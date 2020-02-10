Los Oscar 2020 llegaron en la noche del domingo 9 de febrero del 2020 para presentar lo mejor del séptimo arte. Los mejores exponentes del cine de todo el mundo se reunieron para celebrar a las películas y a sus participantes, ya sea en la pantalla grande o detrás de ellas.

Ya en la gala habíamos visto que Brad Pitt ganó el Oscar a Mejor Actor Secundario, pero aún quedaba por ver cuál de todos los nominados llegaría a posicionarse como el Mejor Actor entre todas las películas que participaron en esta categoría.

Entre ellos se encontraron Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) y Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

A pesar del pronóstico de muchos, Joaquín Phoenix se posicionó por encima de sus demás competidores y fue elegido por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Estados Unidos como el Mejor Actor de esta edición de los Oscar 2020

GANADORES Y NOMINADOS A LOS OSCAR 2020

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

Parasite

MEJOR ACTOR

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renée Zellweger - Judy

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once upon a Time...in Hollywood (GANADOR)

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 (GANADOR)

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto

Joker - Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke

1917 - Roger Deakins

Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Robert Richardson

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

The Irishman - Sandy Powell y Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit - Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker - Mark Bridges

Little Women - Jacqueline Durran

Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Arianne Phillips

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

The Irishman - Martin Scorsese

Joker - Todd Phillips

1917 - Sam Mendes

Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Bong Joon Ho

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Ford v Ferrari - Michael McCusker y Andrew Buckland

The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles

Joker - Jeff Groth

Parasite - Yang Jinmo

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

Corpus Christi - Polonia

Honeyland - Norte de Macedonia

Les Misérables - Francia

Pain and Glory - España

Parasite - Corea del Sur

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan y Vivian Baker

Joker - Nicki Ledermann y Kay Georgiou

Judy - Jeremy Woodhead

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten y David White

1917 - Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis y Rebecca Cole

MEJOR MÚSICA

Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women - Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story - Randy Newman

1917 - Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” de “Toy Story 4”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” de “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You” de “Breakthrough”

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

Parasite

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love (GANADOR)

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

MEJOR CORTO

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Ford v Ferrari - Donald Sylvester

Joker - Alan Robert Murray

1917 - Oliver Tarney y Rachael Tate

Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Matthew Wood y David Acord

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Ad Astra - Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

Ford v Ferrari - Paul Massey, David Giammarco y Steven A. Morrow

Joker - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic y Tod Maitland

1917 - Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler y Mark Ulano

MEJOR EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Avengers: Endgame - Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken y Dan Sudick

The Irishman - Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser y Stephane Grabli

The Lion King - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones y Elliot Newman

1917 - Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler y Dominic Tuohy

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach y Dominic Tuohy

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

The Irishman - Puesta en escena por Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit - Puesta en escena por Taika Waititi (GANADOR)

Joker - Escrito por Todd Phillips y Scott Silver

Little Women - Escrito por Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes - Escrito por Anthony McCarten

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL