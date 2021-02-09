La Academia de Artes y Ciencias cinematográficas anunció en la tarde del martes los finalistas en ocho categorías para los 93° premios Oscar.

Del mismo modo, se conoció que los nominados se darán a conocer el lunes 15 de febrero. Además, la ceremonia se celebrará el 25 de abril.

Mira la lista completa acá:

Largometraje documental:

“All In: The Fight for Democracy”

“Boys State”

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“Dick Johnson Is Dead”

“Gunda”

“MLK/FBI”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Notturno”

“The Painter and the Thief”

“76 Days”

“Time”

“The Truffle Hunters”

“Welcome to Chechnya”

Cortometraje documental:

“Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa”

“Call Center Blues”

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“Hysterical Girl”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

“The Speed Cubers”

“What Would Sophia Loren Do?”

Largometraje internacional:

Bosnia and Herzegovina, “Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Chile, “The Mole Agent”

Czech Republic, “Charlatan”

Dinamarca, “Another Round”

Francia, “Two of Us”

Guatemala, “La Llorona”

Hong Kong, “Better Days”

Irán, “Sun Children”

Ivory Coast, “Night of the Kings”

México, “I’m No Longer Here”

Noruega, “Hope”

Rumania, “Collective”

Rusia, “Dear Comrades!”

Taiwán, “A Sun”

Tunisia, “The Man Who Sold His Skin”

Maquillaje y peluquería:

“Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”

“Emma”

“The Glorias”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

“The Little Things”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“One Night in Miami...”

“Pinocchio”

Música - Partitura original:

“Ammonite”

“Blizzard of Souls”

“Da 5 Bloods”

“The Invisible Man”

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

“The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”

“The Little Things”

“Mank”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Minari”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Tenet”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Música Canción original:

“Turntables” from “All In: The Fight for Democracy”

“See What You’ve Done” from “Belly of the Beast”

“Wuhan Flu” from “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”

“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

“Never Break” from “Giving Voice”

“Make It Work” from “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“lo Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”

“Rain Song” from “Minari”

“Show Me Your Soul” from “Mr. Soul!”

“Loyal Brave True” from “Mulan”

“Free” from “The One and Only Ivan”

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami...”

“Green” from “Sound of Metal”

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Cortometraje animado:

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Kapaemahu”

“Opera”

“Out”

“The Snail and the Whale”

“To Gerard”

“Traces”

“Yes-People”

Live Action y efectos visuales:

“Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”

“Bloodshot”

“Love and Monsters”

“Mank”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Soul”

“Tenet”

“Welcome to Chechnya”

