Brazil faces Venezuela this Thursday, October 12 at 8:30 p.m. (local time) in the Arena Pantanal in Cuiabá, Brazil for Matchday 3 of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Here you can find where and how to watch the game on TV and streaming, the possible starting lineups, and more.
The Canarinha team is at the top of the current standings after scoring a 5-1 win to Bolivia and a 1-0 win over Peru. Meanwhile, the Vinotinto marchs fifth after losing in Colombia (1-0) but took the three points with a narrow win over Paraguay.
Brazil vs Venezuela: date and start time
|MATCH
|BRAZIL VS VENEZUELA
|DATE
|Thursday, October 12
|START TIME
|8:30 p.m. (local time)
|STADIUM
|Arena Pantanal in Cuiabá, Brazil
|TOURNAMENT
|2026 Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers
|PPV
|Fanatiz
|TV
|UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
|US TIME ZONE
|4:30 p.m. PT | 5:30 p.m. MT | 6:30 p.m. CT | 7:30 p.m. ET
Brazil vs Venezuela: USA schedule
With the United States having four time zones (ET, PT, CT and MT), Brazil vs. Venezuela will have different times per city.
|TIME
|UNITED STATES CITIES
|6:30 p.m. AT (UTC-4)
|U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico (San Juan)
|7:30 p.m. ET (UTC-5)
|West Virginia, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware and Connecticut
|6:30 p.m. CT (UTC-4)
|Wisconsin, Texas (Most of the state), Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas and Alabama
|5:30 p.m. MT (UTC- 7)
|Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso and Hudspeth), South Dakota (MST), Oregon (MST), North Dakota (MST), New Mexico, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado and Arizona
|4:30 p.m. PT (UTC-8)
|Washington, Oregon (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST) and California
What time does Brazil vs. Venezuela kick off?
This match between Brazil and Venezuela at the Arena Pantanal begins on Thursday, Octuber 12 at 6:30 p.m. (CT) local time in Miami, Florida; 4:30 pm. (PT) local time in Los Angeles, California.
Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:
|COUNTRY
|DATE
|KICK OFF TIME
|USA / CAN
|Thursday, October 12
|4:30 p.m. PT
|USA / CAN
|Thursday, October 12
|5:30 p.m. MT
|USA / CAN
|Thursday, October 12
|6:30 p.m. CT
|USA / CAN
|Thursday, October 12
|7:30 p.m. ET
|United Kingdom (UK)
|Friday, October 13
|0:30 a.m. BST
|Australia
|Friday, October 13
|10:30 a.m. AEST
|India
|Friday, October 13
|5:00 a.m. IST
|Hong Kong
|Friday, October 13
|7:30 a.m. HKT
|Malaysia
|Friday, October 13
|7:30 a.m. MYT
|Singapore
|Friday, October 13
|7:30 a.m. SGT
|New Zealand
|Friday, October 13
|12:30 p.m. NZST
|Spain
|Friday, October 13
|1:30 a.m. CEST
|Germany
|Friday, October 13
|1:30 a.m. CEST
|Italy
|Friday, October 13
|1:30 a.m. CEST
|France
|Friday, October 13
|1:30 a.m. CEST
|Puerto Rico
|Thursday, October 12
|7:30 p.m. AST
|Dominican Republic
|Thursday, October 12
|7:30 p.m. AST
|Mexico
|Thursday, October 12
|7:30 p.m. AST
Brazil vs. Venezuela live stream, TV channel
Below we explain how to watch this match for the 2026 South American Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in selected areas of the main regions of the world:
|REGION
|TV
|STREAMING
|USA
|UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
|Fanatiz
|Canada
|-
|Fanatiz
|India
|-
|-
|Brazil
|Globo, SporTV
|NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo
|Mexico
|-
|Fanatiz
|Malaysia
|-
|-
What time and where to watch Brazil vs Venezuela in Florida?
Starting at 7:30 p. m. ET, the latin citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch the Brazil vs. Venezuela game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz from the cities like Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Cape Coral, Port Saint Lucie, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Orlando, Tallahassee and Pompano Beach.
What time and where to watch Brazil vs Venezuela in New York?
Starting at 7:30 p. m. ET, the latin citizens of the state of New York will be able to watch the Brazil vs. Venezuela game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz from the cities like Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx and Staten Island.
What time and where to watch Brazil vs Venezuela in Texas?
Starting at 6:30 p. m. CT, the latin citizens of the state of Texas will be able to watch the Brazil vs. Venezuela game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz from the cities like Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, El Paso, Arlington, Corpus Christi, Plano and Lubbock.
What time and where to watch Brazil vs Venezuela in California?
Starting at 4:30 p. m. PT, the latin citizens of the state of California will be able to watch the Brazil vs. Venezuela game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz from the cities like Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San José Fresno, Long Beach, Sacramento, Oakland, Santa Ana and Anaheim.