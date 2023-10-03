The dream continues. Porto receives FC Barcelona at the Estádio Do Dragao this Wednesday, October 4, for matchday 2 of group H of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Follow the schedules and television channels to watch the game via live streaming in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.

Porto is going through a period of adaptation and this has been noticed in the football that the team has shown on the field, with moments of quality mixed with moments of difficulty.

They have only suffered two defeats, both against Benfica (Super Cup and last League match), and their victories in domestic competitions have been by the minimum - almost all of them 2-1 - and achieved in the last minute.

Where and How to watch the game Porto vs. Barcelona

GAME PORTO VS. BARCELONA DATE Wenesday, Oct. 4 TIME 3:00 p. m. ET | 2:00 p. m. CT | 1:00 p. m. MT | 12:00 p. m. PT TV CBS, TUDN USA, Univision LIVE STREAM Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount+, ViX LOCATION Estádio do Dragão, Porto (Portugal)

Porto coach Sérgio Conceição stated that this will be “a difficult year” for the team he leads and compared his seventh year at the club to a marital crisis.

The best of the Dragons at this start of the season has been the Cantabrian center back Iván Marcano, both for his defensive and offensive performances, with two goals in the last minutes that secured both victories.

Barcelona traveled to Porto, where this Wednesday they will play the second match of the group stage of the Champions League against Porto, with the injured Pedri González, Frenkie de Jong and Raphael Dias ‘Raphinha’ missing, while the The only registration is that of Marc Casadó.

On the eve of the match, this Tuesday, both coach Xavi Hernández and Portuguese striker João Félix will offer press conferences at the Dragao stadium.

The list of those called up is the following: Ter Stegen, João Cancelo, Balde, R. Araujo, I. Martínez, Gavi, Ferran, Lewandowski, Iñaki Peña, João Félix, Christensen, Marcos A., Romeu, S. Roberto, Gündoğan, Kounde, Astralaga, Lamine Yamal, M. Casadó and Fermín.

What time does Porto vs. Barcelona kick off?

This match between Porto and Barcelona at the Allianz Arena Stadium on Wenesday, October 4 at 3:00 p.m. (ET) local time in Miami, Florida; 12:00 pm. (PT) local time in Los Angeles, California .

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:

COUNTRY DATE KICKOFF TIME USA / CAN Wenesday, Oct. 4 3 p. m. ET USA / CAN Wenesday, Oct. 4 2 p. m. CT USA / CAN Wenesday, Oct. 4 1 p. m. MT USA / CAN Wenesday, Oct. 4 12 p. m. PT United Kingdom, UK Wenesday, Oct. 5 8 p. m. BST Australia Thursday, Oct. 5 5 a. m. AEST India Thursday, Oct. 5 12:30 a. m. IST Hong Kong Thursday, Oct. 5 3 a. m. HKT Malaysia Thursday, Oct. 5 3 a. m. MYT Singapore Thursday, Oct. 5 3 a. m. SGT New Zealand Thursday, Oct. 5 7 a. m. NZST France Wenesday, Oct. 4 9 p. m. CEST Germany Wenesday, Oct. 4 9 p. m. CEST Italy Wenesday, Oct. 4 9 p. m. CEST Spain Wenesday, Oct. 4 9 p. m. CEST Puerto Rico Wenesday, Oct. 4 3 p. m. AST Dominican Republic Wenesday, Oct. 4 3 p. m. AST México Wenesday, Oct. 4 1 p. m. CST

Porto vs. Barcelona live stream, TV channel

Below we explain how to watch this 2023-24 UEFA Champions League match in selected areas of the main regions of the world:

Region TV Streaming USA CBS, TUDN USA, Univision Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount+, ViX Canada - DAZN United Kingdom, UK TNT Sports 6 Discovery+ App, Discovery+ Australia - Stan Sport India Jiot TV SONY LIV Hong Kong beIN Sports 5 Hong Kong beIN Sports Connect Hong Kong Malaysia - beIN Sports Connect Malaysia Singapore - beIN Sports Connect Singapore New Zealand - beIN Sports Connect New Zealand Saudi Arabia - beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD France Free, beIN Sports 3 beIN SPORTS CONNECT Germany - DAZN 2, DAZN Italy Sky Sport 255 Mediaset Infinity Spain Movistar Liga de Campeones Movistar+ Netherlands Ziggo Sport Golf - Sweden TV4 Play TV4 Sport Live 2

Who will be the referee for the Porto vs. Barcelona match?

The Englishman Anthony Taylor will be the main referee of the Porto-Barcelona match on matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)

Assistant 1: Gary Beswick (ENG)

Assistant 2: Adam Nunn (ENG)

VAR: Stuart Attwell (ENG)

AVAR: Bastien Dankert (GER)

Porto vs Barcelona lineups

Porto: Costa; Mario, Cardoso, Carmo, Wendell; Eustaquio, Varela; Franco, Jaime, Galeno; Taremi.

Costa; Mario, Cardoso, Carmo, Wendell; Eustaquio, Varela; Franco, Jaime, Galeno; Taremi. Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Gavi, Romeu, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Felix.



