Check the schedules and broadcast channels to watch Arsenal FC vs. Tottenham for matchday 6 of the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium. (Photo: AFP)
and are the center of attention on matchday 6 of the in what will be a new edition of the London derby that will be played on Sunday, September 24 at the Emirates Stadium. After going close last season and splashing the cash on reinforcements over the summer, Mikel Arteta’s side have their sights set on the Premier League title this term and though they’re yet to find top gear. Check the schedules, TV channels and probable lineups for this great English football match between the Gunners and Spurs.

With 13 points after 5 games played, Arsenal and Tottenham share second place in the Premier League standings. Manchester is the only leader with 15. Therefore, the London derby could be key in the goal of the title as they are two direct rivals.

The team led by Mikel Arteta has just beaten Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park with a goal from Leandro Trossard. However, the best was the great performance they gave in the Champions League where they defeated PSV Eindhoven 4-0 with goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and, again, Trossard.

Spurs, meanwhile, had to do their best to beat Sheffield United 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The goals for the team led by Ange Postecoglou were from Richardlison and Dejan Kulusevski.

Where and How to watch the game Arsenal vs. Tottenham

GAMEARSENAL VS. TOTTENHAM
DATESunday, Sept. 24
TIME2 pm BST; 9 am ET | 8:00 am CT | 7:00 am MT | 6:00 am PT
TVSky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live (UK)
LIVE STREAMSKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, (UK) | Peacock, SiriusXM FC (USA)
LOCATIONEmirates Stadium, London (England)

What time does Arsenal vs. Tottenham kick off?

This match between Arsenal and Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, September 24 at 9 am (ET) local time in Miami, Florida; 6:00 am (PT) local time in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:

COUNTRYDATEKICKOFF TIME
USA / CANSunday, Sept. 249 a. m. ET
USA / CANSunday, Sept. 248 a. m. CT
USA / CANSunday, Sept. 247 a. m. MT
USA / CANSunday, Sept. 246 a. m. PT
United Kingdom, UKSunday, Sept. 242 p. m. BST
AustraliaSunday, Sept. 2411 p. m. AEST
IndiaSunday, Sept. 246:30 p. m. IST
Hong KongSunday, Sept. 249 p. m. HKT
MalaysiaSunday, Sept. 249 p. m. MYT
SingaporeSunday, Sept. 249 p. m. SGT
New ZealandMonday, Sept. 251 a. m. NZST
FranceSunday, Sept. 243 p. m. CEST
GermanySunday, Sept. 243 p. m. CEST
ItalySunday, Sept. 243 p. m. CEST
SpainSunday, Sept. 243 p. m. CEST
Puerto RicoSunday, Sept. 249 a. m. AST
Dominican RepublicSunday, Sept. 249 a. m. AST
MexicoSunday, Sept. 247 a. m. CST

Arsenal vs. Tottenham live stream, TV channel

Below we explain how to watch this 2023-24 Premier League match in selected areas of the main regions of the world:

RegionTVStreaming
USA-Peacock, SiriusXM FC
Canada-fuboTV Canada
United Kingdom, UKSky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 LiveSKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD
Australia-Optus Sport
IndiaStar Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Hong KongNow E, 620 Now Premier League TVNow Player, 621 Now Premier League 1, 622 Now Premier League 2
MalaysiaAstro SuperSport 3, sookaAstro Go
Singapore221 Hub Premier 1StarHub TV+
New ZealandSky Sport 1 NZSky Sport NOW
Saudi Arabia-beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
FranceCanal+ FranceFree
GermanySky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier LeagueWOW, Sky Go
ItalySky Sport 4K, Sky Sport UnoSKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Spain-DAZN, DAZN 2

Who will be the referee for the Arsensal vs. Tottenham match?

English Rob Jones will be the main referee for Arsenal-Tottenham match on matchday 6 of the Premier League 2023-24.

  • Referee: Rob Jones
  • Assistants: Lee Betts, Wade Smith
  • Fourth official: Michael Salisbury
  • VAR: Paul Tierney
  • Assistant VAR: Harry Lennard

Where and how to watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham in USA?

You can live stream the 2023-24 Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur on Peacock and SiriusXM FC.

Where and how to watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham in UK?

You can live stream the 2023-24 Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD.

Where and how to watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham in India?

You can live stream the 2023-24 Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur on Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP.

Where and how to watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham in New Zealand?

You can live stream the 2023-24 Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur on Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW.

Where and how to watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham in Australia?

You can live stream the 2023-24 Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur on Optus Sport.

Where and how to watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham in Saudi Arabia?

You can live stream the 2023-24 Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur on beIN SPORTS CONNECT and TOD.

What time and where to watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham in Florida?

Starting at 9:00 am ET, citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham live, online and in real time on the Peacock and SiriusXM FC streaming platforms in cities such as Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Cape Coral, Port Saint. Lucie, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Orlando, Tallahassee and Pompano Beach.

What time and where to watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham in New York?

Starting at 9:00 am ET, citizens of the state of New York will be able to watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham live, online and in real time on the Peacock and SiriusXM FC streaming platforms in cities such as Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx and Staten Island.

What time and where to watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham in Texas?

Starting at 8:00 am CT, citizens of the state of Texas will be able to watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham live, online and in real time on the Peacock and SiriusXM FC streaming platforms in cities such as Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, El Paso, Arlington, Corpus Christi, Plano and Lubbock.

What time and where to watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham in Arizona?

Starting at 7:00 am MT, citizens of the state of Arizona will be able to watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham live, online and in real time on the Peacock and SiriusXM FC streaming platforms in cities such as Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbet, Tempe, Peoria and Surprise.

What time and where to watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham in California?

Starting at 6:00 am PT, citizens of the state of California will be able to watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham live, online and in real time on the Peacock and SiriusXM FC streaming platforms in cities such as Los Ángeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San José Fresno, Long Beach, Sacramento, Oakland, Santa Ana and Anaheim.

What time and where to watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham from Washington DC?

Starting at 6:00 am PT, citizens of the state of Washington DC will be able to watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham live, online and in real time on the Peacock and SiriusXM FC streaming platforms in cities such as Seattle, Bellevue, Spokane, Tacoma, Redmond, Aberdeen and Olympia.

Arsenal vs Tottenham predicted lineups

  • Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Havertz, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.
  • Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son, Solomon.

Arsenal vs. Tottenham FAQ

  • When is kick-off? Sunday 24 September
  • What time is kick-off? 14:00 (BST)
  • Where is it played? Emirates Stadium
  • TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports Main Event (UK) / Peacock (US) / fuboTV (Canada)
  • Referee? Robert Jones
