La PES League 2019 (Mundial del juego) ya tiene fecha para la Gran Final

El camino ha sido largo, pero todo debe llegar a su final. Konami despedirá a sus juego PES 2019 con la gran final de la PES League, el mundial del simulador. A través de sus redes sociales, compartieron las fechas y enlaces donde ver la competición.
PES 2019
" PES League 2019 ha visto jugadores de todo el globo competir en Europa, Americas y Asia por la oportunidad de jugar en el mayor torneo de PES del año - El PES League WORLD FINALS. Con los participantes ya establecidos, es hora de mirar hacia adelante a este prestigioso evento y especular qué jugadores se llevarán la corona de Campeón del Mundo", se lee en el blog de Konami.
Conéctate a los enlaces que te dejamos a continuación el 28 y 29 de junio para ver las finales del Mundial. Te compartimos también los perfiles de los finalistas, ¿a cuál de todos le pones tu ficha?
#PESWF Profile | Ettorito97— PES League (@pesleague) June 18, 2019
The current PES World Champion will be looking to secure back-to-back World Championships, which has not been achieved since Usmakabyle did the unthinkable in 2015 & 2016. Can he match this tremendous feat? pic.twitter.com/cKk3Wq3IAN
#PESWF Profile | S-Venom— PES League (@pesleague) June 18, 2019
Season 1’s runner-up has already performed well in England once this year, but he'll now be looking to clinch his first major PES League title on the grandest stage of them all at the #PESLeague World Finals. pic.twitter.com/ZlPmxeYxiW
#PESWF Profile | FMESTRE12— PES League (@pesleague) June 18, 2019
FMESTRE12 managed to make it all the way to the Semi-Finals in last year's World Finals tournament, only to be beaten by the eventual winner Ettorito97. Will 2019 be the year he goes all the way to the Final? pic.twitter.com/8NHE25YCdt
#PESWF Profile | HenrykinhO— PES League (@pesleague) June 18, 2019
HenrykinhO had an exceptional goalscoring record in season one. He finished with a goal difference of 20, the joint highest in any region or season. Will 2019 be the year he captures his first PES League World Title? pic.twitter.com/4mzRMq5OHf
¿Dónde ver la PES League 2019?
Toda la acción de la PES League 2019 la podrás seguir a través de YouTube, Twitch y Facebook. A continuación te dejamos los enlaces en los que podrás espectar los mejores partidos del año de PES 2019.
