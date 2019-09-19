Avengers, Star Wars y mucho más en la lista completa del catálogo de Disney+

Disney+ será la mayor competencia de Netflix en el mercado del video por streaming. Tenemos una idea de lo que Disney+ puede ofrecer, debido a que la corporación cuenta con las producciones de NatGeo, Pixar, Marvel , entre otras.
El portal Attractions Magazine hizo una investigación a todo el material que Disney+ lanzará el 12 de noviembre en Estados Unidos. Según explica el medio, la lista fue obtenida a partir de la versión gratuita que Disney+ ya puso a disposición a los usuarios de Holanda.
Cabe precisar que la lista contiene todas las producciones que Disney+ tiene a modo de catálogo. No se están considerando las series exclusivas como The Mandalorian y Lady and the Tramp.
Ahora sí, echa un vistazo a toda la lista e imagina cuántas maratones necesitarás para disfrutar de Disney+.
DISNEY+ | Películas
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea
- 101 Dalmatians (1961)
- 101 Dalmatians (1996)
- 101 Dalmatians 2: Patch’s London Adventure
- 102 Dalmatians
- (500) Days of Summer
- A Bug’s Life
- A Goofy Movie
- A Kid in King Arthur’s Court
- A Ring of Endless Light
- A Wrinkle in Time
- Adventures in Babysitting (1987)
- Adventures in Babysitting (2016)
- Aladdin
- Aladdin and the King of Thieves
- Aladdin II: The Return of Jafar
- Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
- Alice in Wonderland (1951)
- Alice in Wonderland (2010)
- Alice Through the Looking Glass
- Aliens of the Deep
- Alley Cats Strike
- Almost Angels
- America’s Heart and Soul
- Amy
- An Extremely Goofy Movie
- Annie
- Ant-Man
- Ant-Man and The Wasp
- Apollo: Missions to the Moon
- Around the World in 80 Days
- Atlantis: Milo’s Return
- Atlantis Rising
- Atlantis: The Lost Empire
- Avalon High
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Avengers: Endgame
- Babes in Toyland
- Baby: Secret of the Lost Legend
- Bad Hair Day
- Bambi
- Bambi 2
- Bao
- Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Beauty and the Beast (2017)
- Beauty and the Beast: Belle’s Magical World
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Beauty and the Briefcase
- Bedknobs and Broomsticks
- Bedtime Stories
- Before the Flood
- Benji the Hunted
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta
- Big Business
- Big Hero Six
- Bizarre Dinosaurs
- Black Panther
- Blackbeard’s Ghost
- Blank Check
- Bolt
- Boundin’
- Brave
- Breaking2
- Breaking Away
- Bridge to Terabithia
- Brink
- Brother Bear
- Brother Bear 2
- Buffalo Dreams
- Burn-E
- Cadet Kelly
- Camp Nowhere
- Camp Rock
- Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
- Can of Worms
- Candleshoe
- Captain America: Civil War
- Captain America: The First Avenger
- Captain Marvel
- Cars
- Cars 2
- Cars 3
- Cars Toon: Air Mater
- Cars Toon: Hiccups
- Cars Toon: Mater Private Eye
- Cars Toon: Mater the Greater
- Cars Toon: Monster Truck Mater
- Cars Toon: Time Travel Mater
- Cars Toons: Heavy Metal Mater
- Casebusters
- Cheetah
- Chef Donald
- Chicken Little
- Christmas Cupid
- Christopher Robin
- Cinderella (1950)
- Cinderella (2015)
- Cinderella 2: Dreams Come True
- Cinderella 3: A Twist in Time
- Cloud 9
- Coco
- College Road Trip
- Confessions of a Shopaholic
- Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen
- Cool Runnings
- Cow Belles
- D2: The Mighty Ducks
- D3: The Mighty Ducks
- Dadnapped
- Dan in Real Life
- Darby O’Gill and the Little People
- Davy Crockett and the River Pirates
- Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier
- Day and Night
- Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- Den Brother
- Descendants
- Descendants 2
- Diana: In Her Own Words
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- Dick Tracy
- Dinosaur
- Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
- Disneynature African Cats
- Disneynature Bears
- Disneynature Born in China
- Disneynature Chimpanzee
- Disneynature Crimson Wing
- Disneynature Expedition China
- Disneynature Ghost of the Mountains
- Disneynature Growing Up Wild
- Disneynature Monkey Kingdom
- Disneynature Oceans
- Disneynature Penguins
- Disneynature Wings of Life
- Doctor Dolittle
- Doctor Strange
- Don’t Look Under the Bed
- Donald and Pluto
- Double Teamed
- Doug’s 1st Movie
- DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp
- Dug’s Special Mission
- Dumbo
- Dumbo (Live-Action)
- Earth Live
- Easter Island Unsolved
- Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off
- Eight Below
- Emil and the Detectives
- Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy
- Escape to Witch Mountain
- Expedition Mars: Spirit and Opportunity
- Fantasia
- Fantasia 2000
- Finding Dory
- Finding Nemo
- First Kid
- Flight of the Navigator
- Flowers and Trees
- Flubber
- For the Birds
- Frank and Ollie
- Frankenweenie (1984)
- Frankenweenie (2012)
- Freaky Friday (1977)
- Freaky Friday (2003)
- Freaky Friday (2018)
- Free Solo
- Frenemies
- Frozen
- Full-Court Miracle
- Fun and Fancy Free
- Fuzzbucket
- G-Force
- Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
- Geek Charming
- Genius
- George and A.J.
