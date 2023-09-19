Bayern Munich begins its adventure in Group A of the UEFA Champions League against Manchester United this September 20 at 3 p.m. ET at the Allianz Arena stadium. The match is broadcast in the United States on the streaming services Paramount+, Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision NOW, ViX and TUDN.com.

Star signing of the German champion, Harry Kane will make his debut with Bayern in the Champions League at the Allianz Arena and will do so against an old acquaintance, Manchester United.

The former Tottehnam player, who changed the Premier League for the Bundesliga in search of titles, does not have good memories of his duels against the ‘Red Devils’: in 19 games against United as a ‘Spurs’ player, the England captain only they won six and barely scored five goals.

But if there is a team that can help break this statistic, it is Bayern, which since the fateful 1999 Champions League final (2-1 English victory with a comeback in stoppage time), has only lost one game of the eight played against United and won all three quarter-final ties played.

Where and How to watch the game Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United

GAME BAYERN MUNICH VS. MANCHESTER UNITED DATE Wenesday, Sept. 20 TIME 3:00 p. m. ET | 2:00 p. m. CT | 1:00 p. m. MT | 12:00 p. m. PT TV CBS, TUDN USA, Univision LIVE STREAM Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount+, ViX LOCATION Allianz Arena Stadium, Munich (Germany)

Lineups Bayern vs. Man. United

Bayern Munich : Ulreich; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka, Muller; Sane, Gnabry, Kane.

: Ulreich; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka, Muller; Sane, Gnabry, Kane. Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Martinez, Lindelof, Reguillon; Casemiro, Eriksen, McTominay; Rashford, Bruno, Hojlund.

What time does Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United kick off?

This match between Bayern Munich and Manchester United at the Allianz Arena Stadium on Tuesday, September 20 at 3:00 p.m. (ET) local time in Miami, Florida; 12:00 pm. (PT) local time in Los Angeles, California .

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:

COUNTRY DATE KICKOFF TIME USA / CAN Wenesday, Sept. 20 3 p. m. ET USA / CAN Wenesday, Sept. 20 2 p. m. CT USA / CAN Wenesday, Sept. 20 1 p. m. MT USA / CAN Wenesday, Sept. 20 12 p. m. PT United Kingdom, UK Wenesday, Sept. 20 8 p. m. BST Australia Thursday, Sept. 21 5 a. m. AEST India Thursday, Sept. 21 12:30 a. m. IST Hong Kong Thursday, Sept. 21 3 a. m. HKT Malaysia Thursday, Sept. 21 3 a. m. MYT Singapore Thursday, Sept. 21 3 a. m. SGT New Zealand Thursday, Sept. 21 7 a. m. NZST France Wenesday, Sept. 20 9 p. m. CEST Germany Wenesday, Sept. 20 9 p. m. CEST Italy Wenesday, Sept. 20 9 p. m. CEST Spain Wenesday, Sept. 20 9 p. m. CEST Puerto Rico Wenesday, Sept. 20 3 p. m. AST Dominican Republic Wenesday, Sept. 20 3 p. m. AST México Wenesday, Sept. 20 1 p. m. CST

Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United live stream, TV channel

Below we explain how to watch this 2023-24 UEFA Champions League match in selected areas of the main regions of the world:

Region TV Streaming USA CBS, TUDN USA, Univision Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount+, ViX Canada - DAZN United Kingdom, UK TNT Sports 4 Discovery+ App, Discovery+ Australia - Stan Sport India SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD SONY LIV Hong Kong beIN Sports 5 Hong Kong beIN Sports Connect Hong Kong Malaysia - beIN Sports Connect Malaysia Singapore - beIN Sports Connect Singapore New Zealand - beIN Sports Connect New Zealand Saudi Arabia beIN Sports HD 4 beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD France Free, beIN Sports 3 beIN SPORTS CONNECT Germany - DAZN 2, DAZN Italy Sky Sport 255 Mediaset Infinity Spain Movistar Liga de Campeones Movistar+

Who will be the referee for the Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United match?

Swede Glenn Nyberg will be the main referee for Bayern-Man. United match on matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24.

Referee: Glenn Nyberg (SWE)

Assistant 1: Mahbod Beigi (SWE)

Assistant 2: Andreas Soderqvist (SWE)

Fourth official: Adam Labeback (SWE)

VAR: Polvan Boekel (NED)

AVAR: Alejandro Hernández (ESP)

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United in USA?

You can live stream the 2024-23 UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Manchester United on CBS, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount+, ViX.

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United in United Kingdom?

You can live stream the 2024-23 UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Manchester United on TNT Sports 4, Discovery+ App and Discovery+.

Where and how to live stream Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United in India?

You can live stream the 2024-23 UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Manchester United on SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD and SONY Live.

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United in New Zealand?

You can live stream the 2024-23 UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Manchester United on beIN Sports Connect New Zealand.

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United in Australia?

You can live stream the 2024-23 UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Manchester United on Stan Sport.

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United in Saudi Arabia?

You can live stream the 2024-23 UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Manchester United on beIN Sport 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT and TOD.

What time and where to watch Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United in Florida?

Starting at 3:00 pm ET, citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch Bayern Munich and Manchester United live, online and in real time on CBS, TUDN USA, Univision and the streaming platforms of Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount Plus and ViX in cities such as Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Cape Coral, Port Saint Lucie, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Orlando, Tallahassee and Pompano Beach.

What time and where to watch Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United in Nueva York?

Starting at 3:00 pm ET, citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch Bayern Munich and Manchester United live, online and in real time on CBS, TUDN USA, Univision and the streaming platforms of Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount Plus and ViX in cities such as Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx and Staten Island.

What time and where to watch Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United in Texas?

Starting at 2:00 pm CT, citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch Bayern Munich and Manchester United live, online and in real time on CBS, TUDN USA, Univision and the streaming platforms of Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount Plus and ViX in cities such as Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, El Paso, Arlington, Corpus Christi, Plano and Lubbock.

What time and where to watch Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United in Arizona?

Starting at 1:00 pm MT, citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch Bayern Munich and Manchester United live, online and in real time on CBS, TUDN USA, Univision and the streaming platforms of Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount Plus and ViX in cities such as Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbet, Tempe, Peoria and Surprise.

What time and where to watch Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United in California?

Starting at 12:00 pm PT, citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch Bayern Munich and Manchester United live, online and in real time on CBS, TUDN USA, Univision and the streaming platforms of Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount Plus and ViX in cities such as Los Ángeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San José Fresno, Long Beach, Sacramento, Oakland, Santa Ana and Anaheim.

What time and where to watch Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United from Washington DC?

Starting at 12:00 pm PT, citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch Bayern Munich and Manchester United live, online and in real time on CBS, TUDN USA, Univision and the streaming platforms of Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount Plus and ViX in cities such as Seattle, Bellevue, Spokane, Tacoma, Redmond, Aberdeen and Olympia.