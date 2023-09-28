Canales de televisión para ver certamen Miss USA 2023 en vivo este viernes 29 de septiembre desde el hotel Grand Sierra Resort de Nevada. (Foto: missusa.com)
Canales de televisión para ver certamen Miss USA 2023 en vivo este viernes 29 de septiembre desde el hotel Grand Sierra Resort de Nevada. (Foto: missusa.com)

El concurso de belleza se realizará en la noche de este viernes 29 de septiembre (8 pm ET | 7 pm CT | 6 pm MT | 5 pm PT) en el hotel Grand Sierra Resort de Reno, Nevada, con la participación de 51 candidatas, quienes representan a 50 estados de los Estados Unidos y una al Distrito de Columbia. La transmisión oficial para el público estadounidense será exclusiva de por señal abierta, cableoperadores (Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTV) y plataformas streaming (YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM).

Te puede Interesar

¿Qué canal transmite el Miss USA 2023?

Estados de USACanal de cableStreaming
AlabamaThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
AlaskaThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
ArizonaThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
ArkansasThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
CaliforniaThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
Carolina del NorteThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
Carolina del SurThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
ColoradoThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
ConnecticutThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
Dakota del NorteThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
Dakota del SurThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
DelawareThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
FloridaThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
GeorgiaThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
HawáiThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
IdahoThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
IllinoisThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
IndianaThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
IowaThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
KansasThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
KentuckyThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
LuisanaThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
MaineThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
MarylandThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
MassachusettsThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
MichiganThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
MinnesotaThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
MisisipiThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
MisuriThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
MontanaThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
NebraskaThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
NevadaThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
Nueva JerseyThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
Nueva YorkThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
Nuevo HampshireThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
Nuevo MéxicoThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
OhioThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
OklahomaThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
OregónThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
PensilvaniaThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
Rhode IslandThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
TennesseeThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
TexasThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
UtahThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
VermontThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
VirginiaThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
Virginia OccidentalThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
WashingtonThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
WisconsinThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM
WyomingThe CW en Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTVThe CW en YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM

¿En qué canal está The CW cerca de mí para ver Miss USA 2023?

Hay casi 200 estaciones afiliadas a The CW en los EE. UU., por lo que encontrar una en su área no debería ser difícil. Aquí, enumeramos 50 ciudades importantes y las opciones de televisión por cable, satélite y antena disponibles para cada una.

¿Qué canal transmite The CW en California?

Bakersfield

  • Local affiliate: 17.2
  • DirecTV: 17
  • Dish: 17
  • Xfinity: 17

Fresno

  • Local affiliate: 59
  • DirecTV: 59
  • Dish: 59
  • Xfinity: 59

Los Ángeles

  • Local affiliate: 5
  • DirecTV: 5
  • Dish: 5
  • Spectrum: 5

Sacramento

  • Local affiliate: 31
  • DirecTV: 31
  • Dish: 31
  • Xfinity: 31

San Diego

  • Local affiliate: 8.2
  • Cox: 8
  • DirecTV: 8
  • Dish: 8
  • Spectrum: 8

San Francisco

  • Local affiliate: 44
  • DirecTV: 44
  • Dish: 44
  • Xfinity: 44

San José

  • Local affiliate: 44
  • DirecTV: 44
  • Dish: 44
  • Spectrum: 44
  • Xfinity: 44

¿Qué canal es The CW en Florida?

Fort Lauderdale

  • Local affiliate: 39.1
  • DirecTV: 39
  • Dish: 39
  • Xfinity: 39

Jacksonville

  • Local affiliate: 17
  • DirecTV: 17
  • Dish: 17
  • Xfinity: 17

Miami

  • Local affiliate: 39
  • DirecTV: 39
  • Dish: 39
  • Xfinity: 39

Orlando

  • Local affiliate: 18
  • DirecTV: 18
  • Dish: 18
  • Spectrum: 18
  • Xfinity: 18

Tampa

  • Local affiliate: 44
  • DirecTV: 44
  • Dish: 44
  • Spectrum: 44
  • Xfinity: 44

¿Qué canal transmite The CW en Nevada?

Las Vegas

  • Local affiliate: 33
  • Cox: 33
  • DirecTV: 33
  • Dish: 33

¿Qué canal transmite The CW en Nueva York?

Bronx

  • Local affiliate: 11
  • DirecTV: 11
  • Dish: 11
  • Optimum: 11
  • Spectrum: 11

Brooklyn

  • Local affiliate: 11
  • DirecTV: 11
  • Dish: 11
  • Optimum: 11
  • Spectrum: 11

Buffalo

  • Local affiliate: 11
  • DirecTV: 11
  • Dish: 11
  • Spectrum: 11

Nueva York

  • Local affiliate: 11
  • DirecTV: 11
  • Dish: 11
  • Optimum: 11
  • Spectrum: 11

¿Qué canal transmite The CW en Texas?

Austin

  • Local affiliate: 54
  • DirecTV: 54
  • Dish: 54
  • Spectrum: 54

Dallas

  • Local affiliate: 33
  • DirecTV: 33
  • Dish: 33
  • Optimum: 33
  • Spectrum: 33
  • Xfinity: 33

El Paso

  • Local affiliate: 7.7
  • DirecTV: 7
  • Dish: 7
  • Spectrum: 7

Ft. Worth

  • Local affiliate: 33
  • DirecTV: 33
  • Dish: 33
  • Spectrum: 33

Houston

  • Local affiliate: 39
  • DirecTV: 39
  • Dish: 39
  • Spectrum: 39
  • Xfinity: 39

San Antonio

  • Local affiliatel: 4.2
  • DirecTV: 4
  • Dish: 4
  • Spectrum: 4
SOBRE EL AUTOR

Periodista y analista SEO del Núcleo de Audiencias de Grupo El Comercio. Hice mis estudios en ISIL de Lima, Perú. Diez años de experiencia en la cobertura de noticias de fútbol peruano e internacional: Alemania, Argentina, España, Italia, Inglaterra, Portugal, Francia y Países Bajos. Otros deportes UFC, WWE, tenis, NBA, NFL, F1, surf y JJOO.

TAGS RELACIONADOS

Contenido Sugerido

Contenido GEC