- George of the Jungle
- George of the Jungle 2
- Get a Clue
- Giants of the Deep Blue
- Girl vs Monster
- Glory Road
- Go Figure
- Going to the Mat
- Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!
- Gotta Kick It Up
- Greyfriars Bobby
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2
- Halloweentown High
- Halloweentown
- Halloweentown 2: Kalabar’s Revenge
- Hannah Montana: The Movie
- Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert
- Hatching Pete
- Heavyweights
- Herbie: Fully Loaded
- Herbie Goes Bananas
- Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo
- Herbie Rides Again
- Hercules
- High School Musical
- High School Musical 2
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- Hocus Pocus
- Holes
- Holiday in Handcuffs
- Home on the Range
- Homeward Bound 2: Lost in San Francisco
- Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
- Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
- Honey, We Shrank Ourselves
- Honey, I Blew Up the Kid
- Horse Sense
- How Dogs Got Their Shapes
- How to Build a Better Boy
- I Am Number Four
- I’ll Be Home for Christmas
- Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
- Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade
- Ice Princess
- Incredible: The Story of Dr. Pol
- Inner Workings
- Inside Out
- Inspector Gadget
- Inspector Gadget 2
- Into the Grand Canyon
- Into the Okavango
- Into the Woods
- Invincible
- Invisible Sister
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 2
- Iron Man 3
- Iron Man and Hulk: Heroes United
- Iron Will
- Jack
- Jack-Jack Attack
- James and the Giant Peach
- Jane
- John Carter
- Johnny Kapahala: Back On Board
- Johnny Tsunami
- Jonas Brothers: The Concert Experience
- Journey to Shark Eden
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Jump In
- Jumping Ship
- Jungle 2 Jungle
- Jungle Cat
- Justin Morgan Had a Horse
- Kazaam
- Kim Possible (2019)
- Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama
- Kingdom of the Blue Whale
- Kronk’s New Groove
- La Luna
- Lady and the Tramp
- Lady and the Tramp 2: Scamp’s Adventure
- Lava
- Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles – Clash of the Skywalkers
- Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles – Escape from the Jedi Temple
- Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles – Race for the Holocrons
- Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles – Raid on Coruscant
- Lemonade Mouth
- Lend a Paw
- Leroy and Stitch
- Let It Shine
- Life is Ruff
- Life Size 2
- Life with Mikey
- Lifted
- Lilo and Stitch
- Lilo and Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch
- Lonesome Ghosts
- Lou
- Lovestruck: The Musical
- Luck of the Irish
- Luxo Jr.
- Man Among Cheetahs
- Mars: Inside SpaceX
- Mars Needs Moms
- Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors
- Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe
- Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight
- Mary Poppins
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Mater and the Ghostlight
- Max Keeble’s Big Move
- McFarland, USA
- Meet the Deedles
- Meet the Robinsons
- Melody Time
- Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers
- Mickey’s House of Villains
- Mickey’s Magical Christmas: Snowed in at the House of Mouse
- Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
- Mighty Joe Young
- Mike’s New Car
- Million Dollar Arm
- Minutemen
- Miracle
- Miracle at Midnight
- Miracle in Lane 2
- Miracle Landing on the Hudson
- Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
- Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- Mission to the Sun
- Moana
- Modern Inventions
- Mom’s Got a Date with a Vampire
- Monsters, Inc.
