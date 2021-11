🔥 BEAN CHAMPIONS!!! 🔥



Announcing our first ever in-game partnership! In celebration of @arcaneshow, we worked with @LeagueOfLegends to bring some of champion cosmetics to Among Us!



Keep an eye out for the Arcane Cosmicube, dropping on Nov 12, 2021 ✨ pic.twitter.com/qDIuXwLv6m