take any risk,” acknowledged ‘El Tata’.

Inter Miami will recover the Spanish Sergio Busquets in the midfield, but will have to manage the absence of the also Spanish Jordi Alba, out due to a muscle injury.

They will face a Houston Dynamo in great shape, which is heading towards the playoffs in the West of the MLS and which has been playing great football with the Mexican Héctor Herrera at the helm.

The former Atlético Madrid player dreams of winning his first title in American soccer.

“We know that it is going to be a very difficult game that is going to require us to be one hundred percent and concentrated for more than ninety minutes. We are very motivated, confident that we can achieve something important, but we know that there is a very rival on the way. strongly commanded on the bench by ‘El Tata’ and on the field by the best in the world (referring to Messi),” Herrera said in a recent interview with EFE.

The match will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium, home of Inter Miami, where Martino’s club is undefeated since Messi’s arrival.

Possible alignments

Inter Miami: Callender; Yedlin, Kryvtsov, Miller, Fray; Busquets, Cremaschi, Arroyo; Farías, Martínez and Taylor.

Houston Dynamo: Clark; Escobar, Swatchenko, Dos Santos, Dorsey; Herrera, Artur; Carrasquilla, Bassi. Quiñones; Baird.

Referee: Jon Freemon (USA).

Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale).

COUNTRY DATE KICKOFF TIME USA / CAN Wenesday, Sept. 27 9:30 pm ET USA / CAN Wenesday, Sept. 27 8:30 pm CT USA / CAN Wenesday, Sept. 27 7:30 pm MT USA / CAN Wenesday, Sept. 27 6:30 pm PT

REGION TV LIVE STEAM USA Telemundo, TyC Sports Internacional, UNIVERSO NOW, CBS Sports Network Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Paramount+, UNIVERSO, Peacock CANADA - DAZN MEXICO Claro Sports Fanatiz Mexico, TUDN En Vivo, ViX, TUDN, TyC Sports Internacional PUERTO RICO Claro Sports TyC Sports International

