The Phoenix Suns take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in the second game of opening night. Phoenix’s three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal and Golden State’s 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul make their regular-season debuts with their new teams. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this exciting game live.

Phoenix Suns had a good 2022-2023 season, finishing fourth in the Eastern Conference with 45 wins and 37 losses. This year they had a big change in their roster with the addition of Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic, and they want to fight for the championship. They have a good chance to take home the trophy.

On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors in the 2022-2023 NBA tournament finished sixth in the Western Conference with 44 wins and 38 losses. This year they decided to acquire point guard Chris Paul in order to give the team the experience it needs to provide direction to its young players. Their goal this season is to return to the postseason and fight to be the champions.

Warriors vs Suns vs. Info

When: Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. PDT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: TNT

When is the Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns game?

The Phoenix Suns face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, October 24 at 10:00 p.m. EST (7:00 p.m. PST).

Warriors vs Suns: USA schedule

With the United States having four time zones (ET, PT, CT and MT), Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns will have different times per city.

TIME UNITED STATES CITIES 11:00 p.m. AT (UTC-4) U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico (San Juan) 10:00 p.m. ET (UTC-5) West Virginia, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware and Connecticut 9:00 p.m. CT (UTC-4) Wisconsin, Texas (Most of the state), Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas and Alabama 8:00 p.m. MT (UTC- 7) Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso and Hudspeth), South Dakota (MST), Oregon (MST), North Dakota (MST), New Mexico, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado and Arizona 7:00 p.m. PT (UTC-8) Washington, Oregon (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST) and California

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Online

Warriors vs. Suns game will air on TNT. If you don’t have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the NBA season opener is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV as you’ll also be able to watch nearly every other NBA game this season, too.

With Fubo’s sports-focused live TV streaming service, you’ll have nearly every channel you’ll need to watch the 2023-24 NBA regular season. Every game broadcast nationally and on NBA TV will also be available to stream on FuboTV, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

Warriors vs. Suns Background

Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors have faced each other on several occasions. In the last 5 meetings, the Golden State Warriors have won just once while the Phoenix Suns have won the other 4 times.

What was the last Warriors vs. Suns matchup?

The last time these two teams met was on March 13, 2023 at the Chase Center, in that game the Golden State Warriors won 123-112. That matchup was very even in points and rebounds which we expect to happen again today.

Warriors vs. Suns: probable starting line-ups

Golden State Warriors: G Stephen Curry, G Klay Thompson, F Andrew Wiggins, F Jonathan Kuminga, C Kevon Looney

G Stephen Curry, G Klay Thompson, F Andrew Wiggins, F Jonathan Kuminga, C Kevon Looney Phoenix Suns: G Devin Booker, G Eric Gordon, F Josh Okogie, F Kevin Durant, C Jusuf Nurkic