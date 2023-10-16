The Peruvian National Team receives the reigning world champion and leader of the South American qualifiers, Argentina. Juan Reynoso’s team will be looking to break the bad streak of matches and hopes to get three points that will allow them to continue advancing in the tournament. For its part, the Albiceleste will be counting on Lionel Messi and will be looking for a perfect score. Find out the schedules, TV channels, streaming link and important statistics of the protagonists.

It’s been smooth sailing for Argentina throughout World Cup qualifiers, going three-for-three after wins over Ecuador (1-0), Bolivia (3-0) and Paraguay (1-0). The latter result occurred on Thursday, whereby center back Nicolás Otamendi’s early strike was enough against a foe led by former Atlanta United star Miguel Almirón.

The million-dollar question around La Albiceleste is how much Messi will play as he continues to recover from injury. Inter Miami’s No. 10 subbed on for Julián Álvarez in the 53rd minute vs. Paraguay, helping see out the victory at Estadio Monumental.

Peru will hope to rebound from a 2-0 loss Thursday at Chile, conceding two second-half goals after not registering a shot on target. That result put head coach Juan Reynoso’s side ninth in South America’s World Cup qualifying standings, taking just one point (0W-2L-1D) from three matches thus far.

With nerves building around La Blanquirroja, they’ll likely need a heroic performance from Gallese in goal against Argentina. The same could apply to left back Miguel Trauco (San Jose Earthquakes) and center backs Luis Abram (Atlanta United) and Miguel Araujo (Portland Timbers), who will surely be under pressure if called upon.

