A dos meses de la ceremonia de los Oscars 2022, la Academia ha realizado un evento online para conocer a todos los nominados de la edición 94. Como era de esperarse, muchas de estas producciones se estrenaron en diferentes plataformas como Netflix o HBO debido a que los cines cerraron durante el confinamiento por coronavirus.

El pasado 27 de enero, se dio inicio a la votación interna de la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de los Estados Unidos, la cual se extendió hasta el 1 de febrero.

Causa sorpresa ver en los nominados a la película “Don’t Look Up”, la cual se llevó varias críticas negativas de parte de los espectadores y que se estrenó de forma exclusiva en Netflix.

Otras cintas, pese a contar con mayor recaudación en taquilla, como “Spider-Man: No Way Home” no han logrado meterse en la pelea por la Mejor Película. La cinta de Marvel solo cuenta con una nominación a Mejores efectos visuales.

Fecha de la premiación de los Oscars 2022

El anuncio de los nominados se realizó el 8 de febrero a las 8:00 a.m. (hora peruana). Sin embargo, la ceremonia, como es habitual, se ha programado para el 27 de marzo de este año.

Será la edición 94 de los Premios Oscar y se llevará a cabo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles. Por lo pronto, no se conoce quién será el presentador principal de la gala, pero hay rumores acerca de que podría tratarse de la joven promesa de Hollywood: Tom Holland.

“‘¡Por supuesto que presentaría los malditos Oscar!”, declaró recientemente en una entrevista con el medio The Hollywood Reporter.

Todos los nominados al Oscar 2022

Mejor actor de reparto

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)

J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Mejor actriz de reparto

Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Judy Dench (“Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Mejor cortometraje animado

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper”

Mejor diseño de vestuario

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

Mejor cortometraje de acción real

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

Mejor banda sonora

“Don’t Look Up,” Nicholas Britell

“Dune,” Hans Zimmer

“Encanto,” Germaine Franco

“Parallel Mothers,” Alberto Iglesias

“The Power of the Dog,” Jonny Greenwood

Mejor sonido

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Mejor guion adaptado

“CODA,” Siân Heder

“Drive My Car,” Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

“Dune,” Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

“The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal

“The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion

Mejor guion original

“Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh

“Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay, David Sirota

“King Richard,” Zach Baylin

“Licorice Pizza,” Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Worst Person in the World,” Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer

Mejor actor principal

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Mejor actriz principal

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Mejor película animada

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Mejor cinematografía

“Dune,” Greig Fraser

“Nightmare Alley,” Dan Laustsen

“The Power of the Dog,” Ari Wegner

“The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Bruno Delbonnel

“West Side Story,” Janusz Kamiński

Mejor película documental

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“Writing With Fire”

Mejor corto documental

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

Mejor edición

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Mejor película internacional

“Drive My Car” (Japan)

“Flee” (Denmark)

“The Hand of God” (Italy)

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan)

“The Worst Person in the World” (Norway)

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

Mejor canción original

“Be Alive” (“King Richard”), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”), Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” (“Belfast”), Van Morrison

“No Time to Die” (“No Time to Die”), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”), Diane Warren

Mejor diseño de producción

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Mejores efectos visuales

“Dune”

“Free Guy”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Mejor director

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)

Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Mejor película

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

