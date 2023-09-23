Arsenal and Tottenham are the center of attention on matchday 6 of the Premier League in what will be a new edition of the London derby that will be played on Sunday, September 24 at the Emirates Stadium. After going close last season and splashing the cash on reinforcements over the summer, Mikel Arteta’s side have their sights set on the Premier League title this term and though they’re yet to find top gear. Check the schedules, TV channels and probable lineups for this great English football match between the Gunners and Spurs.

With 13 points after 5 games played, Arsenal and Tottenham share second place in the Premier League standings. Manchester is the only leader with 15. Therefore, the London derby could be key in the goal of the title as they are two direct rivals.

The team led by Mikel Arteta has just beaten Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park with a goal from Leandro Trossard. However, the best was the great performance they gave in the Champions League where they defeated PSV Eindhoven 4-0 with goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and, again, Trossard.

Spurs, meanwhile, had to do their best to beat Sheffield United 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The goals for the team led by Ange Postecoglou were from Richardlison and Dejan Kulusevski.

Where and How to watch the game Arsenal vs. Tottenham

GAME ARSENAL VS. TOTTENHAM DATE Sunday, Sept. 24 TIME 2 pm BST; 9 am ET | 8:00 am CT | 7:00 am MT | 6:00 am PT TV Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live (UK) LIVE STREAM SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, (UK) | Peacock, SiriusXM FC (USA) LOCATION Emirates Stadium, London (England)

What time does Arsenal vs. Tottenham kick off?

This match between Arsenal and Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, September 24 at 9 am (ET) local time in Miami, Florida; 6:00 am (PT) local time in Los Angeles, California .

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:

COUNTRY DATE KICKOFF TIME USA / CAN Sunday, Sept. 24 9 a. m. ET USA / CAN Sunday, Sept. 24 8 a. m. CT USA / CAN Sunday, Sept. 24 7 a. m. MT USA / CAN Sunday, Sept. 24 6 a. m. PT United Kingdom, UK Sunday, Sept. 24 2 p. m. BST Australia Sunday, Sept. 24 11 p. m. AEST India Sunday, Sept. 24 6:30 p. m. IST Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 24 9 p. m. HKT Malaysia Sunday, Sept. 24 9 p. m. MYT Singapore Sunday, Sept. 24 9 p. m. SGT New Zealand Monday, Sept. 25 1 a. m. NZST France Sunday, Sept. 24 3 p. m. CEST Germany Sunday, Sept. 24 3 p. m. CEST Italy Sunday, Sept. 24 3 p. m. CEST Spain Sunday, Sept. 24 3 p. m. CEST Puerto Rico Sunday, Sept. 24 9 a. m. AST Dominican Republic Sunday, Sept. 24 9 a. m. AST Mexico Sunday, Sept. 24 7 a. m. CST

Arsenal vs. Tottenham live stream, TV channel

Below we explain how to watch this 2023-24 Premier League match in selected areas of the main regions of the world:

Region TV Streaming USA - Peacock, SiriusXM FC Canada - fuboTV Canada United Kingdom, UK Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD Australia - Optus Sport India Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1 JioTV, Hotstar VIP Hong Kong Now E, 620 Now Premier League TV Now Player, 621 Now Premier League 1, 622 Now Premier League 2 Malaysia Astro SuperSport 3, sooka Astro Go Singapore 221 Hub Premier 1 StarHub TV+ New Zealand Sky Sport 1 NZ Sky Sport NOW Saudi Arabia - beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD France Canal+ France Free Germany Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League WOW, Sky Go Italy Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno SKY Go Italia, NOW TV Spain - DAZN, DAZN 2

Who will be the referee for the Arsensal vs. Tottenham match?

English Rob Jones will be the main referee for Arsenal-Tottenham match on matchday 6 of the Premier League 2023-24.

Referee: Rob Jones

Assistants: Lee Betts, Wade Smith

Fourth official: Michael Salisbury

VAR: Paul Tierney

Assistant VAR: Harry Lennard

Arsenal vs Tottenham predicted lineups

Arsenal : Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Havertz, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Havertz, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Trossard. Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son, Solomon.

