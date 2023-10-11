Brazil faces Venezuela this Thursday, October 12 at 8:30 p.m. (local time) in the Arena Pantanal in Cuiabá, Brazil for Matchday 3 of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Here you can find where and how to watch the game on TV and streaming, the possible starting lineups, and more.

The Canarinha team is at the top of the current standings after scoring a 5-1 win to Bolivia and a 1-0 win over Peru. Meanwhile, the Vinotinto marchs fifth after losing in Colombia (1-0) but took the three points with a narrow win over Paraguay.

Brazil vs Venezuela: date and start time

MATCH BRAZIL VS VENEZUELA DATE Thursday, October 12 START TIME 8:30 p.m. (local time) STADIUM Arena Pantanal in Cuiabá, Brazil TOURNAMENT 2026 Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers PPV Fanatiz TV UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo US TIME ZONE 4:30 p.m. PT | 5:30 p.m. MT | 6:30 p.m. CT | 7:30 p.m. ET

Brazil vs Venezuela: USA schedule

With the United States having four time zones (ET, PT, CT and MT), Brazil vs. Venezuela will have different times per city.

What time does Brazil vs. Venezuela kick off?

This match between Brazil and Venezuela at the Arena Pantanal begins on Thursday, Octuber 12 at 6:30 p.m. (CT) local time in Miami, Florida; 4:30 pm. (PT) local time in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:

COUNTRY DATE KICK OFF TIME USA / CAN Thursday, October 12 4:30 p.m. PT USA / CAN Thursday, October 12 5:30 p.m. MT USA / CAN Thursday, October 12 6:30 p.m. CT USA / CAN Thursday, October 12 7:30 p.m. ET United Kingdom (UK) Friday, October 13 0:30 a.m. BST Australia Friday, October 13 10:30 a.m. AEST India Friday, October 13 5:00 a.m. IST Hong Kong Friday, October 13 7:30 a.m. HKT Malaysia Friday, October 13 7:30 a.m. MYT Singapore Friday, October 13 7:30 a.m. SGT New Zealand Friday, October 13 12:30 p.m. NZST Spain Friday, October 13 1:30 a.m. CEST Germany Friday, October 13 1:30 a.m. CEST Italy Friday, October 13 1:30 a.m. CEST France Friday, October 13 1:30 a.m. CEST Puerto Rico Thursday, October 12 7:30 p.m. AST Dominican Republic Thursday, October 12 7:30 p.m. AST Mexico Thursday, October 12 7:30 p.m. AST

Brazil vs. Venezuela live stream, TV channel

Below we explain how to watch this match for the 2026 South American Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in selected areas of the main regions of the world:

REGION TV STREAMING USA UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo Fanatiz Canada - Fanatiz India - - Brazil Globo, SporTV NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo Mexico - Fanatiz Malaysia - -

