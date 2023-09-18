The magical nights begin in Europe. FC Barcelona will seek to successfully begin its adventure in the 2023-24 season of the UEFA Champions League against the Royal Antwerp for the first date of group H. The duel will be played this Tuesday, September 19 at the Spotify Camp Nou Stadium. The game in the United States can be seen starting at 3:00 p.m. ET in Miami, Florida, and 12:00 p.m. PT in Los Angeles, California . The official broadcast will be on the TV and streaming channels of CBS, TUDN USA, Univision Now, TUDN App. Paramount Plus and ViX.

The Barça team also comes into the game after recovering the best version of their forward Robert Lewandowki, scorer of three goals in the last three LaLiga Santander games.

“I see him enjoying it,” said coach Xavi Hernández after the match against Betis, insisting that he “scores goals and makes a difference.”

Barça emerges as a favorite against the debutant Antwerp and as one of the main contenders to be the leader of group H, in which, in addition to the Belgian team, there are also the Portuguese Porto and the Ukrainian Shakhtar Donetsk.

How to watch the game FC Barcelona vs. Royal Antwerp

GAME FC BARCELONA VS. ROYAL ANTWERP DATE Tuesday, Sept. 19 TIME 3:00 p. m. ET | 2:00 p. m. CT | 1:00 p. m. MT | 12:00 p. m. PT TV CBS, TUDN USA, Univision LIVE STREAM Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount+, ViX LOCATION Spotify Camp Nou Stadium, Barcelona (Spain)

The match could be the opportunity for Xavi Hernández to give 16-year-old Lamine Yamal his first minutes in the Champions League, which would make him the second-youngest player to debut in the continental competition.

The Barça winger would be a few days behind Youssoufa Moukoko, who made his debut in the Champions League at the age of 16 years and 18 days with Borussia Dortmund in the 2-1 victory over Zenit Saint Petersburg in December 2020.

Tuesday’s meeting will serve as the framework for the reunion of Xavi Hernández with his former teammate on the pitch Mark Van Bommel, current coach of Antwerp, which finished champion of the Belgian league last year after 66 years.

🎙️ Xavi: "Mark van Bommel is doing a good job at @official_rafc. They’re a very dynamic side that is physically strong, especially on the wings. They are a blend of youth and experience."@ChampionsLeague | #BarçaAntwerp pic.twitter.com/JDlhrE6WJq — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 18, 2023

Antwerp will go to the Olympic Stadium after beating Westerlo 3-0 on Saturday, placing itself at the top of the Belgian championship.

What time does FC Barcelona vs. Royal Antwerp kick off?

This match between FC Barcelona and Royal Antwerp at the Hernando Spotify Camp Nou Stadium on Tuesday, September 19 at 3:00 p.m. (ET) local time in Miami, Florida; 12:00 pm. (PT) local time in Los Angeles, California .

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:

COUNTRY DATE KICKOFF TIME USA / CAN Tuesday, Sept. 19 3 p. m. ET USA / CAN Tuesday, Sept. 19 2 p. m. CT USA / CAN Tuesday, Sept. 19 1 p. m. MT USA / CAN Tuesday, Sept. 19 12 p. m. PT United Kingdom, UK Tuesday, Sept. 19 8 p. m. BST Australia Wenesday, Sept. 20 5 a. m. AEST India Wenesday, Sept. 20 12:30 a. m. IST Hong Kong Wenesday, Sept. 20 3 a. m. HKT Malaysia Wenesday, Sept. 20 3 a. m. MYT Singapore Wenesday, Sept. 20 3 a. m. SGT New Zealand Wenesday, Sept. 20 7 a. m. NZST France Tuesday, Sept. 19 9 p. m. CEST Germany Tuesday, Sept. 19 9 p. m. CEST Italy Tuesday, Sept. 19 9 p. m. CEST Spain Tuesday, Sept. 19 9 p. m. CEST Puerto Rico Tuesday, Sept. 19 3 p. m. AST Dominican Republic Tuesday, Sept. 19 3 p. m. AST México Tuesday, Sept. 19 1 p. m. CST

FC Barcelona vs. Royal Antwerp live stream, TV channel

Below we explain how to watch this 2023-24 UEFA Champions League match in selected areas of the main regions of the world:

Region TV Streaming USA CBS, TUDN USA, Univision Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount+, ViX Canada - DAZN United Kingdom, UK TNT Sports 4 Discovery+ App, Discovery+ Australia - Stan Sport India SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD SONY LIV Hong Kong beIN Sports 5 Hong Kong beIN Sports Connect Hong Kong Malaysia - beIN Sports Connect Malaysia Singapore - beIN Sports Connect Singapore New Zealand - beIN Sports Connect New Zealand Saudi Arabia beIN Sports HD 4 beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD France Free, beIN Sports 3 beIN SPORTS CONNECT Germany - DAZN 2, DAZN Italy Sky Sport 255 Mediaset Infinity Spain Movistar Liga de Campeones Movistar+

Who will be the referee for the FC Barcelona vs. Royal Antwerp match?

Romanian Rady Petrescu will be the main referee of the Barcelona-Antwerp match on matchday 1 of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League.

Referee: Rady Petrescu (ROU)

Assistant 1: Radu Ghinguleac (ROU)

Assistant 2: Mircea Mihail Grigoriu (ROU)

Fourth official: Marcel Birsan (ROU)

VAR: Catalin Popa (ROU)

AVAR: Ovidiu Hategan (ROU)

Possible starting lineups

FC Barcelona – Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Gavi, De Jong, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Felix.

– Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Gavi, De Jong, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Felix. Royal Antwerp – Butez; Bataille, Van den Bosch, Coulibaly, De Laet; Keita, Ekkelenkamp, Vermeeren; Balikwisha, Janssen, Muja.