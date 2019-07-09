Aaron Paul y Bryan Cranston revelaron su nuevo proyecto alejados de la serie “Breaking Bad” | FOTOS

Desde hace varias semanas Aaron Paul y Bryan Cranston, quienes interpretaron a Jesse Pinkman y Walter White -respectivamente- en "Breaking Bad", habían estado generando intriga entre sus fanáticos sobre su posible participación en la película sobre la exitosa serie.
Sin embargo, este martes y tal como ya lo habían anunciado, ambos actores revelaron a través de sus cuentas en Instagram cuál era el proyecto en el que venían trabajando, el cual está totalmente alejado de la producción cinematográfica: la lanzamiento de un mezcal al que llamaron "Dos Hombres".
"Hace tres años nos sentamos en un bar de sushi en Nueva York. Hablando de la vida y de lo que podríamos hacer juntos en el camino. Tuvimos el mejor momento de nuestras vidas mientras filmábamos Breaking Bad y realmente creamos un vínculo muy especial Sabiendo que no pudimos compartir la pantalla durante un tiempo, nuestros pensamientos se dirigieron a un nuevo proyecto" , indicaron inicialmente Aaron Paul y Bryan Cranston.
"Tomamos unos cócteles y pensamos en lo que debería ser. El más joven miró su bebida y dijo: '¿Sabes lo que debemos hacer? Debemos hacer un Mezcal realmente especial'. El más viejo dijo: '¿te refieres al licor con un gusano en el fondo? Nah, eso fue solo un truco de mierda, me refiero a un mezcal artesanal real hecho a mano en México'", agregaron.
"Después de esa cena no pudimos sacar la idea de nuestras cabezas. Entonces, comenzamos a viajar a Oaxaca para ver si podíamos encontrarlo, y queremos decir que tenía que ser "eso", algo muy bueno que incluso a las personas que no creen que les guste el Mezcal les encantará. Tenía que ser perfecto o no íbamos a hacerlo", precisaron los actores.
Aaron Paul y Bryan Cranston contaron todo lo que tuvieron que hacer para sacar adelante su proyecto: "Buscamos por todo el estado de Oaxaca, conocimos a personas increíbles en el camino y, después de una búsqueda hermosa y agotadora en ese majestuoso paisaje, creímos que habíamos encontrado nuestro lugar. Nuestro Mezcal".
"Estaba en un camino de tierra, en un pequeño pueblo, a unas horas del centro de la ciudad, lo encontramos y fue perfecto. Santa mierda fue perfecta. Nos miramos y simplemente asintimos. Eso es todo. Lo llamamos Dos Hombres - dos chicos en una búsqueda. Ha sido un viaje largo y loco y no podríamos estar más contentos de compartir esto con usted y con el resto del mundo" , explicaron.
"Estamos locos por el sabor, el aroma y la versatilidad de este antiguo alcohol ahumado. Pruébenlo, y déjennos saber lo que piensan. Estamos seguros de que les encantará. Bueno, esa es nuestra historia. ¿Qué es lo suyo? Ir a doshombres.com para obtener una botella. Síganos en @Doshombres y @Mezcal para conocer más sobre el mezcal y los dos hombres", finalizaron.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond. Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while - our thoughts turned to a new project. We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be. The younger one looked at his drink and said, you know what we should do? We should do a really special Mezcal. The older one said, you mean the liquor with a worm at the bottom? Nah, that was just some bullshit gimmick, I mean real, artesanal Mezcal made by hand in Mexico. After that dinner we couldn’t get the idea out of our heads. So, we started traveling to Oaxaca to see if we could find it, and we mean it had to be “it,” something so damn good even people who don’t think they like Mezcal will love it. It had to be perfect or we weren’t going to do it. We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal. It was on a dirt-road, in a tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy shit it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres - two guys on a quest. It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world. We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol. Try it, and let us know what you think. We are certain you will love it. Well, that’s our story. What’s yours? Go to doshombres.com to get a bottle of your own. Follow us at @Doshombres and @Mezcal to hear more about Mezcal and Dos Hombres. — AP & BC
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond. Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while - our thoughts turned to a new project. We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be. The younger one looked at his drink and said, you know what we should do? We should do a really special Mezcal. The older one said, you mean the liquor with a worm at the bottom? Nah, that was just some bullshit gimmick, I mean real, artesanal Mezcal made by hand in Mexico. After that dinner we couldn’t get the idea out of our heads. So, we started traveling to Oaxaca to see if we could find it, and we mean it had to be “it,” something so damn good even people who don’t think they like Mezcal will love it. It had to be perfect or we weren’t going to do it. We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal. It was on a dirt-road, in tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy shit it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres - two guys on a quest. It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world. We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol. Try it, and let us know what you think. We are certain you will love it. Well, that’s our story. What’s yours? Go to Doshombres.com to get a bottle of your own. Follow us at @Doshombres and @Mezcal to hear more about Mezcal and Dos Hombres. — AP & BC
Las publicaciones realizadas por Bryan Cranston y Aaron Paul en Instagram hace menos de 12 horas y están a punto de superar los 600,000 "Me gusta". En ellas, demostraron que además del de ser compañeros se han vuelto grandes amigos y ahora también socios.
Además, en los comentarios, muchos de sus fanáticos mostraron su decepción y desilusión porque el anuncio no estaba referido a su participación en la película de " Breaking Bad", proyecto que ya ha sido confirmado por Vince Gilligan, creador de la serie.
Leer comentarios