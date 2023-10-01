Real Madrid will visit Napoli in Diego Armando Maradona Stadio this Tuesday October 2 at 12:00 p. m. PT / 3:00 p. m. ET for the Group C of the UEFA Champions League. Both teams lead the series after defeating in Matchday 1 to Braga (1-2), on the side of the italian champion, and Union Berlin (1-0), on the side of the white squad.

After two consecutive wins in Italy’s Serie A, Napoli will come with a high morale to face Real Madrid in this season’s Champions League. Coach Rudi Garcia will also send the field his best players such as Andre Zambo Anguissa, Piotr Zieliński, Giovanni Simeone, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and several more.

Real Madrid’s Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti has called the same players that faced Girona for the match against Napoli. The main absences in its team are the spaniard David Alaba, the turkish Arda Güler, the brazilian Eder Militano and the belgian Thibaut Courtois. So, he will have to make more than one change on his strategy.

Where and How to watch the game Napoli vs. Real Madrid

GAME NAPOLI VS. REAL MADRID DATE Tuesday, Oct. 3 TIME 12:00 p. m. PT | 1:00 p. m. MT | 2:00 p. m. CT | 3:00 p. m. ET TV TUDN USA, Univision LIVE STREAM Univision Now, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX, Paramount+ LOCATION Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples (Italy)

Possible starting lineups Napoli vs. Real Madrid

Napoli : Napoli: Alex Meret; Mathías Olivera, Natan Bernardo de Souza, Leo Skiri Østigård, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Piotr Zieliński, Stanislav Lobotka, André Zambo Anguissa; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Giovanni Simeone, Jesper Lindstrøm. Coach: Rudi Garcia.

What time does Napoli vs. Real Madrid kick off?

This match between Napoli and Real Madrid at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Tuesday, September 20 at 3:00 p.m. (ET) local time in Miami, Florida; 12:00 pm. (PT) local time in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:

COUNTRY DATE KICKOFF TIME USA / CAN Tuesday, Oct. 3 3 p. m. ET USA / CAN Tuesday, Oct. 3 02 p. m. CT USA / CAN Tuesday, Oct. 3 1 p. m. MT USA / CAN Tuesday, Oct. 3 12 p. m. PT United Kingdom, UK Tuesday, Oct. 3 8 p. m. BST Australia Wednesday, Oct. 4 5 a. m. AEST India Wednesday, Oct. 4 12:30 a. m. IST Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 4 3 a. m. HKT Malaysia Wednesday, Oct. 4 3 a. m. MYT Singapore Wednesday, Oct. 4 3 a. m. SGT New Zealand Wednesday, Oct. 4 7 a. m. NZST France Tuesday, Oct. 3 9 p. m. CEST Germany Tuesday, Oct. 3 9 p. m. CEST Italy Tuesday, Oct. 3 9 p. m. CEST Spain Tuesday, Oct. 3 9 p. m. CEST Puerto Rico Tuesday, Oct. 3 3 p. m. AST Dominican Republic Tuesday, Oct. 3 3 p. m. AST México Tuesday, Oct. 3 1 p. m. CST

Napoli vs. Real Madrid live stream, TV channel

Below we explain how to watch this 2023-24 UEFA Champions League match in selected areas of the main regions of the world:

REGION TV STREAMING USA Canada-DAZN , UKTNT Sports 4Discovery+ App, Discovery+Australia-Stan SportIndiaSONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HDSONY LIVHong KongbeIN Sports 5 Hong KongbeIN Sports Connect Hong KongMalaysia-beIN Sports Connect MalaysiaSingapore-beIN Sports Connect SingaporeNew Zealand-beIN Sports Connect New ZealandSaudi ArabiabeIN Sports HD 4beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TODFranceFree, beIN Sports 3beIN SPORTS CONNECTGermany-DAZN 2, DAZNItalySky Sport 255Mediaset InfinitySpainMovistar Liga de CampeonesMovistar+ TUDN USA, Univision Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount+, ViX Canada -- DAZN United Kingdom TNT Sports 3 discovery+, discovery+ App Australia Stan Sport India JioTV Sony LIV Hong Kong -- beIN Sports Connect Hong Kong Malaysia -- beIN Sports Connect Malaysia Singapore -- beIN Sports Connect Singapore New Zealand -- beIN Sports Connect New Zealand Saudi Arabia beIN 4K Arabia TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT France beIN Sports 1, Free beIN SPORTS CONNECT Germany -- DAZN1, DAZN Italy Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K Spain Movistar Liga de Campeones Movistar+

Where and how to watch Napoli vs. Real Madrid in USA?

You can live stream the 2024-23 UEFA Champions League match between Napoli and Real Madrid on TUDN USA, Univision, Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount+ and ViX.

Where and how to watch Napoli vs. Real Madrid in United Kingdom?

You can live stream the 2024-23 UEFA Champions League match between Napoli and Real Madrid on TNT Sports 3, Discovery+ App and Discovery+.

Where and how to watch Napoli vs. Real Madrid in India?

You can live stream the 2024-23 UEFA Champions League match between Napoli and Real Madrid on JioTV and Sony LIV.

Where and how to watch Napoli vs. Real Madrid in New Zealand?

You can live stream the 2024-23 UEFA Champions League match between Napoli and Real Madrid on beIN Sports Connect New Zealand.

Where and how to watch Napoli vs. Real Madrid in Australia?

You can live stream the 2024-23 UEFA Champions League match between Napoli and Real Madrid on Stan Sport.

Where and how to watch Napoli vs. Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia?

You can live stream the 2024-23 UEFA Champions League match between Napoli and Real Madrid on beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT and TOD.

What time and where to watch Napoli vs. Real Madrid in Florida?

Starting at 3:00 pm ET, citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch Napoli and Real Madrid live, online and in real time on TUDN USA, Univision and the streaming platforms of Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount Plus and ViX in cities such as Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Cape Coral, Port Saint Lucie, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Orlando, Tallahassee and Pompano Beach.

What time and where to watch Napoli vs. Real Madrid in New York?

Starting at 3:00 pm ET, citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch Napoli and Real Madrid live, online and in real time on TUDN USA, Univision and the streaming platforms of Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount Plus and ViX in cities such as Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx and Staten Island.

What time and where to watch Napoli vs. Real Madrid in Texas?

Starting at 2:00 pm CT, citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch Napoli and Real Madrid live, online and in real time on TUDN USA, Univision and the streaming platforms of Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount Plus and ViX in cities such as Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, El Paso, Arlington, Corpus Christi, Plano and Lubbock.

What time and where to watch Napoli vs. Real Madrid in Arizona?

Starting at 1:00 pm MT, citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch Napoli and Real Madrid live, online and in real time on TUDN USA, Univision and the streaming platforms of Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount Plus and ViX in cities such as Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbet, Tempe, Peoria and Surprise.

What time and where to watch Napoli vs. Real Madrid in California?

Starting at 12:00 pm PT, citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch Napoli and Real Madrid live, online and in real time on TUDN USA, Univision and the streaming platforms of Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount Plus and ViX in cities such as Los Ángeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San José Fresno, Long Beach, Sacramento, Oakland, Santa Ana and Anaheim.

What time and where to watch Napoli vs. Real Madrid from Washington DC?

Starting at 12:00 pm PT, citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch Napoli and Real Madrid live, online and in real time on TUDN USA, Univision and the streaming platforms of Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount Plus and ViX in cities such as Seattle, Bellevue, Spokane, Tacoma, Redmond, Aberdeen and Olympia.