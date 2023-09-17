Comet Nishimura, aka Green Comet, was discovered on August 11 by Japanese astronomer Hideo Nishimura, who gave his name after being named C/2023 P1. This event has become a trend in social media due to its passage through the earth after more than 50 thousand years. Check how to watch the astronomical event from the USA with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) information.

According to the American agency, the comet will be, at its shortest distance, 34 million kilometers from the sun, this will allow people to observe it from Earth.

How and at what time to see Comet Nishimura?

The comet will be at its perihelion this Sunday, September 17 and will last until September 22. It is recommended to observe it from 8:00 p.m. in the United States and 8:15 p.m. in Canada.

In the photographs of the discovery, the comet had greenish tones. However, from the ground, it will have a white spot.

What you should know about Comet Nishimura