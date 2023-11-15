Chile vs Paraguay LIVE for the fifth date of the 2026 Qualifiers, this Thursday, November 16 from 9:30 p.m. local time at the Monumental Stadium in Santiago de Chile, heading to the United States/Mexico/Canada 2026 World Cup. In this note, find out how to watch the match from wherever you are, in addition to the USA schedules.

How to watch the Chile vs Paraguay game

GAME CHILE VS PARAGUAY DATE Thursday, Nov. 16 TIME 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. TV Fanatiz LIVE STREAM FIFA+ LOCATION Santiago, Chile

What time is Chile vs Paraguay kickoff?

This match between Chile and Paraguay at the Estadio Más Monumental begins on Thursday, November 16 at 7:30 pm (ET) local time in Miami, Florida; 4:30 am (PT) local time in Los Angeles, California.

What time does Chile vs Paraguay start?

Time 50 states of the United States 19:30 pm ET (UTC-5) - Hora del Este Virginia Occidental, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pensilvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware, Connecticut. 18:30 pm CT (UTC-6) - Hora del Centro Wisconsin, Texas, Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Misuri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas, Alabama. 17:30 pm MT (UTC-7) - Hora de la Montaña Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso y Hudspeth), South Dakota(MST), Oregón (MST), North Dakota (MST), New México, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado, Arizona. 16:30 pm PT (UTC-8) - Hora del Pacífico Washington, Oregón (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST), California.

Liveups, Chile vs Paraguay

Chile: Brayan Cortés; Gary Medel, Paulo Díaz, Guillermo Maripán, Gabriel Suazo; Erick Pulgar, Marcelino Núñez, Felipe Méndez, Felipe Mora; Ben Brereto, Alexis Sánchez.



Paraguay: Carlos Coronel; Robert Rojas, Omar Alderete, Gustavo Gómez, Mathias Espinoza Acosta, Mathias Villasanti, Andrés Cubas, Álvaro Campuzano, Kaku Romero Gamarra, Adam Bareiro y Héctor Villalba o Ramón Sosa













