El Día de San Valentín de 2024 se acerca y la música es la mejor manera de expresar tus sentimientos. Las canciones románticas pueden transmitir amor, evocar recuerdos y capturar sentimientos. Te presento aquí en Depor una lista de 40 canciones ideales para dedicar este 14 de febrero, creando la banda sonora ideal para tu día especial.
Canciones románticas en español
Estas canciones abarcan diferentes géneros y épocas, pero todas comparten el mismo propósito: expresar el amor de una manera hermosa y romántica. ¡Esperamos que encuentres la melodía perfecta para este San Valentín!
- “Favorito” - Camilo
- “Te Quiero, Te Quiero” - Nino Bravo
- “Vivir Así Es Morir de Amor” - Camilo Sesto
- “Y, ¿si fuera ella?” - Alejandro Sanz
- “Me Vale” - Maná
- “Vivir Lo Nuestro” - Marc Anthony & La India
- “Un Beso y una Flor” - Nino Bravo
- “Que Manera de Quererte” - Gilberto Santa Rosa
- “Te Solte la Rienda” - José Alfredo Jiménez
- “Que Te Quería” - La Quinta Estación
- “Bendita Tu Luz” - Maná
- “Por Amarte Así” - Christian Castro
- “Te Amo, Te Extraño” - Luis Miguel
- “Tu Amor Me Hace Bien” - Marc Anthony
- “Amor Completo” - Mon Laferte
Canciones románticas en inglés
- “Chasing Cars” - Snow Patrol
- “Your Song” - Elton John
- “She Bangs the Drums” - The Stone Roses
- “Always in My Head” - Coldplay
- “My Valentine” - Paul McCartney
- “Just the Way You Are” - Bruno Mars
- “Amazed” - Lonestar
- “Endless Love” - Diana Ross & Lionel Richie
- “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” - Aerosmith
- “Love Me Like You Do” - Ellie Goulding
- “Can’t Help Falling in Love” - Elvis Presley
- “A Thousand Years” - Christina Perri
- “How Deep Is Your Love” - Bee Gees
- “Un-break My Heart” - Toni Braxton
- “Everything” - Michael Bublé
- “All You Need is Love” - The Beatles
Canciones románticas de los 80
Las canciones románticas de los años 80 son emblemáticas y perfectas para crear un ambiente nostálgico y lleno de amor en San Valentín. Aquí tienes una lista de algunas joyas de esa época que seguro harán que el día sea aún más especial:
- “Every Breath You Take” - The Police
- “Eternal Flame” - The Bangles
- “True” - Spandau Ballet
- “Total Eclipse of the Heart” - Bonnie Tyler
- “Careless Whisper” - George Michael
- “I Want to Know What Love Is” - Foreigner
- “Time After Time” - Cyndi Lauper
- “Sweet Child o’ Mine” - Guns N’ Roses
- “Never Tear Us Apart” - INXS
- “The Power of Love” - Huey Lewis and the News
- “I Just Called to Say I Love You” - Stevie Wonder
- “Heaven” - Bryan Adams
- “Faithfully” - Journey
- “Always” - Atlantic Starr
- “Just Like Heaven” - The Cure
- “I Can’t Tell You Why” - Eagles
- “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)” - Phil Collins
- “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)” - New Kids on the Block
- “Time of My Life” - Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes (de la banda sonora de “Dirty Dancing”)
- “True Colors” - Cyndi Lauper
Canciones románticas para dedicar
- “La Vie en Rose” - Edith Piaf
- “Baby, I Love You” - Aretha Franklin
- “Cuéntame Al Oído” - La Oreja de Van Gogh
- “Completamente Enamorados” - Chayanne
- “Me Enamoré de Ti” - David Bisbal
- “Estar Contigo” - Alex Ubago ft. La Oreja de Van Gogh
- “Make You Feel My Love” - Adele
- “Bendita Tu Luz” - Maná
- “Solamente Tú” - Pablo Alborán
- “Thinking Out Loud” - Ed Sheeran
- “Tacones Rojos” - Sebastian Yatra
- “34 + 35″ - Ariana Grande
- “Everything I Wanted” - Billie Eilish
- “Un Beso en Madrid” - Tini ft. Alejandro Sanz
- “Stuck With You” - Justin Bieber ft. Ariana Grande
- “Dolerme” - Rosalía
- “All Of Me” - John Legend
- “To Die For” - Sam Smith
- “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” - Taylor Swift