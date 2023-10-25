"The Avengers" es una de las películas dentro de la programación de Max para noviembre (Foto: Marvel Studios)
Alista tus palomitas, carga tu control remoto y ponte en el lugar más cómodo que prefieras, que el mes de noviembre llegará cargado de .

La plataforma presentará una horda de nuevas películas y programas de televisión. El lunes 23 de octubre, el transmisor de Warner Bros. Discovery dio a conocer la lista de títulos que se agregarán a lo largo de noviembre. Solo el primer día del mes, cuenta con casi 100 películas, muchas ligadas a la Navidad como Elf, A Christmas Story y National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Si crees que es muy pronto para que te atrape el espíritu navideño, Max agregará las seis películas de Rocky, Aliens, Happy Feet y muchas otras.

LA LISTA DE PELÍCULAS Y SERIES DE MAX PARA EL MES DE NOVIEMBRE 2023

Mira la lista de lo que se viene en el penúltimo mes del año:

1 de noviembre

  • Act of Valor
  • After the Thin Man
  • Aliens
  • The Ant Bully
  • Arthur Christmas
  • The Avengers
  • The Bachelor
  • The Bad and the Beautiful
  • Bells Are Ringing
  • Black Beauty
  • Boys’ Night Out
  • Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo
  • Brigadoon
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • A Christmas Carol
  • Christmas Cookie Challenge. Temporadas 1-5.
  • Christmas in Connecticut
  • A Christmas Story
  • A Cinderella Story
  • A Christmas Story 2
  • Definitely, Maybe
  • Dennis the Menace
  • A Dennis the Menace Christmas
  • The Devil Wears Prada
  • Diner
  • Down to Earth
  • Dune
  • Elf
  • The Fantastic Four
  • Fever Pitch
  • The Foot Fist Way
  • Four Christmases
  • Fred Claus
  • Free Fire
  • Funny Farm
  • Get Carter
  • Get Smart
  • The Golden Compass
  • Gran Torino
  • Great Expectations
  • Hannah and Her Sisters
  • Happy Feet
  • Happy Feet Two
  • Head of State
  • Hearts in Atlantis
  • High Life
  • Holiday Affair
  • Holiday Baking Championship. Temporadas 1-9
  • Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown. Temporadas 1-2
  • Holiday Wars. Temporadas 1-4
  • Inkheart
  • Insidious: Chapter 3
  • Jack Frost
  • John Dies at the End
  • Kart Racer
  • Killing Me Softly
  • Kin
  • The King’s Speech
  • Legally Blonde
  • Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
  • Legally Blondes
  • The Lovely Bones
  • Major League
  • The Man Who Came to Dinner
  • The Manchurian Candidate
  • Mean Girls 2
  • Misery
  • Mistress America
  • Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
  • New Year’s Eve
  • Now You See Me
  • Now You See Me 2
  • Ordinary People
  • Paddington 2
  • Paycheck
  • The Pirate
  • Pitch Perfect 2
  • The Polar Express
  • Predators
  • The Prince and the Pauper
  • Road House
  • Rocky
  • Rocky Balboa
  • Rocky II
  • Rocky III
  • Rocky IV
  • Rocky V
  • Room for One More
  • Running on Empty
  • The Shop Around the Corner
  • Song of the Thin Man
  • The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories. Temporada 1-2
  • Traffik
  • The Two Mrs. Carrolls
  • Unfinished Business
  • Uptown Girls
  • Walking Tall
  • Wargames
  • Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
  • Welcome To Marwen
  • Where the Boys Are
  • Winter’s Bone
  • Winter’s Tale
Una escena de la películas de Rocky (Foto: Warner Bros.)
2 de noviembre

  • Caught in the Net. Temporada 2
  • Christmas Cookie Challenge. Temporada 7
  • Expedition Bigfoot. Temporada 4

3 de noviembre

  • Border Control: Spain. Temporadas 1-3
  • Scent of Time (Max Original)

4 de noviembre

  • Rebuilding Black Wall Street. Temporada 1

5 de noviembre

  • Holiday Wars. Temporada 5
  • OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Nicole Avant. Temporada 1
  • The Lost Women of Highway 20. Temporada 1
  • The Mountain Kitchen. Temporada 1

