Dwayne Johnson anunció su esperado regreso a la WWE | FOTOS

FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe.

This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on @FOXTV.

There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.

And there’s no place like home.

Tequila on me after the show#IfYaSmell#Smackdown #RocksShow #FOX pic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH