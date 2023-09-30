The Mexican Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez is determined to demonstrate this Saturday, September 30, that he is still among the best boxers in the world pound for pound in the unusual and exciting fight against the American Jermell Charlo, a duel between undisputed champions. The main event will take place starting at 11:15 p.m. ET (10:15 p.m. CT, 9:15 p.m. MT, 8:15 p.m. PT) in the ring at the T-Mobile Arenas in Las Vegas. Check the schedules and channels to see the full fight.

Álvarez owns the four super middleweight belts (168 pounds - 76.2 kg) while Charlo owns the super welterweight belts (154 - 69.8).

In the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (Nevada), ‘Canelo’ will display for the third time his WBO (World Boxing Organization), WBA (World Boxing Association), WBC (World Council) and IBF (International Boxing Federation) titles. ). ) against a Charlo who agreed to fight two categories above his own to fight with the Mexican media star.

BOXING FIGHT CANELO ALVAREZ VS. JERMELL CHARLO DATE September 30th, 2023 START TIME 11:15 p.m. ET | 10:15 p.m. CT | 9:15 p.m. MT | 8:15 p.m. PT TV TBA LIVE STREAM Showtime PPV (USA) | Showtime PPV (CANADA) | UK (DAZN) VENUE T-Mobile Arena LOCATION Las Vegas, Nevada (United States) WEIGHT CLASS Super middleweight MAIN EVENT CANELO VS. CHARLO ODDS Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (c) -420 | Jermell Charlo +320

Canelo is important for boxing

Canelo’s fights continue to be one of the biggest attractions in the boxing world but, at 33 years old and with more than 60 fights under his belt, voices are growing that point to a recent decline in his level, especially following his resounding defeat. last year against the Russian Dmitrii Bivol, the first in almost a decade.

After this fight, in which Álvarez risked moving up to middle heavyweight (175 - 79.4), the Mexican settled the trilogy in his favor without brilliance against an aging Gennadiy Golovkin and was also unable to knock out the British John Ryder in Guadalajara.

Who is Jermell Charlo?

Charlo, his next rival, is precisely one of the boxers who has publicly criticized the recent performances of ‘Canelo’, who has a career record of 59 wins (39 by knockout), 2 draws and 2 losses.

In a video, the twin brother of fellow boxer Jermall Charlo mocked Álvarez for his fight against Ryder and assured that boxing like this it is impossible for him to beat him.

Weighing results Canelo Álvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

Mexican boxing star Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and American Jermell Charlo weighed 167.4 pounds (75.9 kg) this Friday for Saturday’s exciting fight in Las Vegas between undisputed champions of their divisions.

Álvarez, 33, will be the one to put his four super middleweight belts (168 pounds - 76.2 kg) into play, while Charlo, undisputed super welterweight champion (154 - 69.8), will move up two categories for this lucrative fight against the Mexican.

At the open-air weigh-in ceremony, both fighters appeared relaxed face to face on the stage in front of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (Nevada), the scene of the fight, where a crowd of fans eager to record the show with their cell phones under the sound of mariachis.

“It’s time to fight,” Charlo stressed, ensuring that he doesn’t mind that Álvarez was the center of attention in the preparations for the fight.

Who is the favorite of the Canelo vs Charlo fight?

Although Álvarez is emerging as a favorite, Charlo has the speed and punching power necessary to put him in trouble.

The Louisiana fighter, also 33 years old, arrives at the event with a record of 35 wins (19 by knockout), 1 loss and 1 draw and about 12 pounds (5.4 kg) heavier than any other fight like professional.

Both Charlo and Canelo himself assured that the size difference will not be a crucial factor in the fight.

“I did it before and I felt good. So it’s going to be a great fight and I’m ready for everything,” said the Mexican, who has a career record of 59 wins (39 by knockout), 2 draws and 2 losses.

The boxer from Guadalajara has acknowledged that he has many doubts to dispel about his current level, especially in the wake of his resounding defeat last year against the Russian Dmitrii Bivol, the first in almost a decade, and his last two lackluster victories over Gennady. Golovkin and John Ryder.

Álvarez, owner of the four super middleweight belts (168 pounds - 76.2 kg), and Charlo, who owns the super welterweight belts (154 - 69.8), faced each other for the last press conference before the fight in Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (Nevada).

What boxing titles are in the fight?

The 33-year-old boxer from Guadalajara (western Mexico) will seek a third successful defense of his WBO (World Boxing Organization), WBA (World Association), WBC (World Council) and IBF (International Federation) titles.

On his side, Charlo, also 33 years old, will try to become the undisputed champion of two different weights by winning a fight in two categories above his own.

“Canelo’ is a different fighter, he has done everything in this sport and he has nothing to prove,” Charlo conceded at the start of the conference at the MGM Grand hotel in the gaming capital. “But I’m a warrior. I don’t think he’s ever faced a boxer of my caliber.”

“Jermell is right, I have nothing to prove. But at this moment I do have something to prove to him,” Álvarez responded. “He never believed in my abilities and now I have the opportunity to show them to him and that motivates me.”

“I never underestimate any fighter. I know what he is going to bring and I am ready. I have faced all types of fighters but he has not experienced this type of level,” said the Mexican. “It’s hard to explain what he’s going to find, but he’s going to feel it.”

Charlo, who became undisputed champion with a victory against the Argentine Brian Castaño in May 2022, countered the challenges by exposing the doubts around Álvarez, who still resents his unexpected defeat against the Russian Dmitry Bivol in May 2022 .

“It doesn’t matter what he says, I have come to win this fight,” stressed Charlo, six centimeters taller than his rival. “There are a lot of people who don’t believe in you but we’ll see on Saturday. If his motivation is to test his boxing skills, so be it, I’m here to win.”

Canelo vs. Charlo odds

RESULT ODDS Alvarez via decision or technical decision -135 Alvarez via KO, TKO or DQ +260 Charlo via decision or technical decision +460 Charlo via KO, TKO or DQ +900 Draw +1800

How and Where to watch Canelo vs. Charlo

The official broadcast of the fight between Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo in the United States will be exclusive to Showtime’s PPV (Pay Per View) at a price of $84.99. The streaming service is available in the states of California, Nevada, Florida, New York, Washington, Texas, New Jersey, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Utah, Colorado, North Dakota, Oregon, New Mexico, Iowa, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Dakota of North, South Dakota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kansas, Wisconsin, Virginia, Missouri, among others.

COUNTRY TV CHANNEL STREAMING USA Showtime PPV PPV.com CANADA TBA TBA UK and Ireland DAZN 1 HD DAZN AUSTRALIA TBA Main Event on Kayo

You can watch Showtime on streaming on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox ONE, tablets, PC and any mobile device (iOS and Android).

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Charlo in the UK

No UK broadcaster has yet been announced for this event. We will update this information when we have more insight into streaming the Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo fight in the United Kingdom.

How to watch Alvarez vs. Charlo in the US

If you are in the US, you will have access to the Canelo vs Charlo fight, with coverage broadcast live on SHOWTIME PPV. The price of this pay-per-view is $84.99, which also includes the full undercard for this Saturday, September 30 boxing event.

What time is the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo tonight?

Starting at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) the card Canelo vs. Charlo which will take place on Saturday, September 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main event is expected to begin around 11:15 p.m. ET (8:15 p.m. PT).

United States (Main card) : 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT, 5 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT, 5 p.m. PT United States (Main event) : 11:15 p.m. ET, 10:15 p.m. CT, 9:15 p.m. MT, 8:15 p.m. PT

: 11:15 p.m. ET, 10:15 p.m. CT, 9:15 p.m. MT, 8:15 p.m. PT Canada (Main card) : 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT, 5 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT, 5 p.m. PT Canada (Main event) : 11:15 p.m. ET, 10:15 p.m. CT, 9:15 p.m. MT, 8:15 p.m. PT

: 11:15 p.m. ET, 10:15 p.m. CT, 9:15 p.m. MT, 8:15 p.m. PT United Kingdom (UK) : Main card: 1 a.m. BST | Main event: 4:15 a. m. PT

: Main card: 1 a.m. BST | Main event: 4:15 a. m. PT Australia: Main card: 10 a.m. AEST | Main event: 1:15 p. m. AEST

Canelo vs. Charlo fight card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo; For Álvarez’s WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF super middleweight titles

Jesús Ramos Jr. vs. Erickson Lubin; light medium weight

Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios; For the vacant WBC interim welterweight title

Elías García vs. Armando Reséndiz; Middleweight

Frank Sánchez vs. Scott Alexander; Heavyweight

Gabriel Valenzuela vs. Yeis Gabriel Solano; super light

Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndre Leatherwood; Middleweight

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues light heavyweight

Curmel Moton vs. Ezequiel Flores; super featherweight

Justin Viloria vs. Angel Barrera; super featherweight

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Abimbola Osundairo; super middleweight

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Joeshon James; Middleweight

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo (face to face)

