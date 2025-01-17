On Saturday, January 18, the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, will set the stage for an unforgettable night for mixed martial arts fans. UFC 311 marks the event’s first visit to this iconic arena and promises top-tier excitement with two championship bouts headlining the card. In the main event, the dominant lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, will defend his belt against the ever-dangerous Renato Moicano.
Islam Makhachev enters this fight riding an impressive 14-fight win streak. In his most recent outing at UFC 302, he submitted Dustin Poirier with a fifth-round choke, solidifying his reputation as one of the sport’s most complete fighters. His dominant style and ability to finish opponents make him the favorite, but he cannot afford to underestimate a hungry challenger.
What time does Makhachev vs. Moicano fight at UFC 311?
|COUNTRY
|TIME
|Mexico
|9:00 p.m.
|Spain
|4:00 a.m. (Sunday, January 19)
|Argentina
|12:00 am. (Sunday, January 19)
|Colombia
|10:00 p.m.
|Chile
|11:00 p.m.
|Peru
|10:00 p.m.
|Ecuador
|10:00 p.m.
|Venezuela
|11:00 p.m.
|Bolivia
|11:00 p.m.
|Uruguay
|12:00 am. (Sunday, January 19)
|Paraguay
|12:00 am. (Sunday, January 19)
|Brasil
|12:00 am. (Sunday, January 19)
|Costa Rica
|9:00 p.m.
|Panama
|10:00 p.m.
|Honduras
|9:00 p.m.
|El Salvador
|9:00 p.m.
Where to watch the fight between Islam Makhachev vs. Moicano LIVE?
In the United States, ESPN+ holds the rights to broadcast the main fight between Islam Makhachev vs. Moicano for UFC 311. If you already have an active ESPN+ subscription, you can purchase UFC PPV events for $79.99 (single event). On the other hand, if this is your first time subscribing to ESPN+, you can buy the PPV bundle for $134.98, which includes an annual ESPN+ subscription and access to the upcoming UFC PPV event.
Meanwhile, if you live in Mexico, FOX Sports Premium will broadcast the UFC 311 fights, including the main event, for a price of $149 MXN (Mexican pesos). The event can be viewed via cable operators such as Izzi, Sky, Totalplay, Megacable, and Star TV, as well as streaming services like Prime Video, Claro Video, Roku, MVSHUB, and the FOX Sports Mexico app.
In Spain, the launch of the new DAZN MAX Plan offers live coverage of the Makhachev-Moicano fight for a price of €44.99 per month. Meanwhile, in South America and the Caribbean, fans can watch all the UFC 311 fights live through Disney+ via ESPN Deportes (check the service price in your local currency).
What channel broadcasts the Makhachev vs. Moicano fight for UFC 311?
|Country
|Channels
|Mexico
|FOX Sports y FOX Sports Premium
|Puerto Rico
|ESPN+ y UFC Fight Pass
|Costa Rica
|ESPN y Disney Plus
|Honduras
|ESPN y Disney Plus
|Canadá
|TSN
|El Salvador
|ESPN y Disney Plus
|Guatemala
|ESPN y Disney Plus
|Nicaragua
|ESPN y Disney Plus
|Panama
|ESPN y Disney Plus
|Argentina
|ESPN y Disney Plus
|Colombia
|ESPN y Disney Plus
|Venezuela
|ESPN y Disney Plus
|Peru
|ESPN y Disney Plus
|Chile
|ESPN y Disney Plus
|Ecuador
|ESPN y Disney Plus
|USA
|ESPN+ y UFC Fight Pass
|Spain
|UFC Fight Pass
Complete UFC 311 Fight Card - Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano
Main Card:
- Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano
- Co-Main Event: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
- Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano
- Jiří Procházka vs. Jamahal Hill
- Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder
Prelims:
- Billy Elekana vs. Bogdan Guskov
- Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos
- Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac
- Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas
Early Prelims:
- Grant Dawson vs. Diego Ferreira
- Karol Rose vs. Ailin Pérez
- Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov
- Ricky Turcios vs. Benardo Sopaj
- Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Clayton Carpenter
Fight Details: Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano
The event’s fight card begins at 6:00 p.m. ET with the early prelims, followed by the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is scheduled to start at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night.
- Date: January 18, 2025
- Time: Early Prelims 6:00 p.m. ET / Prelims 8:00 p.m. ET / Main Card 10:00 p.m. ET
- Main Event (Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan): Approximately 11:30 p.m. ET