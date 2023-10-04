This October 4, 2023, at 2:20 p.m. ET , a national National Alert System (EAS) test will automatically ring millions of people’s mobile phones in 48 US states, excluding Hawaii and Alaska. The drill hopes to ensure that the system works correctly and that citizens can be prepared in case an emergency occurs that affects any area of the United States territory.

If you receive an EAS alert, it is important to follow the instructions provided. These instructions may include evacuating the area, seeking shelter, or taking other measures to protect yourself.

What time does the FEMA alert test begin today, October 4?

The FEMA alert will sound today, October 4, 2023, at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time. The alert will be sent to all consumer mobile phones in the United States.

2:20 p.m. Eastern Time

1:20 p.m. central time

12:20 p.m. mountain time

11:20 a.m. Pacific Time (Arizona is in this area)

Check the time zone for the United States to hear the national alert sound

Time 50 states of the United States 2:20 p. m. ET (UTC-5) Virginia Occidental, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pensilvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware, Connecticut. 1:20 p. m. CT (UTC-6) Wisconsin, Texas, Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Misuri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas, Alabama. 12:20 p. m. MT (UTC-7) Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso y Hudspeth), South Dakota(MST), Oregón (MST), North Dakota (MST), New México, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado, Arizona. 11:20 a. m. PT (UTC-8) Washington, Oregón (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST), California.

The alert is a test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). The goal of the test is to ensure that systems are working properly and that citizens know what to expect in the event of an emergency.

The alert will sound on your phone as a loud alert tone and a text message letting you know it is a test alert. There is nothing to worry about if you receive this alert.

What time does the FEMA alert test start in Florida?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confirmed that the test of the national alert system in Florida will take place from 2:20 pm ET in the cities of Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Cape Coral, Port Saint Lucie, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Orlando, Tallahassee and Pompano Beach.

What time does the FEMA alert test start in New York?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confirmed that the test of the national alert system in New York will take place from 2:20 pm ET in the cities of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx and Staten Island.

What time does the FEMA alert test start in Texas?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confirmed that the test of the national alert system in Texas will take place from 1:20 pm PT in the cities of Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, El Paso, Arlington, Corpus Christi, Plano and Lubbock.

What time does the FEMA alert test start in California?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confirmed that the test of the national alert system in California will take place from 11:20 am PT in the cities of Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San José Fresno, Long Beach , Sacramento, Oakland, Santa Ana and Anaheim.

What time does the FEMA alert test start in Washington?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confirmed that the test of the national alert system in Washington will take place from 11:20 am PT in the cities of Seattle, Bellevue, Spokane, Tacoma, Redmond, Aberdeen and Olympia.

What should I do if I received a national alert on my phone?

Why is a national alert test carried out by FEMA?

The national emergency alert will ring on your phone today, October 4, 2023, because a national trial of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) is underway.

What is the purpose of the test on my cell phone?

The goal of the test is to ensure that systems are working properly and that citizens know what to expect in the event of an emergency.

How long does the alert test today last on my phone?

The alert will sound at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time and will last approximately 30 minutes.

How many types of alerts are there in the United States?

Here are some tips to prepare for a national emergency alert:

Make sure your phone is set to receive emergency alerts.

Know the emergency warning signs.

Have an emergency plan.

Be prepared to evacuate or seek shelter.

For more information about the Emergency Alert System, visit the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) website.

What is the national warning system in the United States?

The National Alert System (EAS) is a communications system that allows government authorities to issue emergency alerts via radios, televisions, and cell phones throughout the United States. The EAS is used to alert the population about a variety of threats, including:

Tornado danger

Hurricane warning

Flood alert

Tsunami warning

Radiation warning

Terrorist attack warning

Kidnapping warning

Missing Persons Warning