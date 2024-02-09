The American rapper Usher will be the artist who headlines the emblematic halftime musical show of the next NFL Super Bowl 2024 to be held on Sunday, February 11 from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. In this article we share the time zones of the United States and different countries around the world so you can watch the complete program and the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

What time does the 2024 Super Bowl star?

Event Super Bowl LVIII Location Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Date Sunday, February 11, 2024 Time 6:30 pm ET | 5:30 pm CT | 4:30 pm MT | 3:30 pm PT TV Network CBS, Univision and Nickelodeon Match Chiefs vs. 49ers Halftime show Usher National anthem Reba McEntire

Usher will thus take over from Rihanna, who delighted the audience last February in Glendale (Arizona) with her performance in the show, one of the most watched in the world.

The biggest event in American sports will return on February 11 in Las Vegas (Nevada) with Usher, known for hits like “U got it bad”, “My Boo”, “Yeah” or “Love in this club”, as the maximum attraction of the intermission.

“It is the honor of my life to finally be able to sing at the Super Bowl. I can’t wait to present to the world a spectacle like it has never been seen before,” the singer said in a statement.

Who is Usher?

The Atlanta rapper, 44, has been one of the most popular American artists since the early 2000s. His catalog of hits includes collaborations with Lil Jon, Ludacris, Alicia Keys and will.i.am., so It’s not unlikely that your performance will welcome some special guests.

Since 2019, the NFL Finals halftime show has been produced by Roc Nation, the entertainment group founded by rap star Jay-Z.

What is the Super Bowl 2024 Start Time?

What time is the Super Bowl on February 11th? The officials have released the Super Bowl 2024 time. It will start at 6:30 P.M. ET. Mark, your calendar Super Bowl LVIII is going to happen on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

What time does the 2024 Super Bowl start in the United States?

The United States public will be able to watch the 2024 Super Bowl from 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:20 p.m. PT. Every year it starts at the same time.

6:30 PM Eastern Time (ET)

3:30 PM Pacific Time (PT)

5:30 PM Central Time (CT)

4:30 PM Mountain Time (MT)

2:30 PM Alaska Standard Time (AKST)

1:30 PM Hawaii Standard Time (HST)

Here are Super Bowl LVIII Kick-Off time zones in the USA

Time Halftime Show 50 states of the United States 6:30 pm ET (UTC-5) 8:00 pm ET (UTC-5) Virginia Occidental, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pensilvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware, Connecticut. 5:30 pm CT (UTC-6) 7:00 pm CT (UTC-6) Wisconsin, Texas, Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Misuri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas, Alabama. 4:30 pm MT (UTC-7) 6:00 pm MT (UTC-7) Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso y Hudspeth), South Dakota(MST), Oregón (MST), North Dakota (MST), New México, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado, Arizona. 3:30 pm PT (UTC-8) 5:00 pm PT (UTC-8) Washington, Oregón (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST), California.

What time does the 2024 Super Bowl start in Canada?

You don’t have to worry when you are traveling or living in Canada. You won’t need to convert the time since there is no time difference between Eastern Time and Ottawa, ON, Canada. The Super Bowl start time is the same.

Canada Time, Chiefs vs. 49ers Halftime Show Newfoundland (GMT 3.30) 8:00 PM 10:00 PM Halifax, Canada (GMT 4) 7:30 PM 9:00 PM Winnipeg (GMT 6) 5:30 PM 7:00 PM Regina (GMT 6) 5:30 PM 7:00 PM Edmonton (GMT 7) 4:30 PM 6:00 PM Vancouver (GMT 8) 3:30 PM 5:00 PM

Schedules to watch the Super Bowl 2024 in different countries around the world

Country and Location Time and Date Halftime Show United Kingdom (London) 11:30 PM GMT | Sunday, Feb. 11 01:00 AM GMT | Monday, Feb. 12 Ireland (Dublin) 11:30 PM GMT | Sunday, Feb. 11 01:00 PM GMT | Monday, Feb. 12 Brazil (Rio de Janeiro) 8:30 PM GMT | Sunday, Feb. 11 10:00 PM GMT | Sunday, Feb. 11 Spain (Madrid) 12:30 AM CET | Monday, Feb. 12 02:00 AM CET | Monday, Feb. 12 Germany (Berlin) 12:30 AM CET | Monday, Feb. 12 02:00 AM CET | Monday, Feb. 12 Austria (Vienna) 12:30 AM CET | Monday, Feb. 12 02:00 AM CET | Monday, Feb. 12 Switzerland (Basel) 12:30 AM CET | Monday, Feb. 12 02:00 AM CET | Monday, Feb. 12 Italy (Rome) 12:30 AM CET | Monday, Feb. 12 02:00 AM CET | Monday, Feb. 12 France (Paris) 12:30 AM CET | Monday, Feb. 12 02:00 AM CET | Monday, Feb. 12 Australia (Melbourne) 10:30 AM AEDT | Monday, Feb. 12 00:00 AM AEDT | Monday, Feb. 12 Japan (Tokio) 08:30 AM JST | Monday, Feb. 12 10:00 AM JST | Monday, Feb. 12 New Zealand (Auckland) 12:30 PM NZDT | Monday, Feb.12 02:00 PM NZDT | Monday, Feb.12 China (Shanghai) 07:00 AM CST | Monday, Feb. 12 08:30 AM CST | Monday, Feb. 12 Philippines (Manila) 07:30 AM PST | Monday, Feb. 12 09:00 AM PST | Monday, Feb. 12 México (CDMX) 05:30 PM CST | Sunday, Feb. 12 07:00 PM CST | Sunday, Feb. 12 Costa Rica (San Jose) 05:30 PM CST | Sunday, Feb. 12 07:00 PM CST | Sunday, Feb. 12

How long is Super Bowl LVIII?

NFL football games last around 3 hours and 10 minutes in real time. You can add an extra 15 to 25 minutes for the Super Bowl. Therefore, expect Super Bowl 2024 to end around 9:50 pm ET/6:50 pm PT, if there is no overtime.

What time is the Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show?

The Super Bowl halftime show will be approximately after 8 pm ET. The game will kick off at about 6:30 pm ET. So the 1st half should end around 90 minutes later. But it can be more depending on how the game happens and the time of the break.

Who is Performing the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2024?

R&B legend Usher will be headlining the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, which takes place on February 11th, 2024! This will be his first time headlining the show, although he previously appeared as a guest during the Black Eyed Peas performance at Super Bowl XLV.

Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2024?

Country music legend Reba McEntire will perform the National Anthem before the Super Bowl LVIII game begins.

What Channel Is The Super Bowl 2024 On?

Country TV Channel United States CBS, Nickelodeon (kid-friendly version), Univision, ViX Premium, Paramount+, fuboTV United Kingdom ITV1, Sky Sports and Sky Showcase Canada TSN, RDS and CTV Australia Channel 7 Mexico Canal 5, TV Azteca, FOX Sports, ESPN, Star+, Canal 9 Germany RTL, Nitro France M6 and BeIN Sports Latin America ESPN and Star+

How to Watch Super Bowl 2024 Online Without Cable?

We have listed and compared top-rated live TV streaming services which include CBS, and most of them offer free trials.

TV Streaming Service Price Free Trial Local Channels Incluided Simultaneous Streams User Profiles Allowed Cloud DVR Hours Number of Channels FuboTV - Pro $74.99 7 Dats Yes 10 6 1000 150+ DIRECTV Stream $89.99 5 Days Yes 20 1 Unlimited 105+ Hulu + Live TV $76.99 None Yes 2 6 Unlimited 95+ YouTube TV $72.99 7 Days Yes 3 6 Unlimited 130

