On Saturday, January 18, the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, will set the stage for an unforgettable night for mixed martial arts fans. UFC 311 marks the event’s first visit to this iconic arena and promises top-tier excitement with two championship bouts headlining the card. In the main event, the dominant lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, will defend his belt against the ever-dangerous Renato Moicano.

Islam Makhachev enters this fight riding an impressive 14-fight win streak. In his most recent outing at UFC 302, he submitted Dustin Poirier with a fifth-round choke, solidifying his reputation as one of the sport’s most complete fighters. His dominant style and ability to finish opponents make him the favorite, but he cannot afford to underestimate a hungry challenger.

What time does Makhachev vs. Moicano fight at UFC 311?

COUNTRY TIME Mexico 9:00 p.m. Spain 4:00 a.m. (Sunday, January 19) Argentina 12:00 am. (Sunday, January 19) Colombia 10:00 p.m. Chile 11:00 p.m. Peru 10:00 p.m. Ecuador 10:00 p.m. Venezuela 11:00 p.m. Bolivia 11:00 p.m. Uruguay 12:00 am. (Sunday, January 19) Paraguay 12:00 am. (Sunday, January 19) Brasil 12:00 am. (Sunday, January 19) Costa Rica 9:00 p.m. Panama 10:00 p.m. Honduras 9:00 p.m. El Salvador 9:00 p.m.

Where to watch the fight between Islam Makhachev vs. Moicano LIVE?

In the United States, ESPN+ holds the rights to broadcast the main fight between Islam Makhachev vs. Moicano for UFC 311. If you already have an active ESPN+ subscription, you can purchase UFC PPV events for $79.99 (single event). On the other hand, if this is your first time subscribing to ESPN+, you can buy the PPV bundle for $134.98, which includes an annual ESPN+ subscription and access to the upcoming UFC PPV event.

Meanwhile, if you live in Mexico, FOX Sports Premium will broadcast the UFC 311 fights, including the main event, for a price of $149 MXN (Mexican pesos). The event can be viewed via cable operators such as Izzi, Sky, Totalplay, Megacable, and Star TV, as well as streaming services like Prime Video, Claro Video, Roku, MVSHUB, and the FOX Sports Mexico app.

In Spain, the launch of the new DAZN MAX Plan offers live coverage of the Makhachev-Moicano fight for a price of €44.99 per month. Meanwhile, in South America and the Caribbean, fans can watch all the UFC 311 fights live through Disney+ via ESPN Deportes (check the service price in your local currency).

What channel broadcasts the Makhachev vs. Moicano fight for UFC 311?

Country Channels Mexico FOX Sports y FOX Sports Premium Puerto Rico ESPN+ y UFC Fight Pass Costa Rica ESPN y Disney Plus Honduras ESPN y Disney Plus Canadá TSN El Salvador ESPN y Disney Plus Guatemala ESPN y Disney Plus Nicaragua ESPN y Disney Plus Panama ESPN y Disney Plus Argentina ESPN y Disney Plus Colombia ESPN y Disney Plus Venezuela ESPN y Disney Plus Peru ESPN y Disney Plus Chile ESPN y Disney Plus Ecuador ESPN y Disney Plus USA ESPN+ y UFC Fight Pass Spain UFC Fight Pass

Complete UFC 311 Fight Card - Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano

Main Card:

Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano

Co-Main Event: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Jiří Procházka vs. Jamahal Hill

Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder

Prelims:

Billy Elekana vs. Bogdan Guskov

Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos

Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac

Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas

Early Prelims:

Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira

Karol Rose vs. Ailin Pérez

Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov

Ricky Turcios vs. Benardo Sopaj

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Clayton Carpenter

Fight Details: Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano

The event’s fight card begins at 6:00 p.m. ET with the early prelims, followed by the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is scheduled to start at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night.

Date : January 18, 2025

January 18, 2025 Time : Early Prelims 6:00 p.m. ET / Prelims 8:00 p.m. ET / Main Card 10:00 p.m. ET

Early Prelims 6:00 p.m. ET / Prelims 8:00 p.m. ET / Main Card 10:00 p.m. ET

