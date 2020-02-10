Los Oscar 2020 llegaron en la noche del domingo 9 de febrero del 2020 para presentar lo mejor del séptimo arte. Los mejores exponentes del cine de todo el mundo se reunieron para celebrar a las películas y a sus participantes, ya sea en la pantalla grande o detrás de ellas.
Ya en la gala habíamos visto que Brad Pitt ganó el Oscar a Mejor Actor Secundario, pero aún quedaba por ver cuál de todos los nominados llegaría a posicionarse como el Mejor Actor entre todas las películas que participaron en esta categoría.
Entre ellos se encontraron Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) y Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).
A pesar del pronóstico de muchos, Joaquín Phoenix se posicionó por encima de sus demás competidores y fue elegido por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Estados Unidos como el Mejor Actor de esta edición de los Oscar 2020
GANADORES Y NOMINADOS A LOS OSCAR 2020
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
- Parasite
MEJOR ACTOR
- Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
- Adam Driver - Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
- Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
- Charlize Theron - Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger - Judy
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
- Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
- Al Pacino - The Irishman
- Joe Pesci - The Irishman
- Brad Pitt - Once upon a Time...in Hollywood (GANADOR)
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA
- Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern - Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh - Little Women
- Margot Robbie - Bombshell
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4 (GANADOR)
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto
- Joker - Lawrence Sher
- The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke
- 1917 - Roger Deakins
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Robert Richardson
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- The Irishman - Sandy Powell y Christopher Peterson
- Jojo Rabbit - Mayes C. Rubeo
- Joker - Mark Bridges
- Little Women - Jacqueline Durran
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Arianne Phillips
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- The Irishman - Martin Scorsese
- Joker - Todd Phillips
- 1917 - Sam Mendes
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite - Bong Joon Ho
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
MEJOR EDICIÓN
- Ford v Ferrari - Michael McCusker y Andrew Buckland
- The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker
- Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles
- Joker - Jeff Groth
- Parasite - Yang Jinmo
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
- Corpus Christi - Polonia
- Honeyland - Norte de Macedonia
- Les Misérables - Francia
- Pain and Glory - España
- Parasite - Corea del Sur
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
- Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan y Vivian Baker
- Joker - Nicki Ledermann y Kay Georgiou
- Judy - Jeremy Woodhead
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten y David White
- 1917 - Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis y Rebecca Cole
MEJOR MÚSICA
- Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir
- Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
- Marriage Story - Randy Newman
- 1917 - Thomas Newman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” de “Toy Story 4”
- “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” de “Rocketman”
- “I’m Standing With You” de “Breakthrough”
- “Stand Up” ed “Harriet”
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
- Parasite
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love (GANADOR)
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
MEJOR CORTO
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors’ Window
- Saria
- A Sister
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
- Ford v Ferrari - Donald Sylvester
- Joker - Alan Robert Murray
- 1917 - Oliver Tarney y Rachael Tate
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Wylie Stateman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Matthew Wood y David Acord
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
- Ad Astra - Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
- Ford v Ferrari - Paul Massey, David Giammarco y Steven A. Morrow
- Joker - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic y Tod Maitland
- 1917 - Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler y Mark Ulano
MEJOR EFECTOS ESPECIALES
- Avengers: Endgame - Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken y Dan Sudick
- The Irishman - Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser y Stephane Grabli
- The Lion King - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones y Elliot Newman
- 1917 - Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler y Dominic Tuohy
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach y Dominic Tuohy
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
- The Irishman - Puesta en escena por Steven Zaillian
- Jojo Rabbit - Puesta en escena por Taika Waititi (GANADOR)
- Joker - Escrito por Todd Phillips y Scott Silver
- Little Women - Escrito por Greta Gerwig
- The Two Popes - Escrito por Anthony McCarten
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
- Knives Out - Escrito por Rian Johnson
- Marriage Story - Escrito por Noah Baumbach
- 1917 - Escrito por Sam Mendes y Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Escrito por Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite - Puesta en escena por Bong Joon Ho y Han Jin Won (GANADOR)