- Monsters University
- Motocrossed
- Mr. Boogedy
- Mr. Holand’s Opus
- Mr. Magoo
- Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium
- Mulan
- Mulan 2
- Muppet Treasure Island
- Muppets Most Wanted
- Musical Farmer
- My Fake Fiance
- My Favorite Martian
- My Future Boyfriend
- National Treasure
- National Treasure: Book of Secrets
- Never Been Kissed
- Newsies
- Newsies: The Broadway Musical
- Now You See It
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- Old Dogs
- Old Yeller
- Oliver and Company
- Once Upon a Mattress
- One Magic Christmas
- Operation Dumbo Drop
- Oz the Great and Powerful
- Paris to Pittsburgh
- Partly Cloudy
- Party Central
- People Like Us
- Perri
- Pete’s Dragon (1977)
- Pete’s Dragon (2016)
- Peter Pan
- Peter Pan: Return to Neverland
- Phantom of the Megaplex
- Phineas and Ferb: Mission Marvel
- Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
- Piglet’s Big Movie
- Pinocchio
- Piper
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
- Pixel Perfect
- Pizza My Heart
- Planes
- Planes: Fire Rescue
- Planet of the Birds
- Pluto’s Christmas Tree
- Pocahontas
- Pocahontas 2: Journey to a New World
- Pollyana
- Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin
- Pooh’s Heffalump Movie
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Princess Protection Program
- Prom
- Queen of Katwe
- Quints
- Race to Witch Mountain
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Ratatouille
- Read It and Weep
- Ready to Run
- Real Steel
- Recess: All Growed Down
- Recess: School’s Out
- Recess: Taking the 5th Grade
- Red’s Dream
- Remember the Titans
- Return from Witch Mountain
- Return to Halloweentown
- Return to Oz
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- Right on Track
- Riley’s First Date
- Rip Girls
- Robin Hood
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Rookie of the Year
- Roving Mars
- Ruby Bridges
- Sacred Planet
- Saludos Amigos
- Sammy, the Way-Out Seal
- Sanjay’s Super Team
- Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
- Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- Saving Mr. Banks
- Science Fair
- Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures
- Secret of the Wings
- Secretariat
- Secrets of Christ’s Tomb: Explorer Special
- Secrets of Life
- Secrets of the King Cobra
- Sharks of Lost Island
- Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
- Shipwrecked
- Sister Act
- Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
- Sky High
- Skyrunners
- Sleeping Beauty
- Smart House
- Snow
- Snow 2: Brain Freeze
- Snow Buddies
- Snow Dogs
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Snowball Express
- Snowglobe (2007)
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Space Buddies
- Spacecamp
- Splash
- Spooky Buddies
- Star Wars: A New Hope
- Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
- Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
- Starstruck
- Steamboat Willie
- Stepsister from Planet Weird
- Stitch! the Movie
- Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed
- Straight Talk
- Strange Magic
- Stuck in the Suburbs
- Sultan and the Rock Star
- Super Buddies
- Sweet Home Alabama
- Swing Vote
- Swiss Family Robinson (1960)
- Swiss Family Robinson
- Tall Tale
- Tangled
- Tangled: Before Ever After
- Tangled Ever After
- Tarzan
- Tarzan 2
- Tarzan and Jane (2002)
- Teachers Pet
- Teen Beach 2
- Teen Beach Movie
- Teen Spirit
- That Darn Cat (1965)
- That Darn Cat (1977)
- The Absent-Minded Professor
- The Adventures of André and Wally B.
