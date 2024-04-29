The European Classic between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will be played this Tuesday, April 30, for the first leg of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League semifinals from the Allianz Arena stadium in Germany. Here I explain all the details you need to know to watch the game with the preview, lineups, schedules and television channels in the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries around the world.

For decades, Germany was an inhospitable terrain for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, in particular, was the ‘ogre’ of the Spanish team, although this trend has changed in recent years, in which the white team has eliminated its rivals on three consecutive occasions. the germans.

Tuesday’s match at the Allianz Arena will be the 27th meeting between both teams, being the European match that has been repeated the most times in history: Real Madrid won twelve of them, while the Germans won eleven. On three occasions they signed the tables.

Despite these numbers, the ‘Rekordmeister’, who has six continental titles, was the real ‘beast black’ of the meringues, who with 14 European Cups, have the record for victories in this tournament.

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid

MATCH SCORE GOALS BAYERN MUNICH (GER) - - REAL MADRID (ESP) - -

Where and How to watch the game Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid

GAME BAYERN MUNICH VS. REAL MADRID DATE Tuesday, April 30 TIME 3:00 p. m. ET | 2:00 p. m. CT | 1:00 p. m. MT | 12:00 p. m. PT TV CBS, TUDN USA, Univision LIVE STREAM Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount+, ViX LOCATION Allianz Arena Stadium, Munich (Germany)

Possible alignments Bayern vs. Real Madrid

Bayern Munich (1-4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Kim, Dier, Davies; Goretzka, Pavlovic; Muller, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.

Neuer; Kimmich, Kim, Dier, Davies; Goretzka, Pavlovic; Muller, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane. Real Madrid (1-4-3-1-2): Lunin; Vazquez, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior.

What time does Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid kick off?

This match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena Stadium on Tuesday, April 30 at 3:00 p.m. (ET) local time in Miami, Florida; 12:00 pm. (PT) local time in Los Angeles, California .

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:

COUNTRY DATE KICKOFF TIME USA / CAN Tuesday, April 30 3 p. m. ET USA / CAN Tuesday, April 30 2 p. m. CT USA / CAN Tuesday, April 30 1 p. m. MT USA / CAN Tuesday, April 30 12 p. m. PT United Kingdom, UK Tuesday, April 30 8 p. m. BST Australia Wenesday, May 01 5 a. m. AEST India Wenesday, May 01 12:30 a. m. IST Hong Kong Wenesday, May 01 3 a. m. HKT Malaysia Wenesday, May 01 3 a. m. MYT Singapore Wenesday, May 01 3 a. m. SGT New Zealand Wenesday, May 01 7 a. m. NZST France Tuesday, April 30 9 p. m. CEST Germany Tuesday, April 30 9 p. m. CEST Italy Tuesday, April 30 9 p. m. CEST Spain Tuesday, April 30 9 p. m. CEST Puerto Rico Tuesday, April 30 3 p. m. AST Dominican Republic Tuesday, April 30 3 p. m. AST México Tuesday, April 30 1 p. m. CST

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid live stream, TV channel

Below we explain how to watch this 2023-24 UEFA Champions League match in selected areas of the main regions of the world:

Region TV Streaming USA CBS, TUDN USA, Univision Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount+, ViX Canada - DAZN United Kingdom, UK TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate Discovery+ App, Discovery+ Australia - City Sport India JioTV, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 SONY LIV Hong Kong beIN Sports 5 Hong Kong beIN Sports Connect Hong Kong Malaysia - beIN Sports Connect Malaysia Singapore - beIN Sports Connect Singapore New Zealand - beIN Sports Connect New Zealand Saudi Arabia beIN Sports HD 4 beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD France RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport and direct beIN SPORTS CONNECT Germany - Amazon Prime Video Italy Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, Canale 5 SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 251 Spain Movistar Liga de Campeones Movistar+

Who will be the referee for the Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid match?

The Frenchman Clément Turpin will be the main referee of the match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid for the UEFA Champions League semi-final. Here is the list of confirmed referees:

Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)

Assistant 1: Benjamin Pages (FRA)

Assistant 2: Nicolas Danos (FRA)

Fourth official: Sandro Schärer (SWI)

VAR: Jerome Brisard (FRA)

AVAR: Willy Delajod (FRA)

Where and how to watch Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid in USA?

You can live stream the 2024-23 UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid on CBS, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount+, ViX.

Where and how to watch Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid in United Kingdom?

You can live stream the 2024-23 UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, Discovery+ App and Discovery+.

Where and how to watch Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid in India?

You can live stream the 2024-23 UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid on JioTV, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 and SONY Live.

Where and how to watch Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid in New Zealand?

You can live stream the 2024-23 UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid on beIN Sports Connect New Zealand.

Where and how to watch Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid in Australia?

You can live stream the 2024-23 UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid on City Sport.

Where and how to watch Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia?

You can live stream the 2024-23 UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid on beIN Sport 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT and TOD.

What time and where to watch Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid in Florida?

Starting at 3:00 pm ET, citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch Bayern Munich and Real Madrid live, online and in real time on CBS, TUDN USA, Univision and the streaming platforms of Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount Plus and ViX in cities such as Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Cape Coral, Port Saint Lucie, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Orlando, Tallahassee and Pompano Beach.

What time and where to watch Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid in Nueva York?

What time and where to watch Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid in Texas?

What time and where to watch Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid in Arizona?

What time and where to watch Bayern Munich vs. real Madrid in California?

What time and where to watch Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid in Washington DC?

