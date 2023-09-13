NASA announced that it will hold a press conference to present an official report on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), name given to UFO sightings. The presentation of the results will take place from the headquarters in Washington, D.C. this Thursday, September 14 starting at 10 am ET and will provide answers to the existence of extraterrestrials or if they are real or not.

What does the revealed report say? In 2022, NASA asked a team of researchers to carry out a study on reports of Anomalous Phenomena. Identified (UAP). The findings of the team of 16 experts from the scientific, aeronautical and data analysis communities that will allow NASA to examine the results from a scientific perspective, use the data and advance understanding about these sightings.

The director of NASA, Bill Nelson, will be part of this conference; associate administrator, Nicola Fox; he deputy administrator for research, Dan Evans, and David Spergel, president of the Simons Foundation and chair of the study team independent of NASA UAP.

Before the start of the study, NASA’s Thomas Zurbuchen said: “We have the tools and equipment that They can help us improve our understanding of the unknown. That is the very definition of what science is. That is what we do”.

What time does the NASA UFO briefing start?

The long-awaited findings of the team of 16 experts will be announced on Thursday 14 September at 10 am ET | 14:00 pm GMT | 19:30 pm IST. The briefing on unidentified anomalous phenomena will be broadcast from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s headquarters in Washington DC.

How can I watch the NASA UFO briefing?

You can watch the live stream of the unidentified anomalous phenomena independent study on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

The full report by the unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) independent study team will publish Thursday, Sept. 14.



A media briefing follows at 10am ET (1400 UTC) to discuss how we can better understand the origin and nature of future UAPs: https://t.co/w14LU0gdCJ pic.twitter.com/F7qIknBMXV — NASA (@NASA) September 12, 2023