NAME Canelo Alvarez Jermell Charlo RECORD 59-2-2 35-1-1 KOS (ko %) 39 (66.1%) 19 (54.29%) WEIGHT 168 lbs (76.36 kg) 154 lbs (70 kg) HEIGHT 5′8″ (1.73 m) 6′0″ (1.83 m) REACH 701/2″ (179 cm) 73″ (185 cm) STANCE Orthodox Orthodox AGE 33 33

Profile of Canelo Alvarez

Name: Santos Saul Alvarez Barragán

Santos Saul Alvarez Barragán Nickname: Canelo

Canelo Date of birth: July 18, 1990

July 18, 1990 Place of birth: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Height: 5 ft 8 in (173 cm)

5 ft 8 in (173 cm) Weight: 168 lbs (76 kg)

168 lbs (76 kg) Stance: Orthodox

Orthodox Reach: 70.5 inches (179 cm)

70.5 inches (179 cm) Professional record: 59-2-2 (39 KOs)

Jermell Charlo: profile and statistics

Name: Jermell DeAvante Charlo

Jermell DeAvante Charlo Nickname: Iron Man

Iron Man Date of birth: May 19, 1990

May 19, 1990 Place of birth: Lafayette, Louisiana, United States

Lafayette, Louisiana, United States Nationality: American

American Height: 6 ft 0 in (183 cm)

6 ft 0 in (183 cm) Weight: 154 lbs (70 kg)

154 lbs (70 kg) Stance: Orthodox

Orthodox Reach: 73 inches (185 cm)

73 inches (185 cm) Professional record: 37-1-1 (25 KOs)

Canelo and Charlo’s current affairs

Canelo (born in Guadalajara in 1990) won the undisputed super middleweight title in November 2021, by adding the belt he was missing from the International Boxing Federation (IBF) against Caleb Plant. Canelo’s professional record is 59-2-2 (wins-losses-draws), with 39 knockouts. Charlo’s is 32-0-0, with 22 knockouts.

Jermell Charlo was born in Houston on May 19, 1990. He turned professional in 2007, when he was just 17 years old. Since then, he has totaled 35 victories, 19 of them by knockout, and has drawn and lost on one occasion. In May 2022, he unified the light middleweight titles with a win over Argentina’s Brian Castaño and now faces the biggest challenge of his career.

Referee and ringside judges for the Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo fight

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has assigned New Jersey’s Harvey Dock as referee for the 12-round title Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo fight. The ringside judges for this bout will be California’s Max DeLuca, Oklahoma’s David Sutherland and New Jersey’s Steve Weisfeld.

Ticket price to see Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

If you want to buy tickets to see the boxing fight, go to axs.com.

Alvarez vs. Charlo viewing info

Date : Sept. 30 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET

: Sept. 30 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET Location : T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)

: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas) How to watch: Showtime PPV ($84.99)

Canelo vs Charlo, ready for Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo arrived in Las Vegas in style on Tuesday. The two kicked off a series of events during their upcoming fight week ahead of their historic date, which will headline SHOWTIME PPV this Saturday, September 30 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Avarez and Charlo will meet in what will be the first time two reigning undisputed champions will square off, as Canelo will put his 168-pound division titles on the line. Both boxers expressed their enthusiasm for what will be their showdown in front of a packed crowd at the MGM Grand.

“I feel the affection of my people, and I am proud to be able to represent my country,” exclaimed Canelo. “I am 100%, and I feel ready to show them a different Canelo this Saturday. Charlo is a great fighter who knows how to box. He is strong and has nothing to lose. He comes to my division ready to win it all, but I have been in this position for a long time now and I will be ready.”

How many championships does Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez have?

The Mexican boxer has received several titles and awards in his career, including 12 belts from different boxing associations. Alvarez is currently the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and The Ring super-middleweight champion.

Belt Date Defeat to WBC junior middleweight March 5, 2011 Matthew Hatton WBA super welterweight April 10, 2013 Austin Trout Ring super welterweight April 10, 2013 Austin Trout Ring middleweight November 21, 2015 Miguel Cotto WBC middleweight title November 21, 2015 Miguel Cotto WBO light-middleweight September 17, 2016 Liam Smith WBA middleweight September 15, 2018 Gennady Golovkin WBC middleweight September 15, 2018 Gennady Golovkin Ring middleweight September 15, 2018 Gennady Golovkin WBA super middleweight December 15, 2018 Rocky Fielding IBF middleweight May 4, 2019 Daniel Jacobs WBO light heavyweight November 2, 2019 Sergey Kovalev Ring Title Super Middleweight December 19, 2020 Callum Smith WBC super-middleweight December 19, 2020 Callum Smith WBO super middleweight May 8, 2021 Billy Joe Saunders IBF super middleweight November 6, 2021 Caleb Plant