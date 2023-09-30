Decorated Mexican champion Saul Canelo Alvarez will face undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo in the first-ever four-belt vs. four-belt battle on the men’s side. The eyes of the contact sports world will be on Las Vegas this weekend with an unprecedented showdown taking place tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in the U.S. This will be the tapatío’s third defense of his undisputed titles, while marking Charlo’s debut in a new weight class.

Jermell Charlo earned undisputed status at 154 pounds in his last outing when he scored a TKO of Brian Castano in May 2022. The bout was a rematch from their 2021 encounter that ended in a disputed draw that many believe Castano had done enough to win. Charlo is unbeaten in his last five fights since losing a decision to Tony Harrison in 2019.

“I’m a warrior. I did what I had to do, and now we’re at this moment. I don’t think Canelo has faced a fighter of my caliber. He’s been in there with great fighters, but there’s something I bring to the table that’s a lot different than anyone he’s seen,” Charlo said at the final press conference.

Canelo Alvarez is coming off two straight wins against Gennady Golovkin, with whom he completed the trilogy, and against England’s John Ryder; both a bit lackluster. Prior to that he had lost for the second time in his career to Dmitry Bivol.

While Jermell has not seen official activity since May 2022. On that occasion, Charlo defeated Argentine Brian Castaño, by knockout, after an initial draw in 2021.

The fight between the Mexican and the American will take place at 168 pounds. In fact, Jermell Charlo has moved up in weight to face the great opportunity to challenge Canelo Alvarez. The Super Welterweight champion is used to fighting at 154 pounds.

Alvarez vs. Charlo viewing info

Date : Sept. 30 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET

: Sept. 30 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET Location : T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)

: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas) How to watch: Showtime PPV ($84.99)

Where and how to watch Canelo vs. Charlo

The official broadcast of the fight between Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo in the United States will be exclusive to Showtime’s PPV (Pay Per View) at a price of $84.99. The streaming service is available in the states of California, Nevada, Florida, New York, Washington, Texas, New Jersey, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Utah, Colorado, North Dakota, Oregon, New Mexico, Iowa, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Dakota of North, South Dakota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kansas, Wisconsin, Virginia, Missouri, among others.

COUNTRY TV CHANNEL STREAMING USA Showtime PPV PPV.com CANADA TBA TBA UK and Ireland TBA TBA AUSTRALIA TBA TBA

You can watch Showtime on streaming on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox ONE, tablets, PC and any mobile device (iOS and Android).

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Charlo in the UK

No UK broadcaster has yet been announced for this event. We will update this information when we have more insight into streaming the Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo fight in the United Kingdom.

How to watch Alvarez vs. Charlo in the US

If you are in the US, you will have access to the Canelo vs Charlo fight, with coverage broadcast live on SHOWTIME PPV. The price of this pay-per-view is $84.99, which also includes the full undercard for this Saturday, September 30 boxing event.

When is Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo? Date and start time

Starting at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) the card Canelo vs. Charlo which will take place on Saturday, September 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main event is expected to begin around 11:15 p.m. ET (8:15 p.m. PT).

United States (Main card) : 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT, 5 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT, 5 p.m. PT United States (Main event) : 11:15 p.m. ET, 10:15 p.m. CT, 9:15 p.m. MT, 8:15 p.m. PT

: 11:15 p.m. ET, 10:15 p.m. CT, 9:15 p.m. MT, 8:15 p.m. PT Canada (Main card) : 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT, 5 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT, 5 p.m. PT Canada (Main event) : 11:15 p.m. ET, 10:15 p.m. CT, 9:15 p.m. MT, 8:15 p.m. PT

: 11:15 p.m. ET, 10:15 p.m. CT, 9:15 p.m. MT, 8:15 p.m. PT United Kingdom (UK) : Main card: 1 a.m. BST | Main event: 4:15 a. m. PT

: Main card: 1 a.m. BST | Main event: 4:15 a. m. PT Australia: Main card: 10 a.m. AEST | Main event: 1:15 p. m. AEST

UNDISPUTED vs UNDISPUTED



🗓️ Sept. 30

📍Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/pAlSN5VszU — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) June 30, 2023

Canelo vs. Charlo fight card

Canelo Alvarez (c) vs. Jermell Charlo for the undisputed super middleweight titles

Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Erickson Lubin; super welterweights

Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios for the interim WBC welterweight title

Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz; middleweights

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo (face to face)

