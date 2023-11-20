The 2026 South American World Cup qualifiers end this year with Matchday 6 and one of the most exciting soccer games is Ecuador vs. Chile, who will be held this Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. local time / 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT in the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium. Here are the TV channels, streaming links, schedules by country and all the details to follow the soccer game live.

La Tri coached by Spanish Felix Sánchez Bas comes to this match at the sixth position of the competition with 5 points and a score of 2W-2D-1L. In their most recent encounter, Ecuador draw 0-0 with Venezuela, Meanwhile, la Roja -whose coach Argentine Eduardo Berizzo quit last week- had a rough start in the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup with a score of 1W-2D-2L and in its last match tied 0-0 with Paraguay.

Ecuador vs Chile: match details

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 21 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado - Quito, Ecuador

TV: -- | PPV: Fanatiz | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

What time is Ecuador vs Chile for the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup?

HOURS COUNTRIES 17:30 ET Mexico 18:30 ET USA, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Panama 19:30 ET Puerto Rico, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Bolivia and Venezuela 20:30 ET Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay 00:30 Spain (Wednesday, November 22)

Where to watch Ecuador vs Chile on TV?

COUNTRIES TV CHANNELS Ecuador Canal del Futbol Chile Chilevision Rest of South America Fanatiz International, Bet365 United States Fanatiz USA Mexico Fanatiz International, Bet365 Spain Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4

How are Ecuador and Chile coming into the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Chile drew 0-0 in its final 2023 World Cup qualifier, despite having an extra man for almost half of the match. La Roja currently occupies eighth place in the table, while the top six qualify automatically and the seventh enters an interconfederation playoff. Although Chile is tied on points with Ecuador and Paraguay, both in the top seven, they have yet to face Brazil and Argentina, who rarely give up points easily in the qualifying process.

In Ecuador’s case, defensive solidity has been the key to their recent success, as they reached the last World Cup with six consecutive clean sheets, before keeping a clean sheet in the opener against Qatar. Felix Sanchez Bas’ side kept a clean sheet in their last two matches, both of which ended 0-0, against Colombia and Venezuela. Those results were followed by two wins in September and October, where Ecuador beat Bolivia to remain the only team to have beaten Uruguay so far in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers.

Ecuador vs. Chile en vivo online por las Eliminatorias al Mundial 2026.