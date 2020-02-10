Joaquin Phoenix ganó Premio Oscar a Mejor Actor Protagonista de la Academia de Cine (Video: TNT)
Los Oscar 2020 llegaron en la noche del domingo 9 de febrero del 2020 para presentar lo mejor del séptimo arte. Los mejores exponentes del cine de todo el mundo se reunieron para celebrar a las películas y a sus participantes, ya sea en la pantalla grande o detrás de ellas.

Ya en la gala habíamos visto que Brad Pitt ganó el Oscar a Mejor Actor Secundario, pero aún quedaba por ver cuál de todos los nominados llegaría a posicionarse como el Mejor Actor entre todas las películas que participaron en esta categoría.

Entre ellos se encontraron Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) y Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

A pesar del pronóstico de muchos, Joaquín Phoenix se posicionó por encima de sus demás competidores y fue elegido por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Estados Unidos como el Mejor Actor de esta edición de los Oscar 2020

GANADORES Y NOMINADOS A LOS OSCAR 2020

Premios Oscar 2020 EN VIVO ONLINE vía Twitter de "The Academy" (Foto: The Academy)

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
  • Parasite

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
  • Adam Driver - Marriage Story
  • Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
  • Charlize Theron - Bombshell
  • Renée Zellweger - Judy

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

  • Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino - The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci - The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt - Once upon a Time...in Hollywood (GANADOR)

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

  • Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
  • Laura Dern - Marriage Story
  • Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
  • Florence Pugh - Little Women
  • Margot Robbie - Bombshell

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • I Lost My Body
  • Klaus
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4 (GANADOR)

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

  • The Irishman - Rodrigo Prieto
  • Joker - Lawrence Sher
  • The Lighthouse - Jarin Blaschke
  • 1917 - Roger Deakins
  • Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Robert Richardson

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

  • The Irishman - Sandy Powell y Christopher Peterson
  • Jojo Rabbit - Mayes C. Rubeo
  • Joker - Mark Bridges
  • Little Women - Jacqueline Durran
  • Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Arianne Phillips

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

  • The Irishman - Martin Scorsese
  • Joker - Todd Phillips
  • 1917 - Sam Mendes
  • Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
  • Parasite - Bong Joon Ho

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

  • American Factory
  • The Cave
  • The Edge of Democracy
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

  • In the Absence
  • Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
  • Life Overtakes Me
  • St. Louis Superman
  • Walk Run Cha-Cha

MEJOR EDICIÓN

  • Ford v Ferrari - Michael McCusker y Andrew Buckland
  • The Irishman - Thelma Schoonmaker
  • Jojo Rabbit - Tom Eagles
  • Joker - Jeff Groth
  • Parasite - Yang Jinmo

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

  • Corpus Christi - Polonia
  • Honeyland - Norte de Macedonia
  • Les Misérables - Francia
  • Pain and Glory - España
  • Parasite - Corea del Sur

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

  • Bombshell - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan y Vivian Baker
  • Joker - Nicki Ledermann y Kay Georgiou
  • Judy - Jeremy Woodhead
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten y David White
  • 1917 - Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis y Rebecca Cole

MEJOR MÚSICA

  • Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir
  • Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
  • Marriage Story - Randy Newman
  • 1917 - Thomas Newman
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

  • “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” de “Toy Story 4”
  • “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” de “Rocketman”
  • “I’m Standing With You” de “Breakthrough”
  • “Stand Up” d “Harriet”rozen II”
  • “Stand Up” ed “Harriet”

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • 1917
  • Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
  • Parasite

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • Hair Love (GANADOR)
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

MEJOR CORTO

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • The Neighbors’ Window
  • Saria
  • A Sister

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

  • Ford v Ferrari - Donald Sylvester
  • Joker - Alan Robert Murray
  • 1917 - Oliver Tarney y Rachael Tate
  • Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Wylie Stateman
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Matthew Wood y David Acord

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

  • Ad Astra - Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
  • Ford v Ferrari - Paul Massey, David Giammarco y Steven A. Morrow
  • Joker - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic y Tod Maitland
  • 1917 - Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
  • Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler y Mark Ulano

MEJOR EFECTOS ESPECIALES

  • Avengers: Endgame - Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken y Dan Sudick
  • The Irishman - Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser y Stephane Grabli
  • The Lion King - Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones y Elliot Newman
  • 1917 - Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler y Dominic Tuohy
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach y Dominic Tuohy

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

  • The Irishman - Puesta en escena por Steven Zaillian
  • Jojo Rabbit - Puesta en escena por Taika Waititi (GANADOR)
  • Joker - Escrito por Todd Phillips y Scott Silver
  • Little Women - Escrito por Greta Gerwig
  • The Two Popes - Escrito por Anthony McCarten

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

  • Knives Out - Escrito por Rian Johnson
  • Marriage Story - Escrito por Noah Baumbach
  • 1917 - Escrito por Sam Mendes y Krysty Wilson-Cairns
  • Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Escrito por Quentin Tarantino
  • Parasite - Puesta en escena por Bong Joon Ho y Han Jin Won (GANADOR)

