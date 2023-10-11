Find out how can you watch the Brazil vs Venezuela match for the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. | Crédito: Composición
Find out how can you watch the Brazil vs Venezuela match for the CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. | Crédito: Composición

faces this Thursday, October 12 at 8:30 p.m. (local time) in the Arena Pantanal in Cuiabá, Brazil for Matchday 3 of the for the 2026 World Cup. Here you can find where and how to watch the game on TV and streaming, the possible starting lineups, and more.

The Canarinha team is at the top of the current standings after scoring a 5-1 win to Bolivia and a 1-0 win over Peru. Meanwhile, the Vinotinto marchs fifth after losing in Colombia (1-0) but took the three points with a narrow win over Paraguay.

Brazil vs Venezuela: date and start time

MATCHBRAZIL VS VENEZUELA
DATEThursday, October 12
START TIME8:30 p.m. (local time)
STADIUMArena Pantanal in Cuiabá, Brazil
TOURNAMENT2026 Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers
PPVFanatiz
TVUNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
US TIME ZONE4:30 p.m. PT | 5:30 p.m. MT | 6:30 p.m. CT | 7:30 p.m. ET

Brazil vs Venezuela: USA schedule

With the United States having four time zones (ET, PT, CT and MT), Brazil vs. Venezuela will have different times per city.

TIMEUNITED STATES CITIES
6:30 p.m. AT (UTC-4)U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico (San Juan)
7:30 p.m. ET (UTC-5)West Virginia, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware and Connecticut
6:30 p.m. CT (UTC-4)Wisconsin, Texas (Most of the state), Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas and Alabama
5:30 p.m. MT (UTC- 7)Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso and Hudspeth), South Dakota (MST), Oregon (MST), North Dakota (MST), New Mexico, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado and Arizona
4:30 p.m. PT (UTC-8)Washington, Oregon (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST) and California

What time does Brazil vs. Venezuela kick off?

This match between Brazil and Venezuela at the Arena Pantanal begins on Thursday, Octuber 12 at 6:30 p.m. (CT) local time in Miami, Florida; 4:30 pm. (PT) local time in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:

COUNTRYDATEKICK OFF TIME
USA / CANThursday, October 124:30 p.m. PT
USA / CANThursday, October 125:30 p.m. MT
USA / CANThursday, October 126:30 p.m. CT
USA / CANThursday, October 127:30 p.m. ET
United Kingdom (UK)Friday, October 130:30 a.m. BST
AustraliaFriday, October 1310:30 a.m. AEST
IndiaFriday, October 135:00 a.m. IST
Hong KongFriday, October 137:30 a.m. HKT
MalaysiaFriday, October 137:30 a.m. MYT
SingaporeFriday, October 137:30 a.m. SGT
New ZealandFriday, October 1312:30 p.m. NZST
SpainFriday, October 131:30 a.m. CEST
GermanyFriday, October 131:30 a.m. CEST
ItalyFriday, October 131:30 a.m. CEST
FranceFriday, October 131:30 a.m. CEST
Puerto RicoThursday, October 127:30 p.m. AST
Dominican RepublicThursday, October 127:30 p.m. AST
MexicoThursday, October 127:30 p.m. AST

Brazil vs. Venezuela live stream, TV channel

Below we explain how to watch this match for the 2026 South American Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in selected areas of the main regions of the world:

REGIONTVSTREAMING
USAUNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En VivoFanatiz
Canada-Fanatiz
India--
BrazilGlobo, SporTVNOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo
Mexico-Fanatiz
Malaysia--

What time and where to watch Brazil vs Venezuela in Florida?

Starting at 7:30 p. m. ET, the latin citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch the Brazil vs. Venezuela game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz from the cities like Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Cape Coral, Port Saint Lucie, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Orlando, Tallahassee and Pompano Beach.

What time and where to watch Brazil vs Venezuela in New York?

Starting at 7:30 p. m. ET, the latin citizens of the state of New York will be able to watch the Brazil vs. Venezuela game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz from the cities like Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx and Staten Island.

What time and where to watch Brazil vs Venezuela in Texas?

Starting at 6:30 p. m. CT, the latin citizens of the state of Texas will be able to watch the Brazil vs. Venezuela game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz from the cities like Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, El Paso, Arlington, Corpus Christi, Plano and Lubbock.

What time and where to watch Brazil vs Venezuela in California?

Starting at 4:30 p. m. PT, the latin citizens of the state of California will be able to watch the Brazil vs. Venezuela game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz from the cities like Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San José Fresno, Long Beach, Sacramento, Oakland, Santa Ana and Anaheim.