- The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin
- The Adventures of Huck and Finn
- The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
- The African Lion
- The Apple Dumpling Gang
- The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again
- The Aristocats
- The Avengers
- The Band Concert
- The Barefoot Executive
- The Bears and I
- The BFG
- The Big Green
- The Biscuit Eater
- The Black Cauldron
- The Black Hole
- The Blue Umbrella
- The Boys: The Sherman Brothers Story
- The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
- The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
- The Castaway Cowboy
- The Cat from Outer Space
- The Cheetah Girls
- The Cheetah Girls 2
- The Cheetah Girls: One World
- The Christmas Star
- The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe
- The Color of Friendship
- The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes
- The Count of Monte Cristo
- The Country Bears
- The Emperorer’s New Groove
- The Even Stevens Movie
- The Finest Hours
- The Flood
- The Fox and the Hound
- The Fox and the Hound 2
- The Game Plan
- The Ghosts of Buxley Hall
- The Gods Must Be Crazy
- The Good Dinosaur
- The Great Mouse Detective
- The Greatest Game Ever Played
- The Haunted Mansion
- The Help
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
- The Horse Whisperer
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- The Incredible Dr. Pol: Blue Ribbon Kids
- The Incredible Journey
- The Incredibles
- The Incredibles 2
- The Jennie Project
- The Journey of Natty Gan
- The Jungle Book (1967)
- The Jungle Book (2016)
- The Jungle Book 2
- The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story
- The Kid
- The Last Song
- The Legend of Mordu
- The Lion King (1994)
- The Lion King 1 1/2
- The Lion King 2: Simba’s Pride
- The Little Mermaid
- The Little Mermaid 2: Return to the Sea
- The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning
- The Little Whirlwind
- The Living Desert
- The Lizzie McGuire Movie
- The Lone Ranger
- The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great
- The Love Bug (1969)
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- The Mighty Ducks
- The Million Dollar Duck
- The Mistle Tones
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- The Muppet Movie
- The Muppets (2011)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- The Odd Life of Timothy Green
- The Other Me
- The Pacifier
- The Parent Trap (1961)
- The Parent Trap (1998)
- The Pirate Fairy
- The Pixar Story
- The Prince and the Pauper
- The Princess and the Frog
- The Princess Diaries
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- The Proof Point
- The Proud Family Movie
- The Radiator Springs 500 1/2
- The Reluctant Dragon
- The Rescuers Down Under
- The Rocketeer
- The Rookie
- The Sandlot
- The Santa Clause
- The Santa Clause 2
- The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Claus
- The Scream Team
- The Search for Santa Paws
- The Secret of the Magic Gourd
- The Shaggy D.A.
- The Shaggy Dog (1959)
- The Shaggy Dog (2006)
- The Sign of Zorro
- The Simpsons Movie
- The Skeleton Dance
- The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
- The Sound of Music
- The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men
- The Strongest Man in the World
- The Suite Life Movie
- The Swap
- The Sword in the Stone
- The Thirteenth Year
- The Three Caballeros
- The Three Musketeers
- The Tigger Movie
- The Ugly Daschund
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- The Vanishing Prairie
- The Wild
- The Wise Little Hen
- The Wizards Return: Alex vs Alex
- The Young Black Stallion
- Thor
- Thor: Ragnarok
- Thor: The Dark World
- Those Calloways
- Three Days
- Three Little Pigs
- Three Men and a Baby
- Three Men and a Little Lady
- Tiger Cruise
- ‘Til Dad do us Part
- Tini: The New Life of Violetta
- Tinker Bell
- Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
- Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast
- Titanic: 20 Years Later with James Cameron
- Tom and Huck
- Tomorrowland
- Toy Story
- Toy Story 2
- Toy Story 3
- Toy Story Toons: Hawaiian Vacation
- Toy Story Toons: Partysaurus Rex
- Toy Story Toons: Small Fry
- Trail of the Panda
- Treasure Buddies
- Treasure Island
- Treasure of Matecumbe
- Treasure Planet
- Tree Climbing Lions
- Tron
- Tron Legacy
- Tru Confessions
- Tuck Everlasting
- Turner and Hooch
- Twas the Night
- Twitches
- Twitches Too
- Under the Sea: A Descendants Short Story
- Under the Tuscan Sun
- Underdog
- Unidentified Flying Oddball
- Up
- Up, Up, and Away
- U.S. Secret Service: On the Front Line
- Valiant
- Waking Sleeping Beauty
- Wall-E
- Walt and El Grupo
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
- What About Bob?
