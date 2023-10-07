Manchester City visit Arsenal this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, on matchday 8 of the Premier League. The Emirates Stadium will host the duel between the Gunners and Julián Álvarez’s side, who need to win to retain top spot in the standings. Find out the line-ups, how to watch and where to watch live on TV and Stream and more.

While Arsenal are coming off a 2-1 loss to Lens in the Champions League, their form in the Premier League is diametrically opposed: they are in third place with 17 points and are coming off a 4-0 win over Bournemouth. If they win, they would climb to the top of the league.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are coming off a 3-1 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League, but suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Wolves in their last Premier League outing. The Citizens are top of the table with 18 points, but need a win if they are to stay there.

How to watch the game Arsenal vs. Manchester City?

GAME ARSENAL VS. MANCHESTER CITY DATE Sunday, Oct. 8 TIME 4:30 p.m. UK | 11:30 a. m. ET | 10:30 a. m. CT | 9:30 a. m. MT | 8:30 a. m. PT TV ESPN, Peacock LIVE STREAM ESPN+, Fubo TV, Peacock Premium LOCATION Emirates Stadium (London, England)

What time does Arsenal vs. Manchester City kick off?

The game between Arsenal vs. Manchester City will be played on Sunday, October 8 with kick off at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. UK. The game will be played at Emirates Stadium of London, England.

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Arsenal vs. Manchester City in USA?

You can watch Arsenal vs. Manchester City live on ESPN and Peacock in the United States. In Canada you can watch it on FuboTV and in the UK on Sky Sports.

You can also watch live on ESPN+, Fubo TV and Peacock Premium platforms.

Schedules in Mexico and Central America to watch Arsenal vs. Manchester City live

Puerto Rico: 11:30 a.m.

Dominican Republic: 11:30 a.m.

Canada: 11:30 a.m.

Panama: 10:30 a. m.

Mexico: 9:30 a. m.

Costa Rica: 9:30 a. m.

Honduras: 9:30 a. m.

Guatemala: 9:30 a. m.

El Salvador: 9:30 a. m.

Nicaragua: 9:30 a. m.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Possible alignments

Arsenal: Raya; Tomiyasi, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice Thomas Partey, Odeggard (C); Havertz, Trossard y Gabriel Jesus.

Raya; Tomiyasi, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice Thomas Partey, Odeggard (C); Havertz, Trossard y Gabriel Jesus. Manchester City: Ederson; Walker (C), Rubén Dias, Gvardiol, Aké; Stones, Kovacic; Bernardo Silva, Foden, Dokú; Haaland.

How many times have Arsenal beat Manchester City?

Arsenal have 12 consecutive Premier League defeats against Manchester City, with 33 goals scored and 5 conceded. In the head-to-head record, Arsenal lead the series 23-10-19 in terms of Premier League matches. Manchester City won both matches last season, which was ultimately decisive in Arsenal becoming Premier League champions.