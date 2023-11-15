Argentina and Uruguay will meet for the fifth round of the South American qualifiers. The match will be played on Thursday, November 16, from 9:00 p.m. in both countries and can be seen on TyC Sports and TV Publica in the local territory and on DSports in Uruguay. Where to watch if you are in the US? Here are the channels available for the game at La Bombonera.

Argentina arrives at the match with a perfect score: four played, four won, without conceding goals. Ecuador, Bolivia, Paraguay and Peru, the victims of the world champion, have picked up where they left off in Qatar. Even demonstrating in a couple of those matches that it can sustain the level with fundamental absences such as Lionel Messi or Angel Di Maria.

How to watch Argentina vs Uruguay in the US

The game between Argentina and Uruguay will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options: Telemundo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

What is and how to watch FuboTV?

It is a live television streaming service with news, sports and entertainment content, with numerous associated signals, and which currently has more than 1.2 million subscribers.

The platform broadcasts tournaments such as the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, Liga MX, UEFA Champions League and Copa Libertadores; news networks such as CNN, Fox News and MSNBC; and entertainment channels, such as AMC, TBS and HGTV. It currently has two subscription plans:

Standard Plan: $69.99 per month, includes 100+ channels and 250 hours of Cloud DVR.

Family plan: $99.99 per month, includes 120+ channels and 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR.

What is and how to watch Telemundo?

Telemundo has a little bit of everything: telenovelas, reality shows, new programs, films, and live sports broadcasts. It’s a must-have network for Spanish-speaking audiences, which may tempt some of us to give cable and satellite a little too much slack. But you don’t need to overpay, because you can watch Telemundo without cable or satellite. You can even watch it for free! Sound good? Read on, and let us show you how to watch Telemundo without cable.

Many households buy expensive TV subscriptions to catch the few Spanish programs available. What if we said you didn’t have to do that anymore? Imagine an online streaming service that lets you decide your channel subscriptions and charges you only for what you watch. Well, those services exist now, and they’re not a scam.

New streaming services let you kiss cable goodbye without leaving your favorite channels. Thanks to skinny bundles, you can enjoy Telemundo and all of its shows without paying for unnecessary channels you never use. Customize your channel subscription and save money by finally cutting your cable cords and going fully wireless.

If Telemundo is the channel you’re after, you can find it at these streaming services: