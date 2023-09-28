El concurso de belleza Miss USA 2023 se realizará en la noche de este viernes 29 de septiembre (8 pm ET | 7 pm CT | 6 pm MT | 5 pm PT) en el hotel Grand Sierra Resort de Reno, Nevada, con la participación de 51 candidatas, quienes representan a 50 estados de los Estados Unidos y una al Distrito de Columbia. La transmisión oficial para el público estadounidense será exclusiva de The CW Network por señal abierta, cableoperadores (Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Cox y DirecTV) y plataformas streaming (YouTube TV, Hulu + TV, fuboTV y DirecTV STREAM).
¿Qué canal transmite el Miss USA 2023?
¿En qué canal está The CW cerca de mí para ver Miss USA 2023?
Hay casi 200 estaciones afiliadas a The CW en los EE. UU., por lo que encontrar una en su área no debería ser difícil. Aquí, enumeramos 50 ciudades importantes y las opciones de televisión por cable, satélite y antena disponibles para cada una.
¿Qué canal transmite The CW en California?
Bakersfield
- Local affiliate: 17.2
- DirecTV: 17
- Dish: 17
- Xfinity: 17
Fresno
- Local affiliate: 59
- DirecTV: 59
- Dish: 59
- Xfinity: 59
Los Ángeles
- Local affiliate: 5
- DirecTV: 5
- Dish: 5
- Spectrum: 5
Sacramento
- Local affiliate: 31
- DirecTV: 31
- Dish: 31
- Xfinity: 31
San Diego
- Local affiliate: 8.2
- Cox: 8
- DirecTV: 8
- Dish: 8
- Spectrum: 8
San Francisco
- Local affiliate: 44
- DirecTV: 44
- Dish: 44
- Xfinity: 44
San José
- Local affiliate: 44
- DirecTV: 44
- Dish: 44
- Spectrum: 44
- Xfinity: 44
¿Qué canal es The CW en Florida?
Fort Lauderdale
- Local affiliate: 39.1
- DirecTV: 39
- Dish: 39
- Xfinity: 39
Jacksonville
- Local affiliate: 17
- DirecTV: 17
- Dish: 17
- Xfinity: 17
Miami
- Local affiliate: 39
- DirecTV: 39
- Dish: 39
- Xfinity: 39
Orlando
- Local affiliate: 18
- DirecTV: 18
- Dish: 18
- Spectrum: 18
- Xfinity: 18
Tampa
- Local affiliate: 44
- DirecTV: 44
- Dish: 44
- Spectrum: 44
- Xfinity: 44
¿Qué canal transmite The CW en Nevada?
Las Vegas
- Local affiliate: 33
- Cox: 33
- DirecTV: 33
- Dish: 33
¿Qué canal transmite The CW en Nueva York?
Bronx
- Local affiliate: 11
- DirecTV: 11
- Dish: 11
- Optimum: 11
- Spectrum: 11
Brooklyn
- Local affiliate: 11
- DirecTV: 11
- Dish: 11
- Optimum: 11
- Spectrum: 11
Buffalo
- Local affiliate: 11
- DirecTV: 11
- Dish: 11
- Spectrum: 11
Nueva York
- Local affiliate: 11
- DirecTV: 11
- Dish: 11
- Optimum: 11
- Spectrum: 11
¿Qué canal transmite The CW en Texas?
Austin
- Local affiliate: 54
- DirecTV: 54
- Dish: 54
- Spectrum: 54
Dallas
- Local affiliate: 33
- DirecTV: 33
- Dish: 33
- Optimum: 33
- Spectrum: 33
- Xfinity: 33
El Paso
- Local affiliate: 7.7
- DirecTV: 7
- Dish: 7
- Spectrum: 7
Ft. Worth
- Local affiliate: 33
- DirecTV: 33
- Dish: 33
- Spectrum: 33
Houston
- Local affiliate: 39
- DirecTV: 39
- Dish: 39
- Spectrum: 39
- Xfinity: 39
San Antonio
- Local affiliatel: 4.2
- DirecTV: 4
- Dish: 4
- Spectrum: 4