La PES League 2019 (Mundial del juego) ya tiene fecha para la Gran Final

Konami le da fecha a su más grande evento de eSports de PES 2019. El sinulador condecorará al mejor jugador, luego de todas las clasificatorias regionales.

PES 2019

PES 2019

PES 2019: La Gran Final de la PES League (Mundial) ya tiene fecha. (Foto: Konami)

Redacción Depor

Más sobre:

PES 2019,

KONAMI,

Videojuegos,

eSports,

PES League 2019

El camino ha sido largo, pero todo debe llegar a su final. Konami despedirá a sus juego PES 2019 con la gran final de la PES League, el mundial del simulador. A través de sus redes sociales, compartieron las fechas y enlaces donde ver la competición.

PES 2019

PES 2019

PES 2019

" PES League 2019 ha visto jugadores de todo el globo competir en Europa, Americas y Asia por la oportunidad de jugar en el mayor torneo de PES del año - El PES League WORLD FINALS. Con los participantes ya establecidos, es hora de mirar hacia adelante a este prestigioso evento y especular qué jugadores se llevarán la corona de Campeón del Mundo", se lee en el blog de Konami.

Conéctate a los enlaces que te dejamos a continuación el 28 y 29 de junio para ver las finales del Mundial. Te compartimos también los perfiles de los finalistas, ¿a cuál de todos le pones tu ficha?

¿Dónde ver la PES League 2019?

Toda la acción de la PES League 2019 la podrás seguir a través de YouTube, Twitch y Facebook. A continuación te dejamos los enlaces en los que podrás espectar los mejores partidos del año de PES 2019.

SIGUE EL PODCAST DE DEPOR PLAY

DEPOR PLAY EN YOUTUBE

Leer comentarios