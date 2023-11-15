The Chilean team returns on this fifth date of the 2026 Qualifiers in search of those three points to achieve a ticket to the 2026 World Cup. Chile vs. Paraguay LIVE and DIRECT from the Monumental Stadium of Santiago de Chile this Thursday, November 16 from 9:30 p.m. local time. Below, enter when and where to see La Roja live in the evenings 2026 Qualifiers.

La Roja fell to Venezuela 3-0 in Caracas, with goals from Yeferson Soteldo, Salomón Rondón and Darwin Machís. And against Peru They won 2-0, being their first victory in the Qualifiers. So this date is decisive to move up the table and continue in the race towards the 2026 World Cup.

On the Paraguay side, which has a new coach - it is the Argentine Daniel Garnero - with whom they achieved their first victory and that he is a replacement for Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

What time is Chile vs Paraguay for the South American Qualifiers 2026?

HOURS COUNTRIES 6:30 p.m. ET Mexico 7:30 p.m. ET USA, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Panama 8:30 p.m. ET Puerto Rico, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Bolivia and Venezuela 9:30 p.m. ET Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay 2:30 a.m. ET Spain (Friday, November 17)

Where to watch Chile vs Paraguay on TV?

Liveups, Chile vs Paraguay

Chile: Brayan Cortés; Gary Medel, Paulo Díaz, Guillermo Maripán, Gabriel Suazo; Erick Pulgar, Marcelino Núñez, Felipe Méndez, Felipe Mora; Ben Brereto, Alexis Sánchez.

Paraguay: Carlos Coronel; Robert Rojas, Omar Alderete, Gustavo Gómez, Mathias Espinoza Acosta, Mathias Villasanti, Andrés Cubas, Álvaro Campuzano, Kaku Romero Gamarra, Adam Bareiro y Héctor Villalba o Ramón Sosa







