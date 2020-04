6/7

Handout picture released by the Mayor's Office of Guayaquil showing a municipal worker fumigating as a preventive measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, in Cisne 2 neighbourhood, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on April 14, 2020. - Guayaquil is one of the COVID-19 worst hit cities in Latin America. (Photo by - / GUAYAQUIL MAYOR'S OFFICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / GUAYAQUIL MAYOR'S OFFICE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS