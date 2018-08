Team China took down Team Korea as 3-1. Head coach Aaron, support Meiko along with Letme, Mlxg, Uzi, Ming from @RNGRoyal and Xiye from @TeamWE climb our way to the first place of #2018AsianGames Esports Demonstration Event for League of Legends. Thanks for your supporting!👊 pic.twitter.com/MaI8hnHPiX