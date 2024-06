2XB0RY8 Chicago, USA. 09th June, 2024. Chicago, USA, June 9, 2024: William Pacho (6 Ecuador) passes the ball during the friendly match between Argentina and Ecuador on Sunday June 9 at Soldier Field, Chicago, USA. (NO COMMERCIAL USAGE). (Shaina Benhiyoun/SPP) Credit: SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News