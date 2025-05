19 / 22

Cerro Porteno's Argentine defender #03 Matias Perez and Sporting Cristal's midfielder #77 Catriel Cabellos fight for the ball during the Copa Libertadores group stage football match between Paraguay's Cerro Porteno and Peru's Sporting Cristal at the La Nueva Olla stadium in Asuncion, on April 24, 2025. (Photo by Daniel DUARTE / AFP)