NAME Canelo Alvarez Jermell Charlo RECORD 59-2-2 35-1-1 KOS (ko %) 39 (66.1%) 19 (54.29%) WEIGHT 168 lbs (76.36 kg) 154 lbs (70 kg) HEIGHT 5′8″ (1.73 m) 6′0″ (1.83 m) REACH 701/2″ (179 cm) 73″ (185 cm) STANCE Orthodox Orthodox AGE 33 33

Profile of Canelo Alvarez

Name: Santos Saul Alvarez Barragán

Santos Saul Alvarez Barragán Nickname: Canelo

Canelo Date of birth: July 18, 1990

July 18, 1990 Place of birth: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Height: 5 ft 8 in (173 cm)

5 ft 8 in (173 cm) Weight: 168 lbs (76 kg)

168 lbs (76 kg) Stance: Orthodox

Orthodox Reach: 70.5 inches (179 cm)

70.5 inches (179 cm) Professional record: 59-2-2 (39 KOs)

Jermell Charlo: profile and statistics

Name: Jermell DeAvante Charlo

Jermell DeAvante Charlo Nickname: Iron Man

Iron Man Date of birth: May 19, 1990

May 19, 1990 Place of birth: Lafayette, Louisiana, United States

Lafayette, Louisiana, United States Nationality: American

American Height: 6 ft 0 in (183 cm)

6 ft 0 in (183 cm) Weight: 154 lbs (70 kg)

154 lbs (70 kg) Stance: Orthodox

Orthodox Reach: 73 inches (185 cm)

73 inches (185 cm) Professional record: 37-1-1 (25 KOs)

Canelo and Charlo’s current affairs

Canelo (born in Guadalajara in 1990) won the undisputed super middleweight title in November 2021, by adding the belt he was missing from the International Boxing Federation (IBF) against Caleb Plant. Canelo’s professional record is 59-2-2 (wins-losses-draws), with 39 knockouts. Charlo’s is 32-0-0, with 22 knockouts.

Jermell Charlo was born in Houston on May 19, 1990. He turned professional in 2007, when he was just 17 years old. Since then, he has totaled 35 victories, 19 of them by knockout, and has drawn and lost on one occasion. In May 2022, he unified the light middleweight titles with a win over Argentina’s Brian Castaño and now faces the biggest challenge of his career.

Referee and ringside judges for the Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo fight

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has assigned New Jersey’s Harvey Dock as referee for the 12-round title Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo fight. The ringside judges for this bout will be California’s Max DeLuca, Oklahoma’s David Sutherland and New Jersey’s Steve Weisfeld.

Ticket price to see Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

If you want to buy tickets to see the boxing fight, go to axs.com.

$405

$493

$505

$550

$605

$755

$800

$1.005

$1.505

$2.005

$4.500

$6.240

$7.000

$11.000

$12.000

$13.000

$17.000

$26.000

$28.000

$31.000

Canelo vs Charlo, ready for Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo arrived in Las Vegas in style on Tuesday. The two kicked off a series of events during their upcoming fight week ahead of their historic date, which will headline SHOWTIME PPV this Saturday, September 30 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Avarez and Charlo will meet in what will be the first time two reigning undisputed champions will square off, as Canelo will put his 168-pound division titles on the line. Both boxers expressed their enthusiasm for what will be their showdown in front of a packed crowd at the MGM Grand.

“I feel the affection of my people, and I am proud to be able to represent my country,” exclaimed Canelo. “I am 100%, and I feel ready to show them a different Canelo this Saturday. Charlo is a great fighter who knows how to box. He is strong and has nothing to lose. He comes to my division ready to win it all, but I have been in this position for a long time now and I will be ready.”

How many championships does Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez have?

The Mexican boxer has received several titles and awards in his career, including 12 belts from different boxing associations. Alvarez is currently the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and The Ring super-middleweight champion.

Belt Date Defeat to WBC junior middleweight March 5, 2011 Matthew Hatton WBA super welterweight April 10, 2013 Austin Trout Ring super welterweight April 10, 2013 Austin Trout Ring middleweight November 21, 2015 Miguel Cotto WBC middleweight title November 21, 2015 Miguel Cotto WBO light-middleweight September 17, 2016 Liam Smith WBA middleweight September 15, 2018 Gennady Golovkin WBC middleweight September 15, 2018 Gennady Golovkin Ring middleweight September 15, 2018 Gennady Golovkin WBA super middleweight December 15, 2018 Rocky Fielding IBF middleweight May 4, 2019 Daniel Jacobs WBO light heavyweight November 2, 2019 Sergey Kovalev Ring Title Super Middleweight December 19, 2020 Callum Smith WBC super-middleweight December 19, 2020 Callum Smith WBO super middleweight May 8, 2021 Billy Joe Saunders IBF super middleweight November 6, 2021 Caleb Plant