- When In Rome
- While You Were Sleeping
- Whispers: An Elephant’s Tale
- White Fang
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit
- Willow
- Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise
- Winnie the Pooh
- Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
- Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo
- Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
- World’s Greatest Dogs
- Wreck-it Ralph
- You Again
- You Lucky Dog
- You Wish
- Your Friend the Rat
- Zapped
- Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century
- Zenon: The Zequel
- Zenon: Z3
- Zombies (2018)
- Zootopia
DISNEY+ | Series de TV
- 101 Dalmatians
- Adventures of the Gummi Bears
- Agent Carter
- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- American Dragon: Jake Long
- Andi Mack
- A.N.T. Farm
- Ant-Man Shorts
- Austin and Ally
- Avengers Assemble
- Avengers: Secret Wars (Shorts)
- Best Friends Whenever
- Big City Greens
- Big City Greens (Shorts)
- Big Hero 6: The Series
- Big Hero 6: The Series (Shorts)
- Billy Dilley’s Super Duper Subterranean Summer
- Bizaardvark
- Bonkers
- Boy Meets World
- Brain Games
- Brandy and Mr. Whiskers
- Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp
- Bunk’d
- Chip n Dale: Rescue Rangers
- Coop and Cami Ask the World
- Coop and Cami Ask the World (Shorts)
- Crash and Bernstein
- Darkwing Duck
- Descendants: Wicked World (Shorts)
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings
- Disney Junior Music Nursery Rhymes
- Doc McStuffins
- Dog Whisperer with Caesar Millan
- Doug
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet
- Drain the Oceans
- DuckTales (1987)
- DuckTales (2017)
- DuckTales Shorts
- Elena of Avalor (Shorts)
- Even Stevens
- Fantastic Four (1994)
- Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes
- Fast Layne
- Gargoyles
- Girl Meets World
- Goldie and Bear
- Good Luck Charlie
- Goof Troop
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted
- Gravity Falls
- Gravity Falls: Shorts
- Great Migrations
- Guardians of the Galaxy (2015)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (Shorts)
- Handy Manny
- Henry Hungglemonster
- Hercules
- Hostile Planet
- I Didn’t Do It
- Imagination Movers
- Inhumans
- Iron Man (1994)
- Iron Man: Armored Adventures
- Jake and the Never Land Pirates
- Jessie
- JONAS
- K.C. Undercover
- Kickin’ It
- Kim Possible
- Kingdom of the White Wolf
- Kirby Buckets
- Lab Rats
- Lab Rats: Elite Force
- Legend of the Three Caballeros
- Lego Disney Frozen: Northern Lights (Shorts)
- Lego Star Wars: All Stars
- Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales
- Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures
- Lego Star Wars: The Resistance Rises
- Life Below Zero
- Lilo and Stitch
- Little Einsteins
- Liv and Maddie
- Lizzie McGuire (2001)
- Lost Treasures of the Maya
- Marvel Rising: Initiation
- Marvel’s Rocket and Groot
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Shorts)
- Marvel Super Hero Adventures
- Marvel Ultimate Comics
- Mech X4
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers
- Mickey Mouse (Shorts)
- Mighty Ducks
- Mighty Med
- Miles from Tomorrowland
- Milo Murphy’s Law
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir
- Muppet Babies
- Muppet Moments (Shorts)
- My Friends Tigger and Pooh
- One Strange Rock
- Origins: The Journey of Humankind
- Out of the Box
- Phil of the Future
- Phineas and Ferb
- PJ Masks
- Puppy Dog Pals
- Quack Pack
- Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja
- Raven’s Home
- Recess
- Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue
- Shake it Up
- Sheriff Callie’s Wild West
- Silver Surfer (1998)
- Smart Guy
- So Weird
- Sofia the First
- Sonny With a Chance
- Soy Luna
- Special Agent Oso
- Spider-Man (1981)
- Spider-Man (1994)
- Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends
- Spider-Man Unlimited
- Spider-Woman (1979)
- Star vs the Forces of Evil
- Star Wars Blips
- Star Wars: Forces of Destiny (Shorts)
- Star Wars: Rebels
- Star Wars: Rebels (Shorts)
- Star Wars: Resistance
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Stuck in the Middle
- Supercar Megabuild
- Sydney to the Max
- Take Two with Phineas and Ferb (Shorts)
- Talespin
- Tangled: The Series
- Tangled: Short Cuts (Shorts)
- Teachers Pet
- That’s So Raven
- The 7D
- The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes
- The Avengers: United They Stand
- The Book of Once Upon a Time
- The Book of Pooh
- The Emperor’s New School
- The Incredible Dr. Pol
- The Incredible Hulk
- The Lion Guard
- The Little Mermaid
- The Muppets
- The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- The Replacements
- The Simpsons
- The Suite Life of Zack and Cody
- The Suite Life on Deck
- Timon and Pumbaa
- Tron: Uprising
- Ultimate Spider-Man
- Vampirina
- Violetta
- Walk the Prank
- Wild Yellowstone
- Wizards of Waverly Place
- Wolverine and the X-Men
- X-Men (1992)
- X-Men Evolution