6 de noviembre

  • Gumbo Coalition
  • Holiday Baking Championship. Temporada 10
  • The Family Chantel. Temporada 5

7 de noviembre

  • Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown. Temporada 2
  • Building Roots. Temporada 1B
  • Fixer to Fabulous. Temporada 5
  • Operation Undercover
  • Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School (2023)

8 de noviembre

  • A Chestnut Family Christmas
  • A Christmas For Mary
  • A Christmas Fumble
  • A Christmas Open House
  • A Christmas Stray
  • A Gingerbread Christmas
  • The Great Holiday Bake War
  • A Sisterly Christmas
  • Artfully Designed. Temporada 2
  • Baking Christmas
  • Buying Back the Block. 2 Specials
  • Candy Coated Christmas
  • Carole’s Christmas
  • Cooking Up Christmas
  • Designing Christmas
  • Feds. Temporada 1
  • First Christmas
  • Fixer to Fabulous: Holiday Surprise. Temporada 1
  • Fixer Upper: The Hotel
  • Food Network: White House Thanksgiving
  • Help! I Wrecked My House. Temporada 4
  • Holiday Crafters Gone Wild. Temporada 1
  • Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop. Temporada 1
  • Home Town: Christmas in Laurel. Temporada 1
  • House Hunters: Ho Ho Home
  • Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular. Temporada 1
  • My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza. Temporada 1
  • One Fine Christmas
  • Our OWN Christmas
  • Santa’s Baking Blizzard. Temporada 1
  • Surprising Santa Claus
  • The Big Holiday Food Fight. Temporada 1
  • Turkey Day Sunny’s Way. Temporada 1
  • Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge. Temporada 1
  • Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge. Temporadas 1- 2
  • You Were My First Boyfriend

9 de noviembre

  • My Sesame Street Friends. Temporada 4 (Max Original)
  • Rap Sh!t. Temporada 2 (Max Original)
  • Sesame Street. Temporada 54 (Max Original)

11 de noviembre

  • Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
  • The Craftsman: Preserving the Last Higgins Boat

12 de noviembre

  • American Monster. Temporada 9A
  • Kids Baking Championship: Sweets-giving
  • OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Courtney B. Vance & Dr. Robin Smith

13 de noviembre

  • Love Has Won

14 de noviembre

  • Fear Thy Neighbor. Temporada 9A
  • How We Get Free
  • Real Time Crime. Temporada 2
  • Teen Titans Go!: Especial del 100 aniversario de WB y especial de introducción.

15 de noviembre

  • Buddy vs. Christmas. Temporada 1
  • Buddy vs. Duff Holiday. Temporada 1
  • Expedition Unknown. Temporada 8B
  • House Hunters International: Volume 8
  • White House Christmas, 1998-2021
  • White House Christmas Special, 2022

16 de noviembre

  • The Dog House: UK, Christmas Special (Max Original)
  • Julia1 Season. Temporada 2 (Max Original)

17 de noviembre

  • Killers of the Cosmos. Temporada 1
  • Tom & Jerry Snowman’s Land

19 de noviembre

  • Teen Titans Go!: Wishbone
  • The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown. Temporada 1

20 de noviembre

  • Ice Age America. Temporada 1

21 de noviembre

  • The Conjuring 2
  • Exposed: Crimes Gone Naked. Temporada 1
  • Road Rage. Temporada 1

22 de noviembre

  • The Intern

23 de noviembre

  • Christmas Eve on Sesame Street
  • Elmo Saves Christmas
  • Little Richard: I Am Everything
  • Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas
  • A Sesame Street Christmas Carol

24 de noviembre

  • Let Us Prey. Temporada 1
  • The Lives of Felix (Las vidas de Félix)

27 de noviembre

  • Aqua Teen Hunger Force. Temporada 12
  • Kids Baking Championship: Reindeer Games
  • The Garden: Commune or Cult. Temporada 1

28 de noviembre

  • Bugs Bunny Builders. Temporada 1G
  • South to Black Power

29 de noviembre

  • Help! My House is Haunted. Temporada 4B
  • Her
  • Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN: Down Under. Temporada 1

30 de noviembre

  • Bookie. Temporada 1 (Max Original)
  • Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays.

