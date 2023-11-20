Find out when and where to watch Ecuador vs Chile, a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier. | Photo by GEC
Find out when and where to watch Ecuador vs Chile, a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier. | Photo by GEC

The end this year with Matchday 6 and one of the most exciting soccer games is vs. , who will be held this Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. local time / 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT in the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium. Here are the TV channels, streaming links, schedules by country and all the details to follow the soccer game live.

La Tri coached by Spanish Felix Sánchez Bas comes to this match at the sixth position of the competition with 5 points and a score of 2W-2D-1L. In their most recent encounter, , Meanwhile, la Roja -whose coach Argentine Eduardo Berizzo quit last week- had a rough start in the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup with a score of 1W-2D-2L and in its last match .

Ecuador vs Chile: match details

  • Date: Tuesday, Nov. 21 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado - Quito, Ecuador
  • TV: -- | PPV: Fanatiz | Live stream: fubo ()

What time is Ecuador vs Chile for the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup?

HOURSCOUNTRIES
17:30 ETMexico
18:30 ETUSA, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Panama
19:30 ETPuerto Rico, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Bolivia and Venezuela
20:30 ETArgentina, Paraguay, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay
00:30Spain (Wednesday, November 22)

Where to watch Ecuador vs Chile on TV?

COUNTRIESTV CHANNELS
EcuadorCanal del Futbol
ChileChilevision
Rest of South AmericaFanatiz International, Bet365
United StatesFanatiz USA
MexicoFanatiz International, Bet365
SpainMovistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4

How are Ecuador and Chile coming into the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Chile drew 0-0 in its final 2023 World Cup qualifier, despite having an extra man for almost half of the match. La Roja currently occupies eighth place in the table, while the top six qualify automatically and the seventh enters an interconfederation playoff. Although Chile is tied on points with Ecuador and Paraguay, both in the top seven, they have yet to face Brazil and Argentina, who rarely give up points easily in the qualifying process.

In Ecuador’s case, defensive solidity has been the key to their recent success, as they reached the last World Cup with six consecutive clean sheets, before keeping a clean sheet in the opener against Qatar. Felix Sanchez Bas’ side kept a clean sheet in their last two matches, both of which ended 0-0, against Colombia and Venezuela. Those results were followed by two wins in September and October, where Ecuador beat Bolivia to remain the only team to have beaten Uruguay so far in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers.

