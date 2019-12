As we look back at 2019, we can’t help but give you all a little peek into the future! 👀 We’re excited to announce that January #PokemonGOCommunityDay will be taking place on January 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in your local time zone!



Which Pokémon do you think will be featured? https://t.co/mexx06wJp2