5/6

In this image released by Ecuador's Health Ministry, Catalina Andramuno, Minister of Health, speaks at a press conference in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on February 29, 2020. - Ecuador on Saturday reported its first case of the new coronavirus, a elderly woman who arrived from Madrid to Guayaquil, making the country the third in Latin America, after Brazil and Mexico, affected by the epidemic. We have the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Ecuador," said Andramuno, noting that the Ecuadorian woman arrived from Spain "without symptoms" on February 14. (Photo by - / Ecuador's Health Ministry / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Ecuador's Health Ministry" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS