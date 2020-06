#BTS concert experience in the front row of your room with Multi-view feature!



You can buy 'BANG BANG CON The Live' Streaming Ticket on #WeverseShop from today.



ARMY MEMBERSHIP Users get a special deal!



Concert is on 14 June, 6 PM (KST)



Get tickets 👉https://t.co/4FEET6opX0 pic.twitter.com/KcATntXNX7