Real Madrid is looking for a new crown in Europe. Those led by Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti receive the debutant Union Berlin, the revelation of the Bundesliga, at the Santiago Bernabéu for date 1 of group C of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League. The match starts at 12:45 pm ET (Miami, Florida) and 9:45 am PT (Los Angeles, California) and will be broadcast on the streaming channels of CBS, Univision Now, TUDN App, UniMas, ViX+, and Paramount Plus.

Without the Brazilian Vínicius Junior, who is counting the days until he can enjoy himself again and leave behind a muscle injury, the Santiago Bernabéu fans put their hopes in Bellingham. In command of a team that inherits the ability to turn the game around. Three comebacks in their five matches this season show a virtue but also a defect to correct, the lack of intensity with which they start the matches.

With Ancelotti at the helm, what is shaping up to be the last Champions League of his career as a coach if the path to signing for Brazil comes to an end when he closes his time at Real Madrid, a legend as the competition’s most successful coach. With a new system that he adapts to his current squad, a 4-4-2, with which he has even overcome the absence of key pieces of his spine such as the Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and the Brazilians Eder Militao and Vinícius.

How to watch the game Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin

GAME REAL MADRID VS. UNION BERLIN (LIVE STREAM) DATE Wenesday, Sept. 20 TIME 12:45 p. m. ET | 11:45 a. m. CT | 10:45 a. m. MT | 10:45 a. m. PT TV CBS, TUDN USA, Univision LIVE STREAM Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount+, ViX LOCATION Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Barcelona (Spain)

For Union Berlin, facing Real Madrid in the Champions League most likely represents one of the highest moments in the history of the club, which with a modest budget has been fighting for the highest positions in the table in recent seasons. Bundesliga.

Qualifying for the Champions League - behind Bayern, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig - was a success that until very recently no one would have considered possible.

For this season the Union has made two star signings, the Italian center back Leonardo Bonucci, who has not yet made his debut. Well, the coach. Urs Fischer. considers that he is not yet physically ready; and winger Robin Gosens, a German international from Inter Milan.

Ihr wolltet es, ihr bekommt es: „Tach jesacht“ goes #UCL 🙃 pic.twitter.com/NCkuoXC7DE — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion) September 19, 2023

What time does Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin kick off?

This match between Real Madrid and Union Berlin at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Wenesday, September 20 at 12:45 p.m. (ET) local time in Miami, Florida; 9:45 am. (PT) local time in Los Angeles, California .

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:

COUNTRY DATE KICKOFF TIME USA / CAN Wenesday, Sept. 20 12:45 p. m. ET USA / CAN Wenesday, Sept. 20 11:45 a. m. CT USA / CAN Wenesday, Sept. 20 10:45 a. m. MT USA / CAN Wenesday, Sept. 20 9:45 a. m. PT United Kingdom, UK Wenesday, Sept. 20 5:45 p. m. BST Australia Thursday, Sept. 21 2:45 a. m. AEST India Wenesday, Sept. 20 9:30 p. m. IST Hong Kong Thursday, Sept. 21 12:45 a. m. HKT Malaysia Thursday, Sept. 21 12:45 a. m. MYT Singapore Thursday, Sept. 21 12:45 a. m. SGT New Zealand Thursday, Sept. 21 4:45 a. m. NZST France Wenesday, Sept. 20 6:45 p. m. CEST Germany Wenesday, Sept. 20 6:45 p. m. CEST Italy Wenesday, Sept. 20 6:45 p. m. CEST Spain Wenesday, Sept. 20 6:45 p. m. CEST Puerto Rico Wenesday, Sept. 20 12:45 p. m. AST Dominican Republic Wenesday, Sept. 20 12:45 p. m. AST México Wenesday, Sept. 20 10:45 a. m. CST

Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin live stream, TV channel

Below we explain how to watch this 2023-24 UEFA Champions League match in selected areas of the main regions of the world:

Region TV Streaming USA CBS, TUDN USA, Univision Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount+, ViX Canada - DAZN United Kingdom, UK TNT Sports 1 Discovery+ App, Discovery+ Australia - Stan Sport India SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD SONY LIV, Jiot Hong Kong beIN Sports 5 Hong Kong beIN Sports Connect Hong Kong Malaysia - beIN Sports Connect Malaysia Singapore - beIN Sports Connect Singapore New Zealand - beIN Sports Connect New Zealand Saudi Arabia beIN Sports HD 4 beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD France Free, beIN Sports 1 beIN SPORTS CONNECT Germany - DAZN 1, DAZN Italy Sky Sport 255, Sky sport Arena Mediaset Infinity, Sky Go, NOW TV Spain Movistar Liga de Campeones 3 Movistar+ Puerto Rico - ViX+ Dominican Republic ESPN Norte Star+ Qatar beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English Brazil TNT Brasil GUIGO, HBO Max, Estádio TNT Sports, TNT Go

Who will be the referee for the Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin match?

The Norwegian Espen Eskas will be the main referee of the Real Madrid-Unión Berlin match on matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24.

Referee: Espen Eskas (NOR)

Assistant 1: Jan Erik Engan (NOR)

Assistant 2: Isaak Elias Bashevkin (NOR)

Fourth official: Massimiliano Irrati (NOR)

VAR: Tiago Martins (NOR)

AVAR: Kristoffer Hagenes (NOR)

Predicted Lineup for Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin

Real Madrid : Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, F Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Joselu, Rodrygo.

: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, F Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Joselu, Rodrygo. Union Berlin: Ronnow; Doekhi, Knoche, Leite; Juranovic, Laidouni, Kral, Aaronson, Gosens; Fofana, Behrens.

